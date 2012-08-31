版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 1日 星期六 00:14 BJT

TEXT-S&P revises Harvest Operations outlook to negative

Overview
     -- We are revising our outlook on Harvest Operations Corp. to
negative from stable.
     -- We are affirming our 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and senior 
unsecured debt ratings on the company.
     -- The '3' recovery rating on Harvest's senior unsecured debt is 
unchanged.
     -- We believe the increasing use of debt to bridge the expected negative 
free cash flow generation we are forecasting as the company proceeds with its 
upstream exploration and development plans will push its cash flow protection 
metrics outside the ranges we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating.

Rating Action 
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on 
its Calgary, Alta.-based exploration and production company Harvest Operations 
Corp. to negative from stable. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed 
its 'BB-' long-term corporate credit and senior unsecured debt ratings on the 
company. The '3' recovery rating on the senior unsecured debt is unchanged. 

Since Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC; A/Stable/--) acquired Harvest in 2010, 
our analysis has expected ongoing parental financial support to ensure debt 
levels remain fairly stable as Harvest pursues its upstream growth 
initiatives. The recent increase in the company's balance-sheet debt and our 
expectation of continued negative free cash flow generation will cause debt to 
increase further without continued financial support from its parent, KNOC.

Although we believe Harvest will maintain access to various sources of 
external financing, specifically bank and public debt, the increasing use of 
debt to bridge the expected negative free cash flow generation we are 
forecasting as the company proceeds with its upstream exploration and 
development plans will push its cash flow protection metrics outside the 
ranges we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating.

Rationale
The ratings on Harvest reflect Standard & Poor's view of the company's 
below-average profitability, our expectations of negative free cash flow 
generation during our 2012-2013 forecast period, and the operational risks 
inherent in the company's strategy to transform its upstream portfolio from a 
largely mature conventional asset base to one focused on drill-bit-related 
reserves and production growth. In our view, somewhat offsetting these 
weaknesses are Harvest's upstream full-cycle cost profile, which compares 
favorably with that of its rating category peers; and the medium- and 
long-term growth prospects inherent in its existing conventional and oil sands 
resources.

Harvest has operations in five core areas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary 
Basin: southern, east-central, and western Alberta; northern Alberta and 
British Columbia; and southeast Saskatchewan. The company added a refining and 
marketing segment with the October 2006 acquisition of North Atlantic Refining 
Ltd. (NARL).

Although we believe Harvest will remain a strategic component in KNOC's 
upstream medium-to-long-term growth objectives, we base our ratings on 
Harvest's stand-alone credit profile, with our view of KNOC's previous and 
prospective financial support incorporated in our assessment of the company's 
financial risk profile.

Harvest's weak business risk profile reflects our opinion of the company's 
weak profitability metrics, its small-but-increasing upstream operations, and 
the risks associated with shifting its business focus to exploration and 
development of new assets (rather than exploiting mature fields). We believe 
Harvest's full-cycle cost profile partially offsets these weaknesses, and 
should ensure positive cash flow generation in a moderate hydrocarbon price 
environment. Although the company's downstream segment does not strengthen its 
overall credit profile due to the refining and marketing sector's inherent 
volatility, the NARL segment enhances Harvest's business diversification. 

Based on Standard & Poor's calculated adjusted reserves base for the company 
of 357.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (boe), which includes its year-end 
total net proven reserves and probable bitumen reserves, we believe the 
company's upstream reserves portfolio, based on its size, product mix and 
quality, is consistent with those of its 'BB-' rated North American oil and 
gas peers. Although the company's historical reserves replacement track record 
reflected its mature asset base and acquisition focused growth strategy, we 
believe its reserve replacement performance could improve in the medium and 
long terms as the company increases its conventional exploration activity and 
proceeds with its multistage oil sands development projects. We believe KNOC 
will continue to expand its upstream portfolio through ongoing international 
acquisitions, so Harvest could represent a smaller portion of its parent's 
upstream portfolio in the future. Nevertheless, we believe KNOC will continue 
to view Harvest as an important component of its global upstream growth 
initiatives.

In our opinion, the company's expertise in enhanced oil recovery and well 
workovers has contributed to strong operating efficiency and a competitive 
cost profile. As it shifts its focus to reserves and production growth from 
maintaining a stable production profile, there is some risk that its operating 
efficiency will deteriorate while it shifts from exploitation to an 
exploration strategy. We estimate Harvest's full-cycle unlevered break-even 
costs at June 30, 2012 (using depletion, depreciation and, amortization as a 
proxy for its finding and development costs) were about C$44.56 per boe, which 
compares favorably with the 'BB' peer group. Although the company's future 
upstream activities will include greater exploration initiatives and oil sands 
project developments, we believe its near-term upstream cost profile should 
remain marginally stronger than the 'BB-' rating might suggest. Despite having 
a good cost structure, we believe the company's profitability metrics, as 
measured by return on capital employed, is weak, due to its previous 
acquisition growth strategy. Furthermore, because recent capital investments 
have been largely allocated to acquiring undeveloped acreage, the timing 
differences between initial capital investment and cash flow generation 
further weakens near-term profitability metrics. Nevertheless, we believe 
Harvest's profitability could improve in the medium and long terms as it 
begins generating incremental operating cash flows from its upstream 
development projects.

We believe the company's downstream segment enhances its business 
diversification; however, due to the refining and marketing segment's inherent 
volatility, we do not believe this business unit strengthens Harvest's overall 
credit profile. Although the company negotiated a new supply and off-take 
agreement for its feedstock supply and petroleum product sales in October 
2011, NARL's realized margins continue to reflect general industry volatility. 
Nevertheless, with its medium sour feedstock requirements, the NARL refinery 
can provide some margin uplift to the company's medium and heavier crude 
production, which we view as a partial hedge for its upstream operations.

In our opinion, Harvest's aggressive financial risk profile has weakened due 
to increasing balance sheet debt, and our expectation of continued negative 
free cash flow generation. Our cash flow forecasts incorporate our current 
hydrocarbon price assumptions for 2012-2014, assumed pricing and quality 
differentials, as well as general economic assumptions regarding inflation, 
foreign exchange and interest rates. We expect the company's required spending 
to achieve its reserves and production growth objectives to exceed our 
estimates of its operating cash flows during our forecast period, so we 
believe it will need external funding to achieve its growth objectives. With 
fully adjusted funds from operations (FFO)-to-debt of 16.3% and 
debt-to-capital of 42.4% at June 30, 2012, we believe Harvest's financial 
metrics are weaker than our expectations for the 'BB-' rating. Our prospective 
analysis of the company's financial risk profile anticipates it using debt to 
bridge our forecast negative free cash flow generation; therefore, we believe 
financial metrics could weaken further. If Harvest's fully adjusted 
FFO-to-debt falls and remains below 15% through 2013, in our view, both its 
capital structure and cash flow adequacy ratios will move outside the ranges 
we believe are appropriate for the 'BB-' rating. 

Liquidity
Having considered total sources of liquidity, which include our estimates of 
the company's operating cash flows, availability under its committed credit 
facility, as well as external refinancing of upcoming debt maturities, 
relative to our expectations of near-term spending requirements, Standard & 
Poor's assesses Harvest's liquidity as less than adequate. Using our 
hydrocarbon price assumptions for 2012-2014, we do not expect the company will 
generate sufficient cash flows to fully fund our estimates of its spending 
requirements. Our analysis assumes Harvest will first access its credit 
facility to partially fund its spending, and then access other sources of 
external financing to fund any remaining shortfall. Since there are no formal 
funding arrangements in place between the company and KNOC, we have not 
factored any additional incremental capital from the parent into our near-term 
liquidity assessment. Overall, we base our assessment of Harvest's liquidity 
on our assumption that there will be no cash resources available to it beyond 
what is necessary to fund its forecast spending. 

Recovery analysis
Despite the significant recovery expected for the US$500 million senior 
unsecured debt, we have capped our recovery rating at '3', which is consistent 
with our recovery criteria for senior unsecured debt from issuers in the 'BB' 
category. 

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects Standard & Poor's concern that KNOC's ongoing 
financial support will not keep pace with Harvest's negative free cash flow 
generation. We have assumed before that Harvest's financial risk profile would 
remain fairly stable, largely through ongoing financial support from parent 
KNOC as it proceeded with its organic growth initiatives. In our view, KNOC's 
equity support is a significant component in our assessment of Harvest's 
financial risk profile, with consistent on-going financial support needed to 
bridge the negative free cash flow generation we are expecting for the company 
during our forecast period. Since the second half of 2011, the company's cash 
flow protection metrics have been deteriorating due to increasing debt levels 
without an offsetting increase in operating cash flow. With fully adjusted 
FFO-to-debt at 16.3% at June 30, 2012, and our expectation of negative free 
cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013, as the company continues to pursue its 
conventional and oil sands growth projects, we are forecasting FFO-to-debt 
will weaken further during this period. We do not expect Harvest's growth 
projects to generate incremental production and cash flows before 2014, so we 
believe the company will be unable to improve its cash flow protection metrics 
without some form of financial support from its parent. If Harvest's fully 
adjusted FFO-to-debt falls below 15% in 2013, we would lower the ratings to 
'B+'. Conversely, we would revise the outlook to stable if Harvest were able 
to strengthen its financial metrics, such that its fully adjusted FFO-to-debt 
moved back into the 20%-25% range. Any subsequent positive rating action would 
be contingent on Harvest's ability to expand its upstream operations while 
maintaining a competitive full-cycle cost profile and moderate cash flow 
protection measures. Specifically, if Harvest is able to improve its 
FFO-to-debt to 40% or higher, we could raise the ratings. 

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Government Support Key To Ratings On Korean Corporate 
Government-Related Entities, July 15, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Rating The Oil And Gas 
Exploration And Production Industry, Jan. 20, 2012
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Oil Refining 
Industry, Nov. 28, 2011
     -- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 
9, 2010
     -- Corporate Criteria--Parent/Subsidiary Links, Oct. 28, 2004

Ratings List
Harvest Operations Corp.

Outlook Revised To Negative 
                                To                  From
 Corporate credit rating        BB-/Negative/--     BB-/Stable/--

Rating Affirmed/Recovery Rating Unchanged
 Senior unsecured debt          BB-
  Recovery rating               3


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐