中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 6日 星期五 03:44 BJT

WALGREEN/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 5 Walgreen Co : * Moodys downgrades walgreens senior unsecured rating to a3 * Moodys downgrades walgreens senior unsecured rating to a3 from a2

