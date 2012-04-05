TEXT-S&P may cut Viasytems rating

Overview -- U.S. printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Viasystems recently announced that it entered into an agreement to acquire PCB manufacturer DDi Corp. for $282 million. -- Viasystems plans to raise up to $300 million in debt to finance the acquisition and pay for related fees and expenses. -- In our opinion, the transactions strengthens Viasystems market share in the fragmented North American PCB industry. -- At the same time, we are affirming our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Viasystems. -- We are placing our 'BB-' issue-level rating on the company's senior secured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications due to the expected increase in debt within the capital structure that could result in a revised recovery rating. Rating Action On April 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB-' corporate credit rating on St. Louis-based printed circuit board (PCB) manufacturer Viasystems Group Inc. At the same time, we placed our 'BB-' issue level rating on the company's senior secured notes on CreditWatch with negative implications. The action follows the company's announcement that it has reached a definitive agreement to purchase U.S. PCB manufacturer DDi Corp. in an all-cash transaction value of $283 million. We placed our issue-level rating on CreditWatch Negative due to increased debt and potentially diminished recovery prospects on the senior secured notes. The senior secured notes currently have a '4' recovery rating, indicating an expectation for average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We affirmed our 'BB-' corporate credit rating on Viasystems since it had debt capacity within the current rating to complete the proposed acquisition of DDi. Rationale The corporate credit rating affirmation reflects our view that Viasystems has sufficient incremental leverage capacity within the rating to absorb the proposed acquisition. The rating allows for leverage under 4x through a cycle and we expect pro forma leverage to rise to about 3x from 1.6x in December 2011. We believe that Viasystems preserves some capacity to absorb industry cyclicality, albeit on a reduced basis. With pro forma revenues of $1.3 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011, we estimate the combined company will become the second-largest PCB manufacturer in the fragmented North American PCB market. We believe that DDi will complement Viasystems' operations by expanding its product and customer base, particularly within the military/aerospace end markets. The acquisition requires consent of DDi shareholders and customary regulatory approval, and is likely to close late in the second quarter or early in third quarter of calendar year 2012. The proposed debt funded transaction received a financing commitment from a group of lenders; terms and conditions of the debt financing were not made public. The total transaction value for the acquisition is $283 million. However, we view the increased debt related to the acquisition of DDi as a potential negative for the company's senior secured notes recovery profile. Specifically, we placed our 'BB-' issue level rating on CreditWatch with negative implications due to increased debt and potentially diminished recovery prospects on the senior secured notes in the event that the proposed $300 million debt issuance is pari passu with existing senior secured notes. Alternatively, if the company issues $300 million of notes which are contractually subordinated to the existing secured notes, there may not be any rating impact on the existing secured notes. Pro forma for the proposed transaction, Viasystems' adjusted leverage will increase to 3.0x from 1.6x as of Dec. 31, 2011, due to the increased debt, partly offset by DDi's EBITDA contribution of about $34 million. We currently view Viasystems' business risk profile as weak, reflecting its operation in the highly cyclical PCB industry and technology risks inherent in the contract manufacturing market. PCB demand faces considerable volatility through the business cycle and, when combined with high fixed manufacturing costs, the industry can experience wide profitability swings. Both Viasystems' established position in low-cost manufacturing locations and its leading original equipment manufacturer customer base across a number of end markets partially offset those weaknesses. CreditWatch Standard & Poor's will monitor the progress of the acquisition and the terms and conditions of the debt financing, specifically, whether the proposed debt will be secured or unsecured, inter alia, in determining the issue-level rating outcome. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, March 29, 2012 -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Viasystems Group Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BB-/Stable/-- Ratings Placed On CreditWatch; Recovery Rating Unchanged To From Viasystems Group Inc. Senior Secured BB-/Watch Neg BB- Recovery Rating 4 4