版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 4日 星期二 22:35 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Rock-Tenn ratings

Overview
     -- U.S.-based paper packaging company Rock-Tenn Co. plans to issue
$300 million of senior unsecured notes due 2020 and $300 million of senior 
unsecured notes due 2023.
     -- We are affirming all ratings on the company, including the 'BBB-' 
corporate credit rating, on Rock-Tenn. We are assigning 'BBB-' issue-level 
ratings to Rock-Tenn's new senior unsecured notes due 2020 and 2023. 
     -- The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Rock-Tenn's operating 
performance over the next 12 to 18 months will allow it to modestly repay its 
debt, resulting in credit measures consistent with an "intermediate" financial 
risk. 
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its ratings, 
including the 'BBB-' corporate credit rating, on Norcross, Ga.-based Rock-Tenn 
Co. At the same time, we assigned 'BBB-' issue-level ratings (the same as the 
corporate credit rating) to the company's senior unsecured notes due 2020 and 
2023.

Rock-Tenn plans to use the proceeds from the notes offerings to pay down its 
existing revolver balances and term loan debt.

Rationale
The rating affirmation and stable rating outlook reflect our belief that 
Rock-Tenn's credit measures will continue to improve over the next year from a 
combination of earnings improvement and debt reduction. While proceeds from 
the proposed notes offering is anticipated to reduce revolver and term loan 
borrowings, we expect that the company's good ability to generate cash flow 
could result in modest debt repayment over the next 12 to 18 months. We 
forecast leverage could decline to 3x by the end of fiscal 2013, a level 
consistent with its intermediate financial risk profile. The ratings also 
reflect our view of the company's "satisfactory" business risk and 
management's demonstrated willingness to reduce debt following past 
acquisitions and commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating. 

Our business risk assessment reflects Rock-Tenn's good end market and customer 
diversity, as well as increased size and scope following the Smurfit-Stone 
Container Corp. acquisition, which is mitigated somewhat by its participation 
in a cyclical and mature industry and its exposure to volatile raw material 
costs. Rock-Tenn is the second-largest manufacturer of containerboard in North 
America with an estimated 20% market share, and we expect it to generate 60% 
to 70% of its sales and EBITDA from corrugated packaging. The company is also 
well-positioned as the second-largest producer of coated recycled board in 
North America with about 24% market share in a relatively consolidated 
industry segment. The Smurfit-Stone acquisition rebalanced Rock-Tenn's fiber 
mix to 55% virgin fiber and 45% recycled fiber, which we believe reduces the 
company's dependence on more volatile recycled fiber input costs. Furthermore, 
the company's Recycling and Waste Solutions segment, albeit a low margin 
business, is of strategic importance in managing recycled fiber supply to its 
mills. Although we believe the company's cost position in containerboard is 
less competitive relative to other rated peers, we recognize that 
Smurfit-Stone has cut significant costs over the past three years with further 
potential improvements. 

Under our baseline scenario, we expect Rock-Tenn's fiscal 2012 EBITDA to be 
about $1.25 billion and to further improve to $1.4 billion in fiscal 2013. Our 
EBITDA forecast is based on the following key assumptions:
     -- A weak U.S. economy with real GDP growth of 2.1% in 2012 and 1.8% in 
2013;
     -- Steady demand for Rock-Tenn's corrugated products, consumer 
paperboard, and packaging products, along with a gradual economic recovery;
     -- Prices for corrugated products to moderately increase from recent 
levels over the next 12 to 18 months; and
     -- Input cost inflation (including wood and recycled fiber, energy, and 
chemicals) remains moderate through 2013. 

A key downside risk is a U.S. recession, which could negatively affect demand 
and pricing. Other downside risks include greater than expected raw material 
cost inflation (i.e. fibers, chemicals, and energy) that cannot be offset by 
price increases. A key upside risk would be if the company is successful in 
fully implementing recently announced containerboard and corrugated products 
price increases.

Based on our EBITDA forecast, we believe Rock-Tenn's leverage could 
approximate 3.6x by the end of fiscal 2012. For fiscal 2013, we believe 
additional debt repayment from anticipated free cash flow generation could 
result in leverage declining to 3x. Historically, the company has demonstrated 
its ability to achieve meaningful debt reduction following its prior 
debt-financed acquisitions. Moreover, we expect the company's funds from 
operations (FFO) to debt and interest coverage could exceed 25% and 10x, 
respectively, at the end of fiscal 2013. Rock-Tenn's financial ratios include 
more than $1 billion of underfunded pension-related obligations, which could 
be significantly reduced as the company plans to make major contributions to 
its pension over the upcoming years.

Liquidity
Our assessment of Rock-Tenn's strong liquidity profile is based on the 
following expectations: 

     -- Sources of liquidity (including cash balances, availability under the 
company's revolving credit facility and receivables facility, and FFO) will 
exceed uses by 1.5x or more over the next two years;
     -- Net sources would be positive even with a 30% drop in EBITDA; and
     -- Covenant compliance would also survive a 30% drop in projected fiscal 
2013 EBITDA. The terms of the Smurfit-Stone acquisition debt financing require 
the company to maintain a leverage ratio no greater than 3.5x. In addition, 
Rock-Tenn must maintain an interest coverage ratio no less than 3.5x.

As of June 30, 2012, the company had $19.5 million of cash balances and over 
$1 billion of borrowing availability under its $1.475 billion revolving credit 
facility. The company has a $625 million receivables securitization facility 
that it fully draws on based on an accounts receivables borrowing base. As of 
June 30, 2012, amounts outstanding were approximately $482 million.

We anticipate the company's annual capital expenditures (capex) could remain 
elevated as a result of performance improvement initiatives, to between $500 
million to $525 million in fiscal 2012, compared with about $350 million of 
estimated annual sustaining capex requirements. For 2013, capex is estimated 
to be between $425 million and $450 million. In addition, the company 
estimates its contributions to fund Smurfit-Stone's underfunded pension to be 
in the range of $293 million to $350 million annually in 2013 through 2015. 
The company also had approximately $380 million of potential reductions of 
U.S. federal cash taxes, related to tax credits and federal net operating 
losses, available as of June 30, 2012. Based on our operating assumptions, 
expected pension funding cash requirements, and the realization of a 
significant amount of management's targeted annual synergies, we expect the 
company could generate free cash flow of more than $200 million in fiscal 2012 
and $400 million or more in fiscal 2013. 

The company had about $258 million of short-term debt maturities as of June 
30, 2012, including $81 million of notes due in 2013 and about $43 million of 
term loan A and term loan A-2 quarterly amortization payments. 

Rock-Tenn pays an annual dividend of approximately $55 million to $60 million. 
We do not expect the company to meaningfully increase its dividends in the 
near term. Our ratings incorporate our view that any acquisitions would be 
financed in a manner consistent with our assessment of the company's 
intermediate financial risk.

Outlook
The stable rating outlook reflects our view that Rock-Tenn's operating 
performance over the next 12 to 18 months will allow it to modestly repay its 
debt, resulting in credit measures consistent with an "intermediate" financial 
risk. Based on our EBITDA assumptions, we believe leverage could approach 3x 
over this period. We also think that management remains committed to 
maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.

A downgrade could occur if we believed the company's credit measures or 
financial policy were consistent with a significant financial risk profile. 
This could result from difficulties absorbing Smurfit-Stone's operations, a 
materially weaker than expected operating performance, or a more aggressive 
financial policy relative to shareholder returns or growth initiatives, 
resulting in leverage in the high-3x area on a sustained basis.

An upgrade is possible if better-than-expected market conditions and realized 
synergies were to result in increased free cash flow generation and 
accelerated debt repayment. For example, we believe Rock-Tenn's leverage could 
decline materially, and annual free cash flow could approach $500 million if 
EBITDA margins were to improve 200 basis points from expected levels, 
resulting in EBITDA sustained above $1.6 billion, or about 15% above our 
fiscal 2013 forecast. Considering its satisfactory business risk profile, we 
could consider a positive rating action if debt to EBITDA declines to the 
mid-2x area, FFO to debt exceeds 30%, and we think that it will likely be 
sustained at that level.

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Credit Themes: The Outlook Is Stable For U.S. Forest Products; 
Macroeconomic Factors Pose Greater Risk Than Company Actions, July 25, 2012
     -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global 
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
     -- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Forest Products Industry, 
Dec. 11, 2009
     -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008

Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Rock-Tenn Co.
 Corporate Credit Rating                     BBB-/Stable/--     
 Senior Secured                              BB+                
 Senior Unsecured                            BBB-               

New Ratings

Rock-Tenn Co.
 $300 mil Sr Unsecd notes due 2020           BBB- 
 $300 mil Sr Unsecd notes due 2023           BBB- 

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐