版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 31日 星期五 04:27 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises BAC Int'l, Credomatic Int'l outlook to positive

Overview
     -- Following the outlook revision on Colombia-based bank Banco de Bogota
, we are revising the outlook on its subsidiaries, BAC International
Bank and Credomatic International, to positive from stable.
     -- We also affirming the long-term 'BBB-' and short-term 'A-3' issuer 
credit ratings on both entities.
     -- We expect these entities to remain core subsidiaries to their parent 
and keep their leading position in Central America.


Rating Action
On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term 
rating outlook on BAC International Bank Inc. (BIB) and its core and main 
operating entity, Credomatic International Corp., to positive from stable. At 
the same time, we affirmed our long-term 'BBB-' and short-term 'A-3' issuer 
credit ratings on both entities. In addition, we revised the bank's 
stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'.


Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view of BIB and Credomatic as core entities 
of Banco de Bogota S.A. y Subsidiarias (BBB-/Positive/A-3), on which we 
recently revised the outlook. BIB operates in the same business lines as its 
parent and is closely linked to its reputation and risk management. BIB's 
performance is in line with the group's expectation and accounted for 26% of 
Banco de Bogota's total operating income, 27% of loans, and 29% of total 
reported equity as of June 2012. In addition, we expect BIB to gradually 
strengthen its market position and business diversification in the next two 
years by increasing its share in consumer loans in Colombia, leveraging on its 
broad branch network, and its expertise in consumer products.

The ratings on BIB reflect our view of its "strong" business position, 
"adequate" capital and earnings and risk position, "average" funding, and 
"adequate" liquidity (as our criteria defines these terms).

The 'bb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the 
countries in which BIB has exposure through its loan book--Costa Rica (30%), 
Panama (20%), El Salvador (15%), Honduras (15%), Guatemala (10%), and 
Nicaragua (10%) as of June 2012. As a result, the weighted economic risk is 
about '7'. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the 
lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). The 
common factor driving this economic risk score is low income in the countries 
where the bank operates, which affects the country's vulnerability to external 
shocks, and debt and payment capacity in countries with weak rule of law. The 
industry risk for Panama, where the bank is established, is '5'. Considering 
legal framework, it generally still lags international standards because the 
method for calculating capital requirements doesn't account for all risks that 
banks face, weighing instead on industry risk. In addition, Panama lacks a 
lender of last resort. We classify Panama as "supportive uncertain" because 
the large banks in the country are difficult to support.

Our view of BIB's business position is "strong." The bank has a leading 
position in the region within the credit card segment, sound business 
stability and diversity of business activities, as well as a conservative and 
adequate management focused on executing a comprehensive corporate strategy. 
BIB is one of the largest banks in Central America with operations in every 
country in that region. Although its market share relative to each country 
ranges from adequate to strong, in our view, on a consolidated geographic 
basis it has a leading market position in the credit card segment, making it a 
strong market participant. With total consolidated assets of $9.8 billion as 
of June 2012, the bank services slightly more than 2.2 million customers. In 
our view, its leading position has allowed it to have strong business 
stability. BIB's business operations and portfolio mix are also well 
diversified among commercial/corporate (35%), residential real estate 
mortgages (27%), and consumer loans (37%). Amid current global economic 
uncertainties, its total loan portfolio has grown at a compound annual rate 
(CAGR) of 7.3% during the past three and half years. Total revenues rose at a 
CAGR of 4.7% in the same period. Strong revenue stability has relied on a good 
revenue structure. As a result of its credit card business, fee income 
accounts for slightly more than 30% of BIB's total revenues, and we expect 
this to remain so in the future.

Our opinion of the bank's "adequate" capital and earnings is primarily based 
on our forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which we expect to 
average 7.3% for the next two years. In addition, we continue to view BIB's 
quality of capital and earnings as strong, based on sound quality earnings 
metrics and a capital based composed mainly by paid-in capital, reserves, and 
retained earnings. Our forecasted RAC ratio incorporates a loan portfolio 
growth of 11%-12% for the next two years, average dividend payments similar to 
those of the past three years, and current net interest margin levels. The 
bank's main metrics continue to compare well with its regional peers within 
the same industry risk score. Core earnings to average adjusted assets have 
been at about 2% during the past four years, and we expect them to remain 
similar for the next 24 months. Also, revenue mix remains healthy. Net 
interest income accounts for around 62% of total revenues, fees for 30%, 
trading for 5%, and the remainder is other operating income. In addition BIB 
has satisfactory cost-income ratio, of about 59% during the past 18 months, 
and a low percentage of both trading gains and other revenues in the mix, 
historically around 8%. We forecast quality of capital and earnings will 
remain strong in the near future due to the bank's expected expansion and good 
underwriting and cost policies.

We view of the bank's risk position as "adequate". Overall, the bank has 
continued to expand in its targeted markets without major disruptions. BIB's 
expansion hasn't been aggressive or rapid, and acquisitions were not 
significant. Due to management's conservative approach, the bank's asset 
quality is solid. However, we believe that BIB's exposure to higher-risk 
economies somewhat limit our assessment its risk position. BIB carries out 
mostly plain vanilla operations with no significant complexity. The bank has 
no important off-balance sheet transactions or complex derivative products. 
The risks, which the RAC framework doesn't cover, are moderate. This is 
because BIB is exposed to currency risks as a result of the different 
countries in which it operates, some of which have high devaluation risk, in 
our opinion. We believe the current regulatory framework under which BIB 
operates doesn't address this particular risk.

The bank's credit losses are low despite its loan portfolio's focus on 
consumer loans amid current global economic woes globally. Nonperforming 
assets (NPAs) averaged 2.3% and credit losses 1.6% for the past three years. 
We estimate these metrics to remain at less than 2% for the next two years. 
The bank's low credit losses are due to its historically prudent and 
conservative underwriting, coupled with a full and deep understanding of the 
different market segments and economies in which it operates. We do not expect 
this approach to change in the future.

BIB's funding remains "average" compared to the industry norm, in our view. 
The bulk of its funding base is customer deposits, accounting for 81.6%, and 
net loans-to-customer deposits are 92.6% at June 2012. Both of these ratios 
are in line with the Panamanian banking industry's averages. In addition, 
around 40% of its total deposit base is composed of retail deposits, which we 
deem as more stable. The remainder of the bank's funding base is primarily 
composed of repos and other borrowings. Changes in BIB's funding structure are 
not likely, given our forecast growth in the bank's deposit base will continue 
to provide it with the necessary resources for expansion.

Our assessment of "adequate" liquidity is based on the bank's prudent 
liquidity policies to cope with the diverse countries in which it operates. We 
believe that refinancing risk is low, as a result of comfortable maturity 
profile. Of $1.5 billion of the bank's financial obligations at June 2012 
(which represented 17.7% of total interest-bearing liabilities), slightly more 
than 36% matures after 2014. Also, cash of hand covers in excess the bank's 
total financial obligations. As a result, we do not anticipate significant 
liquidity needs in the next 12 months, and the bank's large deposit base 
supports its funding and liquidity needs.

Outlook
The positive outlook on BIB and its core operating subsidiary, Credomatic, 
reflect that of Banco de Bogota. We also expect BIB will keep its leading 
business position in Central America as the largest credit card player. In 
addition, we forecast its RAC ratio to remain above 7%. If our assessment of 
its core status to Banco de Bogota remains unchanged in the future, the 
ratings on both BIB and Credomatic will move in tandem with those of its 
parent. In addition, if BIB's SACP weakens, due to the lower-than-expected 
RAC, or the bank weakens its risk position due to aggressive growth in 
untested and riskier market segments, we are unlikely to lower the ratings 
because of its core status. However, we would revise its SACP.

Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating                BBB-/Positive/A-3

SACP                                bbb-
Anchor                              bb+
Business Position                   Strong (1)
Capital and Earnings                Adequate (0)
Risk Position                       Adequate (0)
Funding and liquidity               Average and Adequate (0)

Support                             0
GRE Support                         0
Group Support                       0
Government Support                  0

Additional Factors                  0


Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banco de Bogota Outlook Revised To Positive From Stable And 'BBB-/A-3' 
Ratings Affirmed On Sovereign Rating Action, Aug. 16, 2012
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action
                                        To                 From
BAC International Bank Inc.
Credomatic International Corp.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BBB-/Positive/A-3  BBB-/Stable/A-3
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-           

Credomatic International Corp.
 Certificate Of Deposit                 BBB-/A-3               




Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐