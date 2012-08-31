TEXT-S&P may cut SAIC Inc 'A-' rating

Overview
-- U.S. government contractor SAIC announced a planned separation and
subsequent spin-off of its Government Technical Services and Enterprise IT
business (Services) from its Solutions and Products Business (Solutions).
-- We are placing our ratings, including our 'A-' corporate credit rating
on the company, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
-- The CreditWatch listing reflects the less diversified business
operations and potentially weaker credit protection metrics at Solutions
following the spin-off.
Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services placed its ratings on
McLean, Va.-based SAIC Inc., including the 'A-' corporate credit rating
and senior unsecured rating, on CreditWatch with negative implications.
Rationale
The CreditWatch listing follows SAIC's announcement that it plans to separate
and subsequently spin-off its Services business from its Solutions business.
The spin-off is expected to improve business performance by allowing better
alignment of the separate businesses to their individual markets. The
separation would also eliminate organization conflicts of interest (OCI) that
currently limits SAIC's market opportunities, specifically those involved in
developing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) solutions and
products for the Department of Defense and Intelligence agencies.
We expect each of Services and Solutions (currently about 35% and
65%,respectively, of total SAIC's revenues) to be able to successfully compete
in the markets served following the separation. However, each independent
company would have a less diversified business operation and a lower EBITDA
base than SAIC currently.
The spin-off is expected to occur in the latter half of the fiscal year ending
Jan. 31, 2014, subject to final approval of the Board of Directors.
CreditWatch
We will monitor the company's progress on the planned separation and
subsequent spin-off of its Services business. The capital structure,
management, governance, and financial policies of each company post-separation
are being developed and are not yet available. We will review the information
as it becomes available, and will assess the ratings implications for SAIC
before resolving the CreditWatch.
Ratings List
Ratings Placed On CreditWatch
To From
SAIC Inc.
Science Applications International Corp.
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Watch Neg/-- A-/Stable/--
SAIC Inc.
Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A-
Science Applications International Corp.
Senior Unsecured A-/Watch Neg A-