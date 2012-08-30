版本:
TEXT-S&P assigns Home Depot shelf registration prelim 'A-' rating

Aug 30 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its
'A-' preliminary senior unsecured rating to Atlanta-based Home Depot Inc.'s
 (A-/Stable/A-2) automatic shelf registration statement filed Aug. 29,
2012. At the same time, we withdrew our 'A-' preliminary senior unsecured rating
on the company's automatic shelf registration statement filed Aug. 21, 2009,
which has expired.

The ratings on Home Depot reflect our opinion that the company will maintain 
its "strong" business risk profile as the largest home improvement retailer in 
the world, supported by its substantial U.S. store footprint, improved 
profitability, and solid free cash flow-generating ability. We assess Home 
Depot's financial risk profile as "intermediate" and expect the company to 
maintain leverage at about 2x, resulting in credit measures remaining near 
current levels. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the 
full analysis on Home Depot, published June 29, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)

RATINGS LIST

Home Depot Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating             A-/Stable/A-2

New Rating

Home Depot Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  Automatic shelf registration       A-(prelim)

Ratings Withdrawn
                                     To            From
Home Depot Inc.
  Automatic shelf registration       NR            A-(prelim)


