Text-Fitch expects to rate Nat'l Fuel's '21 notes BBB+

NEW YORK, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate National Fuel
(NFG.N) Gas Company's (National Fuel) new $350 million senior unsecured notes
due 2021 'BBB+'.
The new notes are to rank pari passu with the company's senior unsecured
debt. Proceeds are to be used for general corporate purposes which include
repaying $150 million of notes due in November 2011 and reducing short term
debt.
Fitch currently rates National Fuel as follows:
--Long-term IDR 'BBB+';
--Senior unsecured debt 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. Fitch's ratings apply to approximately $1.3
billion of outstanding debt when accounting for the planned new issuance and
the repayment of $150 million of notes.
Key rating factors include stable earnings from regulated natural gas
distribution utilities, relatively predictable cash flows from FERC regulated
interstate pipeline and storage segments, an integrated business model and
strong financial performance supported by modest use of leverage and a prudent
growth strategy.
The ratings also consider concerns including an increasing emphasis on oil and
gas exploration and production, exposure to commodity price volatility and an
expanding capital expenditure budget.
At the end of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2011, National Fuel's leverage
was 1.6 times (x). On a pro forma basis (accounting for $150 million of debt
maturities in November and the current $350 million issuance), leverage on a
pro forma basis was 1.9x, just slightly below 2.0x at the end of fiscal year
2010.
Fitch expects leverage to remain just under 2.0x or slightly better at the
end of fiscal year 2012.
Liquidity appears to be adequate for National Fuel. A growing capex budget and
continued low natural gas prices are likely to result in negative free cash
flow in the next couple of years. However, Fitch views the company's liquidity
position to be sufficient.
At the end of September 2011, National Fuel had $80 million of cash and a total
of $385 million of credit lines including a $300 million committed credit
facility which matures in September 2013. This facility backs the commercial
paper program. As of Sept. 30, 2011, $40 million of commercial paper was
outstanding leaving $260 million of availability on the bank facilities.
Positive actions are not viewed as likely but could occur if National Fuel
scaled back its exploration and production operations. Negative rating actions
could occur if the company's focus on exploration and production resulted in
higher leverage or if there was a significant and prolonged drop in natural gas
prices without an appropriate adjustment to spending. Other drivers that could
lead to negative action include a significant expansion beyond Fitch's
expectations of the upstream business.
