TEXT-S&P puts Best Buy ratings on watch negative

April 4 - Overview	
     -- U.S. consumer electronics retailer Best Buy plans to shrink its large 	
big box store base and replace it with smaller-format stores and reduce costs 	
by $800 million over the next five years, with $250 million occurring in the 	
current fiscal year.	
     -- In our view, these actions underscore that its current business model 	
is not working and that the steps taken to date have not been enough to 	
improve performance.	
     -- We are placing the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on CreditWatch with 	
negative implications. 	
     -- In resolving the CreditWatch listing, we will focus on the changing 	
industry dynamics, our view of the company's position and its ability to 	
improve its business model, and how that will affect our overall assessment of 	
the company's credit profile.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its 'BBB-' 	
corporate credit rating and other ratings on Richfield, Minn.-based Best Buy 	
Co. Inc. on CreditWatch with negative implications.	
	
Rationale	
The CreditWatch placement follows Best Buy's announcement of its 	
fourth-quarter and full-year results, its planned closure of 50 U.S.-based big 	
box stores, the opening of 100 U.S.-based small format stores in the U.S., and 	
$800 million of cost reductions over the next five years, with $250 million 	
occurring in the current fiscal year ending Jan. 31, 2013. We believe the 	
restructuring of operations underscores the problems that Best Buy is having 	
with its current business model. Currently, we assess the company's business 	
risk profile as "satisfactory" and its financial risk profile as "moderate." 	
In our view, key factors in our overall assessment of the company's credit 	
risk profile are the changing dynamics of the consumer electronics industry, 	
how quickly the company can adjust its retail model to the changing industry 	
trends, and the resulting effect on its overall credit profile.	
	
CreditWatch	
We expect to resolve the CreditWatch listing in the near term, after 	
discussions with management about their business strategy, cost reduction and 	
growth initiatives, and its implications for the company's financial risk 	
profile, credit metrics, and financial policies. Our analysis will focus on 	
our assessment of the secular changes in the industry and Best Buy's ability 	
to adapt its model to those changes. 	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch	
                                        To                 From	
Best Buy Co. Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                BBB-/Watch Neg/--  BBB-/Stable/--	
 Senior Unsecured                       BBB-/Watch Neg     BBB-	
 Subordinated                           BB+/Watch Neg      BB+	
	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

