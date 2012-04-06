版本:
TEXT-S&P cuts Knowledge Universe Education to 'B-'

     -- U.S.-based early childhood education provider Knowledge Universe 	
Education LLC's (KUE) performance has been weaker than expected.	
     -- To avoid a breach of the financial covenants on its revolving credit 	
agreement, KUE obtained waivers of the financial covenants contained in its 	
revolving credit agreement through June 29, 2012.	
     -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' 	
from 'B+', and placing our ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications, 	
pending an satisfactory amendment of the covenants.	
 	
Rating Action	
On April 6, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its ratings on 	
Portland, Ore.-based Knowledge Universe Education LLC (KUE; formerly Knowledge 	
Learning Corp.), including its corporate credit rating, to 'B-' from 'B+', and 	
placed its ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.  	
 	
Rationale	
The rating action reflects weaker-than-expected performance, rising debt 	
leverage, and strained liquidity, resulting in its inability to meet maximum 	
debt leverage covenant levels of its revolving credit facility as of Dec. 31, 	
2011. KUE has secured a waiver from its bank lenders of financial covenants 	
through June 29, 2012, and is in the process of amending its revolving credit 	
facility. 	
	
In May 2011, KUE separated substantially all of its owned real estate-related 	
assets from its early childhood education-related assets on a substantially 	
tax-free basis by distributing KC Propco Holding II LLC to an entity that is 	
ultimately owned by the same shareholders that own KUE. For analytical 	
purposes, we continue to view KUE and KC Propco Holding II LLC as one entity, 	
given its common ownership, operating interdependence, and linked economic 	
interests, including KUE's considerable operating lease commitments to KC 	
Propco Holding II LLC.	
	
Under our base-case scenario, we expect revenues could decline at a 	
low-to-mid-single-digit percentage rate in 2012 and EBITDA could drop at a 	
high single digit pace due to less efficient absorption of fixed overhead, 	
which would result in an increase in lease-adjusted debt leverage to nearly 8x.	
	
Consolidated sales in the three months ended Dec. 31, 2011 declined 2%, while 	
EBITDA fell roughly 35% as a result of lower enrollment, declining capacity 	
utilization, and higher general liability insurance costs related to 	
underlying claims activity. The EBITDA margin contracted to 11.6% in 2011 from 	
13.2% in 2010 because of unfavorable absorption of fixed overhead and charges 	
related to closed centers. Consolidated debt to EBITDA, adjusted for operating 	
leases, increased to 7.1x in 2011 from 6.3x in 2010. Lease-adjusted EBITDA 	
coverage of interest expense declined to 1.8x in 2011 from 2.1x in 2010. 	
Discretionary cash flow declined 15% in 2011 to roughly $45 million reflecting 	
weaker operating performance, though conversion of EBITDA to discretionary 	
cash flow remained stable at around 45% reflecting reduced dividend payments.	
	
KUE's $85 million revolving credit facility due June 2014 is used to back up 	
letters of credit. As of Dec. 31, 2011, letters of credit totaled $46 million, 	
of which $36.9 million was secured for self-insurance collateral obligations. 	
KUE has not borrowed under the facility since it was put in place in June 	
2010. We see a risk that KUE would need to use cash balances to support 	
letters of credit if it does not successfully amend the credit agreement in a 	
timely manner. The company had $53.9 million of cash balances as of Dec. 31, 	
2011, a level we believe is barely sufficient for near-term operating needs 	
and collateral obligations if the revolving credit facility is not amended.	
	
KUE is the largest U.S. child care center operator, and has a relatively small 	
presence in workplace-based childcare centers, which have experienced less 	
volatility than its retail centers. Revenue visibility is fairly limited, as 	
clients generally pay tuition one week in advance. Adverse effects of economic 	
down cycles, together with the fixed-cost structure of KUE's child care center 	
network, undermine revenue and earnings resilience. In our view, 	
still-relatively high unemployment will continue to hurt operating 	
performance, particularly in the first half of this year, as a rebound in 	
enrollment levels usually lags an economic recovery.	
	
We will consider lowering our rating on KUE again if the company does not 	
obtain a satisfactory amendment to its credit agreement by mid-June. We may 	
still lower the rating if an amendment only provides short-term covenant 	
relief in light of the uncertain prospects for a turnaround in operating 	
performance.	
 	
Ratings List	
Downgraded; CreditWatch Action	
                                        To                 From	
Knowledge Universe Education LLC	
 Corporate Credit Rating                B-/Watch Neg/--    B+/Negative/--	
	
Knowledge Universe Education LLC	
 Subordinated	
  Local Currency                        CCC+/Watch Neg     B 	
  Recovery Rating                       5                  5	
	
	
