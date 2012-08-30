TABLE-ICI monthly mutual funds data

Aug 30 The Investment Company Institute on
Thursday issued the following new cash flows into mutual funds
for the month of July (millions of dollars):
STOCK FUNDS:
July'12 June'12 (Prev) Jan-July'12 Jan-July'11
-10,295 -6,168 -6,276 -40,414 -20,427
MONEY MARKET FUNDS
July'12 June'12 (Prev) Jan-July'12 Jan-July'11
34,688 -46,395 -46,399 -143,683 -243,973
MUNICIPAL BOND MUTUAL FUNDS:
July'12 June'12 (Prev) Jan-July'12 Jan-July'11
5,397 3,942 3,940 33,269 -22,167
HYBRID MUTUAL FUNDS:
July'12 June'12 (Prev) Jan-July'12 Jan-July'11
4,696 516 510 32,617 29,559
TAXABLE BOND MUTUAL FUNDS:
July'12 June'12 (Prev) Jan-July'12 Jan-July'11
19,220 12,344 12,305 144,233 100,695
NOTES:
Hybrid mutual funds include balanced, flexible portfolio,
income mixed and asset allocation funds.