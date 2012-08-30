TEXT-S&P revises Louisiana-Pacific outlook to stable from negative

Overview
-- We expect recent price increases for U.S.-based building products
manufacturer Louisiana-Pacific Corp. to hold and for sales volumes to improve
on expectations for further improvement in new housing construction activity.
-- We are revising our outlook to stable from negative and affirming all
existing ratings, including our 'BB' corporate credit rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our baseline view that a more favorable
operating environment will lift EBITDA off deep cyclical lows to levels
sufficient to reduce leverage below 4x next year.
Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
Nashville, Tenn.-based Louisiana-Pacific Corp. to stable from negative. At the
same time, we affirmed all existing ratings including our 'BB' corporate
credit rating on the company.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that improved demand related to a
recovering home construction sector will lift Louisiana-Pacific's EBITDA off
deep cyclical lows to levels sufficient to comfortably cover interest expense
and to drop leverage below 4x next year.
The 'BB' corporate credit rating on Louisiana-Pacific reflects our opinion of
the building materials manufacturer's financial risk as "significant" and its
business risk as "fair." Strengths include a strong liquidity position that
enabled the company to endure a severe housing correction and its good
operating leverage that now positions the company to take advantage of an
expected housing recovery. Still, the company's end markets are concentrated
and will continue to contribute to volatile credit measures through housing
cycles.
Under our baseline scenario, we now expect revenues to improve to about $1.7
billion in 2012 and then to nearly $2 billion in 2013, as compared with less
than $1.4 billion in 2011. We estimate 2013 debt will be about $515 million in
2013, net of the non-recourse portion of timberlands related obligations and
after pension and other adjustments. We expect EBITDA to surpass $150 million
in 2013, which would indicate leverage near the midpoint of the 3x to 4x
range. We expect interest to be covered by more than 3x at these levels and
for FFO to debt to top 20% next year. These ratios are consistent with our
"significant" financial risk assessment. Our baseline scenario reflects the
following assumptions:
-- We expect U.S. housing starts to grow 25% in 2012 to 760,000 units and
by 20% in 2013 to 920,000 units;
-- Oriented strand board (OSB) segment accounts for about half of
projected 2013 revenue as Louisiana-Pacific's production increases slightly
lag our forecast for growth in housing starts;
-- Siding segment accounts for about 25% of 2013 revenues on 1% to 3%
annual growth, which is in line with our expectation for repair and remodeling
spending improvement; and
-- Gross margins nearly double from 2011 to about 16% in 2013 on higher
OSB prices (above $200 per thousand square feet compared with $186 in 2011)
and improved capacity utilization.
Louisiana-Pacific is a leading manufacturer of building materials with
operations in the U.S., Canada, and South America. The company's earnings vary
widely because of cyclical demand and volatile pricing for its products;
fluctuations in fiber, energy, and resin costs; changes in the U.S.-Canadian
dollar exchange rate; and seasonal factors. Over a cycle, we believe new
construction represents about 80% of OSB and 95% of engineered wood products
demand, respectively, and as a result Louisiana-Pacific has experienced
depressed volumes in these segments throughout the recent housing downturn.
Sales in the company's siding segment have held up better because a higher
percentage of these products are sold for residential remodeling purposes,
which have not experienced as severe a decline.
Liquidity
In our opinion, Louisiana-Pacific maintains a strong liquidity position based
on the following observations and expectations and in accordance with our
criteria:
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed estimated uses by more than 1.5x over
the next 12 months and by more than 1.0x over the next 24 months;
-- Sources of liquidity will exceed estimated uses even if EBITDA
declined by 30%; and
-- In our view, Louisiana-Pacific likely has the ability to absorb
high-impact, low-probability events.
Louisiana-Pacific's primary sources of liquidity include $427 million in cash
held on June 30, 2012. Louisiana-Pacific also had about $76 million of unused
borrowing base capacity under a $100 million asset-based credit facility
maturing in October 2016. Availability has been adjusted for $9 million of
outstanding letters of credit and $15 million of restricted borrowing
capacity. The facility restricts $15 million of availability from use if the
company's fixed charge is below 1.1x, which may be the case for the next
couple of quarters.
Based on our operating assumptions, we expect free operating cash flow in the
range of $25 million to $50 million--after annual capital expenditures of
about $50 million. Other uses of capital include $12 million of debt
maturities in 2012 and $97 million in 2013 (most of which is offset by notes
receivable). Our baseline scenario does not contemplate payment of dividends
or substantial share repurchases over the next two years.
Recovery analysis
For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on
Louisiana-Pacific published on RatingsDirect on April 27, 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our baseline view that a more favorable operating
environment will lift EBITDA off deep cyclical lows to levels sufficient to
bring leverage below 4x over the next 12 months. We also expect FFO to debt to
climb from recent cyclical lows into the 20% to 30% range that we typically
associate with a significant financial risk profile in 2013.
We could lower our rating on Louisiana-Pacific if the housing recovery stalls
and financial measures remained more indicative of an aggressive financial
profile (e.g. debt to EBITDA sustained above 4x or FFO to debt below 20%). A
downgrade would be highly likely, in this scenario, particularly if
Louisiana-Pacific did not take steps to preserve liquidity in the $250 million
to $300 million range that management typically targets during cyclical
downturns.
We would upgrade Louisiana-Pacific if credit measures improve more
significantly than we currently anticipate such that leverage drops and is
sustained at the lower end of the 2x to 3x range that we typically associate
with an intermediate financial risk profile. We view this scenario to be
unlikely until the U.S. housing market bounces back closer to the historical
norm (e.g. 1.5 million annual starts), which we do not expect to occur until
2015 at the earliest.
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable
To From
Louisiana-Pacific Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating BB/Stable/-- BB/Negative/--
Senior Unsecured BB
Recovery Rating 3
