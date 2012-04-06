版本:
TEXT-S&P corrects LaSalle Bank, LaSalle Bank Midwest ratings

April 6 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its long-term
issuer credit ratings on LaSalle Bank N.A. and LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A. to 'A'
from 'A+,' as both of these entities were merged into Bank of America N.A.
(A/Negative/A-1) on Oct. 17, 2008. We are also withdrawing all ratings on
LaSalle Bank N.A. and LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A.	
 	
 	
RATINGS LIST	
	
Ratings Lowered	
                             To                From	
LaSalle Bank N.A.	
LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A.	
 Issuer Credit Rating        A/Negative/A-1    A+/Negative/A-1	
 CD                          A/A-1             A+/A-1	
	
Ratings Subsequently Withdrawn	
                             To                From	
LaSalle Bank N.A.	
LaSalle Bank Midwest N.A.	
 Issuer Credit Rating        NR/NR             A/Negative/A-1	
 CD                          NR/NR             A/A-1   	
 	
NR--Not rated.	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.	
	
Primary Credit Analyst: John K Bartko, New York (1) 212-438-7368;	
                        john_bartko@standardandpoors.com	
Secondary Contact: Matthew Albrecht, CFA, New York (1) 212-438-1867;	
                   matthew_albrecht@standardandpoors.com	
	
	
