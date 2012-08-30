TEXT-S&P revises BAC Int'l, Credomatic Int'l outlook to positive

Overview -- Following the outlook revision on Colombia-based bank Banco de Bogota , we are revising the outlook on its subsidiaries, BAC International Bank and Credomatic International, to positive from stable. -- We also affirming the long-term 'BBB-' and short-term 'A-3' issuer credit ratings on both entities. -- We expect these entities to remain core subsidiaries to their parent and keep their leading position in Central America. Rating Action On Aug. 30, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its long-term rating outlook on BAC International Bank Inc. (BIB) and its core and main operating entity, Credomatic International Corp., to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term 'BBB-' and short-term 'A-3' issuer credit ratings on both entities. In addition, we revised the bank's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bbb-' from 'bb+'. Rationale The outlook revision reflects our view of BIB and Credomatic as core entities of Banco de Bogota S.A. y Subsidiarias (BBB-/Positive/A-3), on which we recently revised the outlook. BIB operates in the same business lines as its parent and is closely linked to its reputation and risk management. BIB's performance is in line with the group's expectation and accounted for 26% of Banco de Bogota's total operating income, 27% of loans, and 29% of total reported equity as of June 2012. In addition, we expect BIB to gradually strengthen its market position and business diversification in the next two years by increasing its share in consumer loans in Colombia, leveraging on its broad branch network, and its expertise in consumer products. The ratings on BIB reflect our view of its "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings and risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria defines these terms). The 'bb+' anchor draws on our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) methodology and our view of the weighted average economic risk in the countries in which BIB has exposure through its loan book--Costa Rica (30%), Panama (20%), El Salvador (15%), Honduras (15%), Guatemala (10%), and Nicaragua (10%) as of June 2012. As a result, the weighted economic risk is about '7'. A BICRA is scored on a scale from 1 to 10, ranging from the lowest-risk banking systems (group '1') to the highest-risk (group '10'). The common factor driving this economic risk score is low income in the countries where the bank operates, which affects the country's vulnerability to external shocks, and debt and payment capacity in countries with weak rule of law. The industry risk for Panama, where the bank is established, is '5'. Considering legal framework, it generally still lags international standards because the method for calculating capital requirements doesn't account for all risks that banks face, weighing instead on industry risk. In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. We classify Panama as "supportive uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support. Our view of BIB's business position is "strong." The bank has a leading position in the region within the credit card segment, sound business stability and diversity of business activities, as well as a conservative and adequate management focused on executing a comprehensive corporate strategy. BIB is one of the largest banks in Central America with operations in every country in that region. Although its market share relative to each country ranges from adequate to strong, in our view, on a consolidated geographic basis it has a leading market position in the credit card segment, making it a strong market participant. With total consolidated assets of $9.8 billion as of June 2012, the bank services slightly more than 2.2 million customers. In our view, its leading position has allowed it to have strong business stability. BIB's business operations and portfolio mix are also well diversified among commercial/corporate (35%), residential real estate mortgages (27%), and consumer loans (37%). Amid current global economic uncertainties, its total loan portfolio has grown at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 7.3% during the past three and half years. Total revenues rose at a CAGR of 4.7% in the same period. Strong revenue stability has relied on a good revenue structure. As a result of its credit card business, fee income accounts for slightly more than 30% of BIB's total revenues, and we expect this to remain so in the future. Our opinion of the bank's "adequate" capital and earnings is primarily based on our forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio, which we expect to average 7.3% for the next two years. In addition, we continue to view BIB's quality of capital and earnings as strong, based on sound quality earnings metrics and a capital based composed mainly by paid-in capital, reserves, and retained earnings. Our forecasted RAC ratio incorporates a loan portfolio growth of 11%-12% for the next two years, average dividend payments similar to those of the past three years, and current net interest margin levels. The bank's main metrics continue to compare well with its regional peers within the same industry risk score. Core earnings to average adjusted assets have been at about 2% during the past four years, and we expect them to remain similar for the next 24 months. Also, revenue mix remains healthy. Net interest income accounts for around 62% of total revenues, fees for 30%, trading for 5%, and the remainder is other operating income. In addition BIB has satisfactory cost-income ratio, of about 59% during the past 18 months, and a low percentage of both trading gains and other revenues in the mix, historically around 8%. We forecast quality of capital and earnings will remain strong in the near future due to the bank's expected expansion and good underwriting and cost policies. We view of the bank's risk position as "adequate". Overall, the bank has continued to expand in its targeted markets without major disruptions. BIB's expansion hasn't been aggressive or rapid, and acquisitions were not significant. Due to management's conservative approach, the bank's asset quality is solid. However, we believe that BIB's exposure to higher-risk economies somewhat limit our assessment its risk position. BIB carries out mostly plain vanilla operations with no significant complexity. The bank has no important off-balance sheet transactions or complex derivative products. The risks, which the RAC framework doesn't cover, are moderate. This is because BIB is exposed to currency risks as a result of the different countries in which it operates, some of which have high devaluation risk, in our opinion. We believe the current regulatory framework under which BIB operates doesn't address this particular risk. The bank's credit losses are low despite its loan portfolio's focus on consumer loans amid current global economic woes globally. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) averaged 2.3% and credit losses 1.6% for the past three years. We estimate these metrics to remain at less than 2% for the next two years. The bank's low credit losses are due to its historically prudent and conservative underwriting, coupled with a full and deep understanding of the different market segments and economies in which it operates. We do not expect this approach to change in the future. BIB's funding remains "average" compared to the industry norm, in our view. The bulk of its funding base is customer deposits, accounting for 81.6%, and net loans-to-customer deposits are 92.6% at June 2012. Both of these ratios are in line with the Panamanian banking industry's averages. In addition, around 40% of its total deposit base is composed of retail deposits, which we deem as more stable. The remainder of the bank's funding base is primarily composed of repos and other borrowings. Changes in BIB's funding structure are not likely, given our forecast growth in the bank's deposit base will continue to provide it with the necessary resources for expansion. Our assessment of "adequate" liquidity is based on the bank's prudent liquidity policies to cope with the diverse countries in which it operates. We believe that refinancing risk is low, as a result of comfortable maturity profile. Of $1.5 billion of the bank's financial obligations at June 2012 (which represented 17.7% of total interest-bearing liabilities), slightly more than 36% matures after 2014. Also, cash of hand covers in excess the bank's total financial obligations. As a result, we do not anticipate significant liquidity needs in the next 12 months, and the bank's large deposit base supports its funding and liquidity needs. Outlook The positive outlook on BIB and its core operating subsidiary, Credomatic, reflect that of Banco de Bogota. We also expect BIB will keep its leading business position in Central America as the largest credit card player. In addition, we forecast its RAC ratio to remain above 7%. If our assessment of its core status to Banco de Bogota remains unchanged in the future, the ratings on both BIB and Credomatic will move in tandem with those of its parent. In addition, if BIB's SACP weakens, due to the lower-than-expected RAC, or the bank weakens its risk position due to aggressive growth in untested and riskier market segments, we are unlikely to lower the ratings because of its core status. However, we would revise its SACP. Ratings Score Snapshot Issuer Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 SACP bbb- Anchor bb+ Business Position Strong (1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding and liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 0 GRE Support 0 Group Support 0 Government Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banco de Bogota Outlook Revised To Positive From Stable And 'BBB-/A-3' Ratings Affirmed On Sovereign Rating Action, Aug. 16, 2012 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Action To From BAC International Bank Inc. Credomatic International Corp. Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Positive/A-3 BBB-/Stable/A-3 Certificate Of Deposit BBB- Credomatic International Corp. 