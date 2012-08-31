TEXT-S&P revises Willis Group Holding outlook to stable

Overview
-- We are revising our outlook on Willis Group Holding PLC to stable from
positive.
-- We are affirming our ratings, including our 'BBB-' counterparty credit
rating, on Willis.
-- The company's organic growth rate is lower than that of its global
peers for first-half 2012 and we expect some margin compression for the full
year.
-- We believe that management's strategic initiatives to drive revenue
growth will take longer to mature than previously expected.
-- We expect Willis' business risk profile and prospective operating
performance to continue to provide support to the ratings.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to
stable from positive on Willis Group Holdings PLC. At the same time, Standard
& Poor's affirmed its ratings, including its 'BBB-' counterparty credit
rating, on Willis (see ratings list).
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that the company will likely not meet
our leverage and coverage expectations for upgrade during our outlook horizon.
The company's organic growth rate was lower relative to those of its peers and
there is likelihood of margin contraction in 2012 from relatively higher
expense growth as compared to revenue growth. We revised the outlook on Willis
to positive in 2011 predicated primarily on our expectations of meaningful
improvements in the leverage profile and successful execution of its revenue
and expense initiatives. Although we maintain a positive view of various
initiatives to build a robust sales and operating platform, we believe those
could take longer to mature than we previously thought.
For first-half 2012, organic revenue growth was 2%, mainly due to 6% organic
growth in Willis' global segment and 3% growth in its international segment,
although a 3% decline in North America offset this. The organic growth rate
was lower than that of its competitors, who have reported positive growth in
North America, especially in view of tailwinds from firming rates in the
property and casualty insurance sector. We expected some adverse impact from
the Loan Protector business. However, lower commissions due to negative
pressure on compensation structures from healthcare insurers, lower sales in
the surety business related to the construction sector, and reduced exposure
offsetting the increase in property-casualty rates further affected its growth
rate in North America, which the company was unable to cover through new
business. Further, negative growth in its U.K. market and slower growth in
some of the major countries of continental Europe due to continuing economic
concerns affected the international segment as well. We believe that
management's strategic and operational initiatives in recent years to increase
organic growth will take longer to mature than previously expected. Therefore,
we expect growth to remain challenged in 2012, although we expect it to
recover somewhat in second-half 2012. Higher growth is possible in 2013, but
operational and macroeconomic challenges could persist.
Adjusted operating expense growth in first-half 2012 was 3.3% (excluding
foreign exchange), exceeding that of revenue growth resulting in margin
compression. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 31.9%, compared with 32.8% a year
earlier. The decline would be higher if we were to adjust for foreign
exchange. For 2012, we expect that increased amortization of cash retention
awards, increased investments in technology, increases in salaries and
benefits, and investment in new producers would drag earnings despite the
savings from the 2011 operational review. Due to lower revenue growth
expectations and expense growth that is likely to exceed revenue growth,
margin contraction is likely, which could result in pressure on leverage. We
do not expect margin expansion until at least late 2013. Furthermore, we do
not expect any significant pay-down of debt other than a $12 million principal
payment under the amortization schedule of its term loan and $50 million in
principal outstanding under its revolving credit facility, which the company
uses primarily for liquidity purposes. Adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted
EBITDA was 3.3x as of June 30, 2012. Given our earnings expectations and no
expectation for any meaningful reduction in debt outstanding, leverage would
likely not meet our expectations for an upgrade in the near term.
We base the counterparty credit rating on Willis on what we view as the
company's good and enhanced market position, especially in the U.S. following
the Hilb, Rogal & Hobbs Co. acquisition; Willis' strong sales culture, which
is enforced by strong management, that helps steer its organic growth platform
and good operating margins. Partially offsetting these strengths, in our view,
are the company's lack of earnings diversification relative to global broker
peers, lending itself to greater susceptibility to underwriting cycles; a
moderately leveraged financial risk profile; potential regulatory and
litigation risks; and execution risks related to its strategic and operational
initiatives.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view of Willis' ability to maintain its global
franchise as third-largest broker, its ability to generate robust operating
earnings, and a disciplined financial risk tolerance relative to few years
ago. Standard & Poor's expects organic growth in 2012 to be in the 2%-3% range
and in the 3%-4% range for 2013, helped by rate improvement in certain
property and casualty segments, higher retention levels, a fine-tuned sales
strategy to drive better market penetration, and expansion in international
markets despite adverse economic conditions. In addition, we expect some
margin compression in 2012 due to higher operating costs relative to revenue
growth, despite the benefit of cost savings from the 2011 operational review.
Nevertheless, we expect the adjusted EBITDA margin to be in the 23%-25% range
and adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA below 3.5x for both 2012 and
2013.
We could raise the rating one notch in the next two years if Willis' financial
risk profile improves as a result of disciplined financial risk tolerance (as
demonstrated by adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted-EBITDA of less than
3.0x and adjusted EBITDA fixed-charge coverage of greater than 5.5x, which we
believe could be sustainable); and successful execution of its revenue and
expense initiatives to build its competitive position and maintain its
industry-leading operating margins. However, the company's increased use of
debt leverage as well as general operational, legal, and regulatory risks
could potentially constrain any positive rating action. The ratings could face
pressure if, in our view, Willis' competitive position weakens because of
erosion in its market share or brand recognition due to any reason including
execution risk from strategic initiatives; if financial risk tolerance
increases materially, leading to an increase in debt leverage beyond our
expectations (adjusted total obligations-to-adjusted EBITDA increasing to
about 4x or higher or adjusted EBITDA fixed charge coverage deteriorating to
less than 4x); if liquidity is constrained materially; or if operating
performance deteriorates, resulting in significant margin contraction with no
near-term outlook for improvement. Further pressure on the ratings could
result if regulatory or legal risks amplify, such as material adverse
settlements putting pressure on Willis' business risk or financial risk
profile.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Specialty: U.S. Insurance Broker Criteria, April 22, 2008
Ratings List
Outlook Revised To Stable
To From
Willis Group Holdings PLC
Counterparty credit rating BBB-/Stable/-- BBB-/Positive/--
Ratings Affirmed
Willis Group Holdings PLC
Willis North America Inc.
Senior unsecured debt BBB-