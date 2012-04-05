版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 6日 星期五 01:49 BJT

BOEING/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 5 Boeing Co : * Takes orders for six 777s in latest week * Taag orders 3 Boeing 777s; unidentified customer orders 3 777s

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐