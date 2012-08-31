版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 1日

TEXT-S&P cuts MediMedia USA to 'CCC'

Overview
     -- U.S. health care media company MediMedia USA continues to attempt to 
turn around its MediMedia Health segment, which has performed below our 
expectations.
     -- We see the risk that the company may face liquidity stress in the 
fourth quarter and that covenant compliance may be thin during the remainder 
of the year.
     -- We are lowering our rating on the company to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'.
     -- The negative outlook reflects our view that the company's operating 
performance will remain weak, pressuring liquidity and covenant compliance.

Rating Action
On Aug. 31, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its rating on 
Yardley, Pa.-based MediMedia USA Inc. to 'CCC' from 'CCC+'. We also lowered 
all issue-level ratings on the company's debt by one notch in conjunction with 
the downgrade. The rating outlook is negative.

Rationale
The downgrade is based on our expectation of limited liquidity during the 
fourth quarter of this year when $15.3 million of the $45 million revolver 
matures and the company will have to make a semiannual interest payment on the 
subordinated notes. We also expect headroom with the senior leverage covenant 
to be tight when the covenant steps down a quarter turn in the third quarter 
of 2012. The rating reflects the company's "vulnerable" business risk profile 
(based on our criteria), very high leverage, negative discretionary cash flow, 
and our expectation of tight liquidity. We view the company's business risk 
profile as vulnerable based on its small niche position in health education 
and services and poor operating performance over the past couple years. We 
also view its financial profile as "highly leveraged." MediMedia's adjusted 
debt to EBITDA was steep, at over 10x as of June 30, 2012. 

MediMedia's products and services include health education publishing and 
training, and health-related services to health plans, hospitals, employers 
and pharmaceutical companies. Our view of the company's business risk profile 
as vulnerable reflects its exposure to the discretionary marketing spending 
trends of the pharmaceutical industry and the potential for increased 
competition. Moreover, the small markets the company serves limit the growth 
opportunities it could pursue through its principal business--patient 
education-and also through its pharmaceutical marketing and managed care 
services segments. The majority of the company's EBITDA comes from the 
company's mature health information business that has limited growth 
potential. The company experienced operational setbacks as it attempted to 
integrate acquisitions at the health management and pharmaceutical marketing 
businesses. Specifically, its difficulties with the integration of an 
acquisition in the drug sampling business caused fulfillment errors and we 
believe that this business has not fully recovered from previous mistakes.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect full year 2012 revenue to be flat. 
However, we also expect EBITDA to increase by 15% or more as restructuring and 
one-time expenses related to pharmaceutical distribution missteps roll off and 
the company implements cost reductions. EBITDA margin is likely to be almost 
10% in 2012 and in the low-teen percent range in 2013. In 2013, we anticipate 
revenue growing at a low-single-digit percent rate, with Health Management 
revenue driving results. In 2012, we expect that EBITDA will increase 20% or 
more due to lower restructuring costs. However, there is little visibility 
into revenue for the pharmaceutical marketing segment given the continuing 
turnaround efforts and the uncertainties in the industry. 

MediMedia's second-quarter performance was in line with our expectations as 
revenue grew 4% and EBITDA was up significantly. The EBITDA margin for the 12 
months ended June 30, 2012, was under 10%. Growth in Health Management and 
Consumer Health Information revenue more than offset declines in Pharma 
Services revenue. Improvement in the EBITDA margin reflected reduced staff 
costs and lower restructuring expenses. 

Lease-adjusted leverage (including restructuring costs) was extremely high, at 
over 10x for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. Leverage is consistent with 
the greater-than-5x leverage that characterizes a highly leveraged financial 
risk profile under Standard & Poor's criteria. Lease-adjusted coverage of 
interest (including restructuring costs) was very thin, at less than 1x for 
the 12 months ended June 30, 2012. During the second quarter, the company had 
to draw down on its revolver to cover interest payments.

Interest expense and capital spending, which includes some content 
development-related costs, consume all--or nearly all--of the company's 
EBITDA. We expect 2012 capital expenditures to moderate slightly and the 
company tries to preserve cash. Combined with high cash interest costs, the 
company's discretionary cash flow is likely to be slightly negative for full 
year 2012.

Liquidity
We view MediMedia's liquidity profile as "weak." Our assessment incorporates 
the following expectations and assumptions:
     -- We do not believe the company has sufficient covenant headroom for 
EBITDA to decline by more than 15% without breaching its covenant tests.
     -- Nor do we believe the company could absorb high-impact, 
low-probability shocks, even factoring in capital spending cuts or asset sales.

MediMedia's sources of liquidity consist of about $7 million in cash and $17 
million under its $45 million revolving credit facility as of June 30, 2012, 
of which $15.3 million matures in October 2012. We expect the company to 
generate $5 million to $10 million of funds from operations (FFO) in 2012. 
Working capital needs are likely to be minimal and capital spending will 
likely be lower this year, at $8 million to $12 million. As a result, we 
believe that discretionary cash flow will be slightly negative in 2012. We 
expect discretionary cash flow to improve slightly but remain modestly 
negative in 2013.

We estimate that the company's cushion of compliance with its senior leverage 
covenant, its tightest covenant, was 10% as of March 31, 2012. We expect that 
covenant headroom will tighten as the senior leverage covenant steps down to 
3.5x from 3.75x in the third quarter of 2012. The covenant levels step down 
another quarter turn in the first and third quarters of 2013. About one-third 
of the company's revolver comes due in the fourth quarter with the remainder 
of its debt due in 2014. As a result, we expect the company will have reduced 
ability to fund negative discretionary cash flow.

Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that liquidity could be extremely thin 
during the fourth quarter and that covenant headroom may be tight during the 
remainder of the year. We could lower the rating if we become convinced that 
the company will not have enough liquidity to cover interest payments in the 
fourth quarter. We could also lower the rating if we conclude that the company 
will violate its covenants.  

Although unlikely over the near term, we could revise the outlook to stable if 
it becomes apparent that the company will be able to maintain satisfactory 
liquidity and covenant headroom of 10% or more. This would likely be the 
result of a stabilization of the pharmaceutical marketing business and 
possibly additional liquidity sources.

Ratings List

Downgraded
                                        To                 From
MediMedia USA Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                CCC/Negative/--    CCC+/Negative/--
 Senior Secured                         B-                 B
   Recovery Rating                      1                  1
 Subordinated                           CC                 CCC-
   Recovery Rating                      6                  6

