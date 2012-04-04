TEXT-S&P cuts FriendFinder rating to 'CCC+'

Overview
-- U.S.-based online social media company FriendFinder Networks Inc.
continues to experience declining subscriptions and weak operating
results.
-- We are lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on the company
to 'CCC+' from 'B-' and removing it from CreditWatch. The rating outlook is
negative.
-- The negative outlook reflects our expectation that the company will
face difficulty in reversing negative trends in subscriber growth and
revenues, which could complicate its refinancing efforts in 2013.
Rating Action
On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on
Boca Raton, Fla.-based FriendFinder Networks Inc. to 'CCC+' from 'B-'. All
issue-level ratings on the company's debt have also been lower by one notch in
conjunction with the downgrade. The ratings were removed from CreditWatch,
where they were placed with negative implications on Feb. 29, 2012. The rating
outlook is negative.
Rationale
The rating actions reflect the company's declining paid subscriptions and the
likelihood that operating results will remain weak over the near term. In
addition, we believe that the company will face difficulty refinancing
significant debt maturities due in 2013. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
expects that continued economic headwinds and negative business momentum will
remain a drag on results.
FriendFinder owns and operates Web sites offering adult social networking,
live entertainment, and video and premium services. We view the company's
business risk profile as "vulnerable" (as per our criteria), given its high
subscriber churn and dependence on one Web site for the majority of its
revenue and EBITDA. We view the company's financial risk profile as "highly
leveraged" because of its high debt leverage and aggressive financial policy.
FriendFinder's EBITDA margin is high, at 25.8% at the end of 2011, but the
company's reliance on one Web site for the majority of its revenue and EBITDA
and very high subscriber churn suggest a continuation of recent margin
declines.
We believe there is low visibility regarding the long-term viability of paid
adult social media. Adult-oriented social networking site
AdultFriendFinder.com is the company's most important Web site, accounting for
over 65% of revenues. Users can register free of charge and access a limited
portion of the Web site, or they can become a subscriber (monthly or annual)
and access the full site, including communication privileges. Subscriber churn
at FriendFinder's sites is high, ranging from about 16% to 22% per month.
AdultFriendFinder.com and the company's other social networking sites must
constantly replenish their subscriber bases, raising risks to revenue
stability. Total subscriptions fell 13% during 2011. We believe that
competition from free sites and other pay sites with fresh content will
continue to pressure subscription levels in 2012.
Internet traffic to FriendFinder depends on an affiliate network of about
280,000 third-party affiliate Web sites that redirect visitors. If a visitor
becomes a subscriber, the affiliate earns a commission from FriendFinder. Live
interactive video accounts for about 25% of the company's revenue. There is no
meaningful seasonality of revenue.
Our base-case scenario of a mid-single-digit percentage decline in revenues
for full-year 2012 reflects our expectation of continued subscription weakness
at the company's adult Web sites. We expect that the EBITDA margin will remain
pressured in 2012 as the company attempts to improve operations and increase
spend on marketing and advertising. The EBITDA margin of 25.8% for full-year
2011 was down from 30.5% the year earlier.
FriendFinder's operating performance for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2011 was
below our expectations. Revenue and EBITDA fell 8% and 42%, respectively, with
a decrease in revenue from paid subscriptions at the company's social
networking sites more than offsetting an increase in live interactive video
minutes. The EBITDA margin was pressured by increased video production costs
and compensation expenses from an increase in headcount.
Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA was high, at 5.7x, and lease-adjusted EBITDA
coverage of interest was 1.0x for the 12 months ended December 2011, compared
with 5.3x and 1.2x, respectively, for the 12 months ended Dec. 31, 2010.
EBITDA coverage of cash interest expense was 2.9x in 2011, up from 2.4x in
2010, benefiting from pay-in-kind (PIK) interest on a portion of its debt.
These credit metrics, in our view, are appropriate for the 'CCC+' rating.
FriendFinder has continued to pursue an acquisitive growth strategy.
Capital expenditure requirements are low, mainly for computers and leasehold
improvements. Working capital needs are limited as well. For the 12 months
ended Dec. 31, 2011, FriendFinder converted about 38% of EBITDA into
discretionary cash flow, but discretionary cash flow fell 17% for the year. We
expect that discretionary cash flow will remain positive and that the company
will continue to reduce debt slightly, with PIK interest offsetting debt
repayment from the cash flow sweep, resulting in lease-adjusted total debt to
EBITDA above 6x in 2012. Meanwhile, we expect cash interest coverage to be in
the mid-2x area, and total interest coverage to be below 1.5x.
Liquidity
In our view, FriendFinder has "less than adequate" liquidity to cover its
needs over the near-to-intermediate term. This assessment incorporates the
following factors and expectations:
-- The company does not have a revolving credit facility, and we are not
aware of any specific core banking relationships.
-- The company does not have a generally satisfactory standing in credit
markets, in our view, based on low trading levels of debt.
-- The company may not be able to absorb low-probability adversities
despite its currently good discretionary cash flow.
Cash sources include unrestricted cash of $23.4 million and expected
discretionary cash flow of more than $30 million in 2012. Cash uses are mainly
capital expenditures, with some modest investment in working capital. The
cash-pay notes mature in September 2013, and we believe that refinancing this
debt could prove difficult and costly.
During the first quarter of 2012, the company amended its financial covenants.
The total debt to EBITDA covenant, as of March 31, 2012, is 8.1x and tightens
to 7.0x on March 31, 2013, while the first-lien debt to EBITDA covenant is
currently at 3.5x and tightens to 3.0x on March 31, 2013. The interest
coverage covenant is now 1.9x and increases to 2.4x on March 31, 2013. There
is also a minimum EBITDA covenant, which is at $65 million for the period
ending Dec. 31, 2012, and increases to $75 million on March 31, 2013, and to
$80 million on June 30, 2013. Consolidated EBITDA for the quarter ending Sept.
30, 2012 must be greater than $16 million, and greater than $36 million for
the second half of 2012. We believe that the company will maintain at least
10% headroom with its minimum EBITDA covenant in 2012, although we believe
that the cushion will narrow in the first half of 2013.
Recovery analysis
See Standard & Poor's recovery report on FriendFinder, to be published on
RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this report.
Outlook
The negative rating outlook reflects our view of the difficulty that the
company faces in reversing negative trends in subscriber growth and revenues,
which could complicate its effort to refinance significant maturities in the
second half of 2013. We could lower the rating if FriendFinder is unable to
stabilize declines at its adult social networking sites, if EBITDA falls
faster than our base-case expectation, or if covenant headroom falls below
10%. Although a remote likelihood over the medium term, we could revise the
outlook to stable if the company reverses declines in revenue, improves its
EBITDA margin, and addresses its upcoming debt maturities.
