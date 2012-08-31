TEXT-S&P revises AS America outlook to stable

Overview -- Operating performance for U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of bathroom and kitchen products AS America Inc. is in line with our previous expectations, resulting in improving credit measures. -- We are revising the outlook on AS America to stable from negative and affirming the ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. -- The stable rating outlook reflects our assessment that AS America's operating performance will improve as we expect remodeling activity in the U.S. to see accelerated growth for the rest of 2012 and into 2013. Rating Action On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its rating outlook on Piscataway, N.J.-based AS America Inc. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the company, including the 'B' corporate credit rating. Rationale The rating and outlook reflect our view that recent operating performance for AS America Inc. has been in line with expectations given the gradual recovery in new construction as well as higher levels of repair and remodeling. Standard & Poor's economists are projecting 760,000 total housing starts in 2012, an improvement over the approximately 610,000 achieved in 2011, but still well below the long term historical average of 1.5 million annual starts. In addition, we expect spending on repairs and remodeling, from which AS America generates approximately 85% of sales, accelerate as homeowners catch up on deferred maintenance. Given our expectations, we believe sales could grow in the low-single digits in 2012, reflecting the increases we expect in housing starts as well as repair and remodeling spending. Gross margins have improved since the beginning of the year despite still high raw material costs. As a result, we think that total adjusted leverage will likely exceed 6x over the next 24 months, with interest coverage remaining below 2x, which we think are weak metrics for the rating. (AS America does not publicly disclose financial information given its private company status.) The corporate credit rating on AS America Inc. reflects the combination of what we consider to be the company's "weak" business risk and "highly leveraged" financial risk. The weak business risk profile reflects AS America's dependence on the challenging residential and nonresidential construction end markets, high customer concentrations, thin operating profit margins, and competitive markets, partially offset by the company's leading positions in the chinaware and baths categories, and a competitive position in faucets. We view the financial risk profile as highly leveraged, given total leverage (including adjustments for postretirement obligations and operating leases) of about 10.5x as of June 30, 2012. AS America Inc. is a manufacturer and distributor of fixtures, faucets and fittings for the North American bathroom and kitchen markets, and operates under the American Standard, Crane Plumbing, and Eljer brand names, among others. Liquidity Given our operating expectations, we believe AS America has "adequate" liquidity to meet its needs over the next 24 months. Our view of the company's liquidity profile includes: -- An expectation that liquidity sources (including availability under the company's domestic and international revolving credit facilities) will exceed uses by at least 1.2x over the next year and at least 1.0x over the next 18 to 24 months; -- An expectation that liquidity sources will continue to exceed uses, even if EBITDA were to decline by 15%; and -- Our view that the company should continue to exceed the availability threshold under its credit facility even considering a 15% drop in EBITDA. The company's primary sources of liquidity for fiscal 2012 include about $5 million of balance sheet cash and approximately $72 million of availability under its $75 million asset-based revolving credit facilities (ABL) due in 2015 as of June 30, 2012. The ABL consists of a $60 million U.S. facility and a $15 million Canadian facility. Availability under the ABL facility is subject to a borrowing base of eligible receivables and inventory, which will fluctuate throughout the year due to seasonal working capital changes. If availability falls below $11.25 million, or 15% of the borrowing base, AS America must maintain a fixed-charge coverage ratio of not less than 1.1x. Based on our operating assumptions, we believe the company will maintain availability in excess of $11.25 million. We anticipate working capital to be a modest source of cash in 2012 and that free cash flow may be slightly positive, given our estimate of about $10 million of capital expenditures. The nearest debt maturity occurs in 2015, when the company's ABL matures. However, there are currently no amounts outstanding on the ABL. Recovery analysis For our complete recovery analysis, please see the recovery report on AS America Inc., published Jan. 31, 2012, on RatingsDirect. Outlook The stable rating outlook reflects our assessment that leverage strengthens from 20x at the end of 2011 to about 6.5x by the end of 2012. This level is weak for the rating but the trend is positive and reflects our expectation for accelerating remodeling activity in the U.S. for the rest of 2012 and into 2013. A higher rating, although unlikely in the near term, could occur if a greater-than-expected recovery in residential and commercial construction were to result in leverage likely to be maintained at about 4x, or if FFO to debt were to exceed 20% We could lower the ratings on AS America if operating conditions deteriorate because of prolonged minimal construction activity and repair and remodeling spending begins to decline. Downward rating pressure could also occur if a decline in EBITDA caused the company to use cash to fund operating losses, resulting in a drop in liquidity below the $45 million needed to fund its fixed charges. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: North American Building Materials Companies, Strongest to Weakest, Jan. 9, 2012 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Global Building Products And Materials Industry, Nov. 19, 2008 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed; Outlook Stable To From AS America Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Secured B- Recovery Rating 5