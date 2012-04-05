TEXT-S&P takes rating actions on BofA Large Loan Trust 2007-BMB1

April 5 - OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on three classes from Banc of America Large Loan Trust 2007-BMB1, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- Concurrently, we raised our ratings on two classes and affirmed our ratings on eight classes from the same transaction. -- The rating actions follow our revaluation of the collateral securing seven of the remaining eight floating-rate loans, two of which are currently with the special servicer. Our review also considered the deal structure, the liquidity available to the trust, and refinancing risk. April 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on three classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Banc of America Large Loan Trust 2007-BMB1, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. In addition, we raised our ratings on two classes and affirmed our ratings on eight classes from the same transaction (see list). The rating actions follow our analysis of the transaction. Our analysis included our revaluation of seven of the remaining eight floating-rate loans, two of which are currently with the special servicer. The master servicer, Bank of America N.A. (BofA), indicated that the remaining loan, the OSI Restaurant Portfolio loan was paid off in full subsequent to the March 2012 trustee remittance report. We also considered the deal structure, the liquidity available to the trust, and the refinancing risk associated with two performing loans ($112.3 million, 9.5% of the pooled trust balance) that are scheduled to mature in May 2012 (details below). The downgrades reflect credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the specially serviced Simply Self Storage Portfolio loan ($33.4 million, 2.8%) and the classes' susceptibility to interest shortfalls in the future if the remaining loans in the pool incur additional trust expenses. We upgraded classes A-2 and A-1A to 'AA+ (sf)' to reflect increased credit support levels due to deleveraging of the pool after the third-largest loan in the pool, the OSI Restaurant Portfolio loan, was paid off in full on March 27, 2012, subsequent to the March 2012 trustee remittance report. This loan had a trust balance of $233.1 million (19.6% of the pooled trust balance) and a whole-loan balance of $466.3 million. The affirmed ratings on the principal and interest certificates reflect subordination and liquidity support levels that are consistent with the outstanding ratings. We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class X interest-only (IO) certificates based on our current criteria. As of the March 15, 2012, trustee remittance report, the trust consists of eight floating-rate loans indexed to one-month LIBOR with a pooled trust balance of $1.19 billion and a trust balance of $1.26 billion. The one-month LIBOR was 0.248% per the March 2012 trustee remittance report. LODGING COLLATERAL Lodging properties secure four loans totaling $304.0 million (25.6% of the pooled trust balance), one of which is currently with the special servicer, C-III Asset Management LLC (C-III). We based our analysis, in part, on a review of the borrowers' operating statements for year-end 2011 and 2010, the borrowers' 2012 budgets, and Smith Travel Research (STR) reports. Details on the four lodging loans are as follows: The Blackstone Hawaii Hotel Portfolio loan, the largest lodging loan, is the fourth-largest loan in the pool. The loan has a whole-loan balance of $238.7 million that comprises a $115.7 million senior note (9.7% of the pooled trust balance) and two subordinate notes totaling $123.0 million held outside the trust. The loan is secured by two full-service Marriott flagged luxury resort hotels totaling 1,101 rooms in Wailea and Waikoloa, Hawaii. The master servicer reported a combined in-trust debt service coverage (DSC) for the portfolio of 15.94x, occupancy of 76.0%, and an average daily rate (ADR) of $213.31 for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a weighted average capitalization rate of 10.30%, yielded an in-trust stressed loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 58.4%. According to the master servicer, as part of a June 8, 2009, loan modification, the loan's maturity was extended to June 8, 2010, with three 12-month extension options and the workout and special servicing fees for the loan were paid by the borrower. The loan is currently scheduled to mature on June 8, 2012, and has one 12-month extension option remaining. The MSREF Resort Portfolio loan, the fifth-largest loan in the pool, has a whole-loan balance of $729.9 million that consists of a $545.0 million senior participation interest and two nontrust junior participation interests totaling $184.9 million. In addition, the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure four mezzanine loans totaling $265.4 million held outside the trust. The senior participation interest is further split into three pari passu pieces, $81.8 million of which makes up 6.9% of the pooled trust balance. The $381.5 million A-1 note is in Morgan Stanley Capital I Inc.'s series 2007-XLF9 and the $81.7 million A-2 note is in UBS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2007-FL1. The loan is secured by three full-service hotels totaling 2,532 rooms in Orlando, Fla., and Phoenix, Ariz. BofA reported an overall in-trust DSC for the portfolio of 5.98x for year-end 2010, occupancy of 69.3%, and ADR of $198.84 for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using a 10.50% capitalization rate yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 110.9%. The loan matures on May 9, 2012. BofA indicated that the borrower is considering refinancing and other options. The Larkspur Landing Portfolio loan, the sixth-largest loan in the pool, has a trust and whole-loan balance of $76.0 million (6.4%). In addition, the equity interests in the borrower of the whole loan secure two mezzanine loans totaling $99.7 million held outside the trust. The loan is secured by 11 extended-stay hotels totaling 1,278 rooms in California, Oregon, and Washington. BofA reported an overall in-trust DSC for the portfolio of 21.21x, occupancy of 75.3%, and ADR of $98.08 for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.50% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 71.3%. BofA notified us that the loan was recently transferred to C-III on April 2, 2012, due to imminent default. The loan matures on July 11, 2012. The TownePlace Suites Portfolio loan, the smallest loan in the pool, has a trust balance of $30.5 million (2.6%) and a whole-loan balance of $59.0 million. The loan is secured by seven extended-stay hotels totaling 783 rooms in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo. BofA reported a combined in-trust DSC for the portfolio of 18.87x, occupancy of 73.7%, and ADR of $76.40 for year-end 2011. Our adjusted valuation, using an 11.63% capitalization rate, yielded an in-trust stressed LTV ratio of 72.9%. The loan matures on May 6, 2012. RATINGS LOWERED Banc of America Large Loan Trust 2007-BMB1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement % H B- (sf) BB- (sf) 7.45 J CCC+ (sf) B- (sf) 4.90 K CCC- (sf) CCC (sf) 2.36 RATINGS RAISED Banc of America Large Loan Trust 2007-BMB1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Rating Class To From Credit enhancement % A-2 AA+ (sf) AA (sf) 27.80 A-1A AA+ (sf) AA (sf) 27.80 RATINGS AFFIRMED Banc of America Large Loan Trust 2007-BMB1 Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates Class Rating Credit enhancement % A-1 AAA (sf) 56.98 B A+ (sf) 24.17 C A- (sf) 20.53 D BBB (sf) 17.62 E BBB- (sf) 15.08 F BB+ (sf) 12.53 G BB (sf) 9.99 X AAA (sf) N/A N/A--Not applicable.