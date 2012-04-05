TEXT-Fitch rates Fidelity National Information Services

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
April 5 - Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.'s (FIS) recently issued $2.1 billion senior secured A-3 Term Loan which matures March 30, 2017. This loan effectively extends the majority of the company's A-2 Term Loan which had a maturity of July 2014 in addition to repaying a portion of the Term B loan maturing in 2016. The company has also extended its senior secured revolving credit facility to March 2017 from July 2014 and increased its size to $1.15 billion. Pro forma for this new term loan, other term loan repayments including the use of proceeds from a senior unsecured bond offering in March 2012, FIS' total debt outstanding remains approximately $4.8 billion and consists principally of the following: --$250 million outstanding under a senior secured term loan-A maturing July 2014; --$200 million outstanding under senior secured term loan-B maturing July 2016; --$2.1 billion outstanding under a senior secured term loan-A maturing March 2017; --$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017; --$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020; and --$700 million in 5% senior unsecured notes due March 2022. Fitch currently rates FIS as follows: --Issuer Default Rating 'BBB-'; --$1.15 billion secured revolving credit facility 'BBB-'; --Senior secured term loan A 'BBB-'; --Senior secured term loan B 'BBB-'; --$750 million in 7.625% senior unsecured notes due July 2017 'BBB-'; --$500 million in 7.875% senior unsecured notes due July 2020 'BBB-'; --$700 million in 5% senior unsecured notes due March 2022 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Feb 26 Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)