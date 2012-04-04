版本:
TEXT-S&P rates CCM Merger notes CCC+

Overview	
     -- U.S. gaming operator CCM Merger Inc. (CCM) issued $275 million in 	
senior unsecured notes, the proceeds of which were used to refinance its notes 	
due August 2013.	
     -- We are assigning the new notes our 'CCC+' issue-level rating, with a 	
recovery rating of '6'.	
     -- Our stable rating outlook reflects our expectation that CCM will 	
continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate 	
deleveraging over the longer term.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'CCC+' 	
issue-level rating (two notches lower than our 'B' corporate credit rating) to 	
Detroit, Mich.-based CCM Merger Inc.'s $275 million senior unsecured notes due 	
2019. We also assigned our recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation 	
of negligible (0 to 10%) recovery for lenders in the event of a payment 	
default. CCM used the proceeds from the proposed issuance to repay its senior 	
unsecured notes due August 2013. Our 'B' corporate credit rating on CCM 	
remains unchanged. The rating outlook is stable.	
 	
Rationale	
Our corporate credit rating on CCM Merger Inc. reflects our assessment of the 	
company's financial risk profile as "highly leveraged" and its business risk 	
profile as "weak" according to our criteria.	
	
CCM owns and operates the Motorcity Casino Hotel in downtown Detroit. Our 	
assessment of CCM's financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects its 	
high debt leverage, but we expect the leverage profile to gradually improve. 	
CCM's business risk profile is weak, based on its narrow business focus as an 	
operator of a single casino property in a highly competitive market, and the 	
persistent, challenging economic conditions in that market. Its relatively 	
stable operating performance over the economic cycle--and ability to maintain 	
a sizable market share--somewhat temper these factors. 	
	
During 2011, CCM's net revenue and EBITDA increased in the mid-single-digit 	
percentage area, driven by increased gaming revenues and a property-tax 	
refund. We believe EBITDA will decrease in the low single digits in 2012, 	
because CCM faces slightly increased labor costs on the new collective 	
bargaining agreement (reached in late 2011) and a difficult comparison with 	
2011 (which included the tax refund). We expect total leverage, measured in 	
accordance with its credit agreement, to be in the mid-6x area by early 2013, 	
providing sufficient cushion relative to the 7.75x covenant threshold in 2013. 	
Over the longer term, we expect CCM to achieve modest EBITDA growth, by 	
maintaining a stable share in a market we expect to see GDP-like growth. In 	
addition, given the scheduled amortization and 75% excess cash flow sweep 	
provision in the credit facility, we believe CCM's leverage should improve 	
toward 6x over the next few years. 	
	
We do not expect Penn National Gaming's Hollywood Casino Toledo (approximately 	
60 miles from Detroit, scheduled to open in the second quarter of 2012) to 	
have a material effect on the Detroit market or CCM's operating performance. 	
Most of CCM's customers are within a 25-mile radius of the property, and we 	
believe only a small percentage of its rated players come from Ohio. 	
	
Additionally, several groups want to add additional gaming locations in 	
Michigan. We view this potential competition as a low-probability issue facing 	
several hurdles, including the need for the commercial proposal to gain the 	
requisite signatures to place a proposal on the election ballot and, in the 	
case of the tribal proposal, the ability to gain federal approval for 	
off-reservation gaming. We will continue monitoring the potential for 	
competition.	
	
As reported by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, adjusted gross revenue (AGR) 	
for the Detroit market increased 3.4%, to $1.42 million in 2011 from 1.38 	
million in 2010. Motorcity's AGR increased 5.7% in 2011, resulting in a 	
market-share increase of about 75 basis points to approximately 33.1%. The 	
market likely benefited from an improved, albeit still difficult, regional 	
economic environment over last year. Through February 2012, the Detroit 	
market's AGR increased almost 6% (compared with the first two months of 2011), 	
while CCM'S AGR was up 3%. Unemployment in the region remains high, but the 	
Bureau of Labor Statistics claims the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate 	
decreased to 10.5% at the end of December 2011, from 12.4% in December 2010.	
 	
Liquidity	
Based on expected sources and uses of liquidity over the next 12 to 18 months 	
and incorporating our performance expectations, CCM has an adequate liquidity 	
profile, according to our criteria. Relevant expectations and assumptions in 	
our assessment of CCM's liquidity profile include:	
     -- We expect sources of liquidity over the next 12-18 months to exceed 	
uses by at least 1.2x. 	
     -- We believe sources of liquidity will remain positive, even if EBITDA 	
declines by 15%.	
 	
Sources of liquidity include the undrawn balance of the $20 million revolver, 	
some excess cash on the balance sheet, and internally generated cash. Uses of 	
liquidity include interest and amortization payments, capital expenditures 	
(primarily maintenance related and limited under the credit agreement), and a 	
75% excess cash flow sweep. Financial covenants under the credit facilities 	
include a minimum interest coverage ratio, maximum first-lien and total 	
leverage ratios, and a maximum capital expenditures limit. Under our 	
performance expectations, we expect CCM to maintain adequate cushion under the 	
covenant levels. 	
	
CCM's nearest maturity is the revolver in 2016 followed by the term loan in 	
2017. CCM recently announced they are seeking an amendment to reduce pricing 	
on the term loan. Although the potential for reduced interest expense is a 	
credit positive, we do not anticipate the reduction in interest will be 	
significant enough to support higher ratings.	
 	
Recovery analysis	
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on 	
CCM Merger Inc., to be published following this report, on RatingsDirect.	
 	
Outlook	
Our stable rating outlook on CCM Merger reflects our expectation that CCM will 	
continue generating relatively stable cash flow, allowing moderate 	
deleveraging over the intermediate term. Despite our expectation for a 	
low-single-digit percentage decline in EBITDA in 2012, we believe credit 	
measures will improve over the longer term from modest growth in EBITDA, 	
scheduled term-loan amortization, and the 75% excess cash flow sweep provision 	
under the credit facility. 	
	
We could consider an upgrade if we believe performance improvements would 	
drive leverage below 6x within the subsequent 12 months. Under our current 	
forecast, we expect leverage to remain above 6x through 2013. Downside rating 	
pressure could result from meaningful underperformance to the point where a 	
covenant violation becomes likely, or if we believe interest coverage could 	
fall below 1.5x. 	
 	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 	
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011	
     -- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings, Aug. 10, 2009	
     -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009	
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008	
 	
Ratings List	
	
CCM Merger Inc.	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B/Stable/--	
	
New Rating	
                                       	
CCM Merger Inc.	
 Senior Unsecured	
  US$275 mil 9.125% sr nts due 2019     CCC+ 	
   Recovery Rating                      6

