TEXT-S&P rates Santander Brasil notes 'BBB'

April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to the senior unsecured notes in the amount
of Swiss francs (CHF) 150 million due April 2016 of Banco Santander (Brasil)
S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3).	
     "The rating on the notes is the same as the long-term counterparty credit 	
rating on the bank, reflecting our view that the notes will rank pari passu 	
with other senior unsecured debt and be direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and 	
unconditional obligations of the bank," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst 	
Suzane Iamamoto. "The bank plans to use the proceeds for general banking 	
purposes."	
     Our ratings on Santander Brasil reflect its status as a core subsidiary 	
of Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; A+/Negative/A-1). The
ratings also reflect the Brazilian subsidiary's "strong" business position,
"adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding,
and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define them), relative to other banks
in the Brazilian financial system.	
     Santander owns 75.61% of Santander Brasil. Its status as a core 	
subsidiary of the parent enhances its financial flexibility. The Brazilian 	
subsidiary contributed a sizable portion, about 28%, to its parent's 	
consolidated attributable profit--profits available for distribution to 	
shareholders after the deduction of company taxes, preferred dividends, and 	
other provisions--in fiscal 2011. We expect that it will continue to provide a 	
high proportion of consolidated profits and capital, and that it will drive 	
significant growth for its parent.	
     Santander Brasil enjoys a significant market position as the 	
fourth-largest Brazilian bank, excluding Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento 	
Economico e Social (BNDES) and Caixa Economica Federal (CEF). Santander 	
Brasil, at approximately 9% of the Brazilian banking system's total assets, 	
ranks behind government-owned Banco do Brasil S.A. (about 18%), Itau Unibanco 	
Holding S.A. (about 16%), and Banco Bradesco S.A. (about 13%).	
     (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale on Santander Brasil, 	
see "Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Rating Is Raised To 'BBB' On Revised 	
Banking Criteria; Off Watch, Outlook Stable," published Nov. 29, 2011, on 	
RatingsDirect.)	
	
RATINGS LIST	
 	
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.	
 Corporate Credit Rating               BBB/Stable/A-3	
 	
New Rating	
 Senior Unsecured	
  CHF150 mil sr unsecd nts due 2016    BBB	
 	
