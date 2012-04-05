TEXT-S&P raises Northeast Utilities rating

Overview -- U.S. diversified energy companies Northeast Utilities and NSTAR have received final regulatory approval for their merger, which we expect will close before April 16, 2012. -- We have lowered our ratings on NSTAR and subsidiaries NSTAR Electric Co. and NSTAR Gas Co., including lowering the long-term corporate credit ratings to 'A-' from 'A+', and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with negative implications. We lowered the short-term ratings on NSTAR and NSTAR Electric to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. -- Upon completion of the transaction, NSTAR will be renamed NSTAR LLC, and will cease to exist. As surviving entity, NSTAR LLC will assume all obligations under the senior unsecured notes that were previously issued by NSTAR. -- We have raised our ratings on Northeast Utilities (NU) and subsidiaries Connecticut Light & Power Co. (CL&P), Public Service Co. of New Hampshire (PSNH), Western Massachusetts Electric Co. (WMECO), and Yankee Gas Services Co., including raising the long-term corporate ratings to 'A-' from 'BBB+', and removed the ratings from CreditWatch with positive implications. -- The consolidated entity has an excellent business risk profile and a significant financial risk profile, in our assessment. -- The stable rating outlook on the consolidated entity and its subsidiaries reflects its consistent, regulated electric and natural gas businesses that have low operating risk and which we expect will generate sufficient cash flow. Rating Action On April 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit ratings on NSTAR and its subsidiaries, NSTAR Electric Co. and NSTAR Gas Co., to 'A-' from 'A+' and lowered the short-term ratings on NSTAR and NSTAR Electric to 'A-2' from 'A-1'. We also lowered our ratings on NSTAR's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'A' and on NSTAR Electric's senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'A+'. At the same time, we lowered our ratings on NSTAR Electric's preferred stock to 'BBB' from 'A-' and on NSTAR Gas' senior secured debt to 'A' from 'AA-'; the recovery rating on NSTAR Gas' senior secured debt is unchanged at '1+' based on collateral coverage of more than 1.5x. At the same time, we raised our corporate credit ratings on Northeast Utilities (NU) and its subsidiaries, Connecticut Light & Power Co. (CL&P), Public Service Co. of New Hampshire (PSNH), Western Massachusetts Electric Co. (WMECO), and Yankee Gas Services Co., to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. We raised the rating on NU's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and raised the ratings on CL&P's, PSNH's, and WMECO's senior unsecured debt to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. In addition, we raised our ratings on NU's and CL&P's preferred stock to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. We affirmed our 'A-' ratings on CL&P's and PSNH's senior secured debt; the '1' recovery ratings on this debt, which is based on collateral coverage of 1x, is unchanged. Approximately $7.5 billion of consolidated debt was outstanding at Dec. 31, 2011. This includes $5.2 billion of debt at NU and $2.3 billion of debt at NSTAR. We removed our ratings on NU and its subsidiaries from CreditWatch, where we placed them with positive implications on Oct. 18, 2010. We also removed our ratings on NSAR and its subsidiaries from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on Oct. 18, 2010. The rating outlook on all entities is stable. Rationale The rating actions are attributable to the imminent consummation of the all-stock merger between NU and NSTAR. Upon completion of the transaction, NSTAR will be renamed NSTAR LLC, and will cease to exist. As the surviving entity, NSTAR LLC will assume all obligations under the senior unsecured notes that were previously issued by NSTAR, and will become a subsidiary and an intraholding company of parent holding company NU. The ratings on the consolidated entity reflect an "excellent" business risk profile and a "significant" financial risk profile under our criteria. The business risk profile is supported by a focus on the relatively low operating risk of regulated electric and gas transmission and distribution operations, reliable and efficient operations, solid competitive standing, and geographic, economic, and regulatory diversity. The customer base is largely residential and commercial, which provides for a reasonably stable and predictable revenue stream and some insulation from cyclical volatility. The combined entity will generate about 70% of operating cash flow from Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New Hampshire, while the balance will be Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated. We view FERC regulation favorably and regulation in Massachusetts and New Hampshire as credit supportive. The aforementioned attributes are tempered by a historically challenging regulatory environment in Connecticut, which we view as less credit supportive, and a distribution rate freeze in Massachusetts and Connecticut that will prohibit the utilities from seeking rate relief despite new investment in distribution facilities. NU's significant financial risk profile reflects our expectation that debt leverage will remain somewhat liberal and that its heavy capital spending program will necessitate some reliance on external financing. In that regard, our baseline forecast reflects adjusted debt to total capital and adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to total debt that hovers around 53% to 54% and 17% to 18%, respectively, in nearby years. In addition, we expect that the management team will continue to do a good job of managing regulatory risk, implementing risk management strategies, controlling expenses, providing high quality service, and will avoid risky unregulated activities. We believe that management depth, specificity, and transparency in its financial goals are consistent with the significant financial profile. NU and NSTAR agreed to provide rate credits and rate freezes, and to invest in renewable energy, adopt new energy efficiency targets, and meet other concessions. In Massachusetts, the companies agreed to freeze distribution rates at NSTAR Electric, NSTAR Gas, and WMECO until 2016 and give rate payers a one-time credit totaling $21 million. The companies also agreed to purchase power from the planned Cape Wind Offshore facility. In Connecticut, NU agreed to freeze distribution rates at CL&P until Dec. 1, 2014, with a one-time $25 million rate credit, to forego recovery of $40 million of $260 million of storm costs it incurred in 2011, and to defer the remaining costs until December 2014. While not onerous conditions, 2011 storm costs are subject to commission review, rendering full cost recovery uncertain. The merger transaction will combine two relatively low-risk companies in contiguous service areas with similar corporate strategies. NU, which will be the largest utility in New England, will continue to concentrate on its core utility rate base, with increasing investments primarily in transmission projects. The transmission investments provide for attractive allowed returns on equity (ROEs) and recovery of financing costs for some of the major projects during the construction period, which helps to enhance cash flow and provide earnings stability. The merged company will serve 3 million electric and 500,000 gas customers in three states. CL&P, WMECO, and NSTAR Electric are electric transmission and distribution companies. In contrast, PSNH remains a fully integrated electric utility even though its customers can select alternative electric supply providers, an arrangement that can lead to upward pressure as fixed costs may need to be recovered over a smaller customer base. Yankee Gas and NSTAR Gas are natural gas distribution companies. NU faces a heavy capital spending program, at about $7.9 billion from 2012 to 2016 (as disclosed in NU's and NSTAR's 2011 10-Ks), a significant portion of which is targeted for new transmission projects, including the $1.1 billion Northern Pass Transmission (NPT) project, a high-voltage direct-current line extending from the Canadian border to Franklin, N.H., with completion slated for late 2016. We view the NPT project as having somewhat higher risk than FERC-regulated transmission projects because NPT will have a single off-taker, Hydro-Quebec for the entire capacity. Nevertheless, the overall cost structure of the project mimics the cost structure of FERC-approved projects, and the transmission services agreement between NPT and Hydro-Quebec provides NPT with a number of protections, including compensation should Hydro-Quebec abandon the project. The balance of NU's planned construction expenditures are for company-specific projects necessitating timely recovery of the investment through rates to provide ongoing support to the financial profile. Overall, the proposed capital spending program will meaningfully increase the consolidated rate base. Given the large construction program, which will require some outside financing, we expect that credit protection measures will be in the lower end of the significant financial risk category. Prospectively, based on our baseline forecast, we expect consolidated adjusted FFO to total debt to hover around the high teens and total debt to EBIDTA to be about 4.5x. We also expect total debt to total capitalization to approximate 53% to 54%, including goodwill. We believe NU's consolidated financial measures will remain at levels suitable for current ratings because of the prospects for higher transmission rates, recovery of fuel costs and various tracking mechanisms that allow for the timely adjustment of rates, projected net merger savings of $784 million over 10 years, efficient operations, and credit supportive actions by management. Recovery analysis We assign recovery ratings on first-mortgage bonds (FMBs) issued by investment-grade U.S. utilities, which can result in issue ratings being notched above a corporate credit rating (CCR) on a utility, depending on the CCR category and the extent of the collateral coverage. We base the investment-grade FMB recovery methodology on the ample historical record of nearly 100% recovery for secured bondholders in utility bankruptcies and on our view that the factors that supported those recoveries (limited size of the creditor class, and the durable value of utility rate-based assets during and after a reorganization, given the essential service provided and the high replacement cost) will persist in the future. Under our notching criteria, when assigning issue ratings on utility FMBs, we consider the limitations of FMB issuance under the utility's indenture relative to the value of the collateral pledged to bondholders, management's stated intentions on future FMB issuance, and the regulatory limitations on bond issuance. FMB ratings can exceed a CCR on a utility by up to one notch in the 'A' category, two notches in the 'BBB' category, and three notches in speculative-grade categories. NSTAR Gas' FMBs benefit from a first-priority lien on substantially all of the utility's real property owned or subsequently acquired. Collateral coverage of more than 1.5x supports a recovery rating of '1+' and an issue rating one notch above the CCR. At CL&P and PSNH collateral coverage 1x supports a recovery rating of '1' and an issue rating of 'A-', which is on par with the CCR. Liquidity The short-term corporate credit and commercial paper ratings on NSTAR and NSTAR Electric are 'A-2'. Liquidity is adequate under Standard & Poor's corporate liquidity methodology, which categorizes liquidity in five standard descriptors. Consolidated projected sources of liquidity, mainly operating cash flow and available bank lines, exceed its projected uses, consisting mainly of necessary capital expenditures, debt maturities, and common dividends, by more than 1.2x. Further supporting our assessment of its liquidity as adequate is the company's ability to absorb high-impact, low-probability events with limited need for refinancing, its flexibility to lower capital spending, its sound bank relationships, its solid standing in the credit markets, and its generally prudent risk management. At the end of 2011, NU had revolving credit facilities totaling $900 million with about $586 million available and NSTAR had $700 million credit facilities which had no amounts outstanding, although NSTAR Electric had $141.5 million commercial paper outstanding. NU maintains a $500 million credit facility and its operating subsidiaries combined have $400 credit facility, both of which expire on Sept. 24, 2013. NSTAR has a $175 million revolving credit facility that expires on Dec. 31, 2012. NSTAR Electric maintains a $450 million revolver that also expires on Dec. 31, 2012. And, on Dec. 8, 2011, NSTAR Gas entered into a six-month $75 million credit agreement to replace its $100 million agreement that expired Dec. 9, 2011. The revolvers serve as backup to NSTAR's and NSTAR Electric's commercial paper programs. We expect the company to enter into new credit agreements within six months of maturity. NU, CL&P, PSNH, WMECO, Yankee Gas, NSTAR, NSTAR Electric and NSTAR Gas are required to maintain a consolidated ratio of total debt to total capital of no more than 65%, with which they comfortably comply with which they comfortably comply with ratios of 57%, 49%, 49%%, 49%, 40% 55.5%, 45.4%, and 51.6%, respectively at Dec. 31, 2011. On March 26, 2012, CL&P entered into a new $300 million five-year unsecured revolving credit agreement that expires March 26, 2017, bringing the total combined credit agreements to $1.9 billion. The consolidated entity has about $827 million remaining debt maturing in 2012 and $689 million in 2013. We expect that the company will refinance debt as it matures. Given the company's concentration on relatively low-risk regulated transmission and distribution operations, merger savings, better-than-average service areas with very little industrial concentration, prospective cash flows should be reasonably stable. Outlook The outlook on NU and its subsidiaries reflects the company's consistent, regulated electric and natural gas businesses that have low operating risk and which we expect will generate sufficient cash flow. Given the large capital spending program and prospects for modest load growth, we expect that NU will generate consolidated adjusted FFO to total debt of about 17%-18% over the next few years and adjusted total debt to total capitalization of below 54%. We will lower the ratings on NU if adjusted FFO to total debt declines below 15% on a consistent basis and debt leverage exceeds 55%. In light of the company's heavy construction program, we don't anticipate a ratings upgrade during our current forecast period. However, if adjusted FFO to total debt consistently exceeds 20% we could raise the ratings one notch. Related Criteria And Research -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Use Of CreditWatch And Outlooks, Sept. 14, 2009 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 -- Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008 -- Assessing U.S. Utility Regulatory Environments, Nov. 7, 2007 Ratings List Upgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action To From Northeast Utilities Public Service Co. of New Hampshire Yankee Gas Services Co. Connecticut Light & Power Co. Western Massachusetts Electric Co. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- BBB+/Watch Pos/-- Northeast Utilities Senior Unsecured BBB+ BBB/Watch Pos Connecticut Light & Power Co. Preferred Stock BBB BBB-/Watch Pos Western Massachusetts Electric Co. Senior Unsecured A- BBB+/Watch Pos Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From Connecticut Light & Power Co. Senior Secured A- A-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 Public Service Co. of New Hampshire Senior Secured A- A-/Watch Pos Recovery Rating 1 1 Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action; Recovery Ratings Unchanged To From NSTAR NSTAR Electric Co. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 A+/Watch Neg/A-1 NSTAR Gas Co. Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/-- A+/Watch Neg/-- NSTAR Senior Unsecured BBB+ A/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-2 A-1/Watch Neg NSTAR Electric Co. Senior Unsecured A- A+/Watch Neg Preferred Stock BBB A-/Watch Neg Commercial Paper A-2 A-1/Watch Neg NSTAR Gas Co. Senior Secured A AA-/Watch Neg Recovery Rating 1+ 1+