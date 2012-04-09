TEXT-S&P rates Santander Brasil notes 'BBB'

April 9 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its 'BBB' senior unsecured debt rating to the senior unsecured notes in the amount of Swiss francs (CHF) 150 million due April 2016 of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BBB/Stable/A-3). "The rating on the notes is the same as the long-term counterparty credit rating on the bank, reflecting our view that the notes will rank pari passu with other senior unsecured debt and be direct, unsecured, unsubordinated, and unconditional obligations of the bank," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Suzane Iamamoto. "The bank plans to use the proceeds for general banking purposes." Our ratings on Santander Brasil reflect its status as a core subsidiary of Spain-based Banco Santander S.A. (Santander; A+/Negative/A-1). The ratings also reflect the Brazilian subsidiary's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity (as our criteria define them), relative to other banks in the Brazilian financial system. Santander owns 75.61% of Santander Brasil. Its status as a core subsidiary of the parent enhances its financial flexibility. The Brazilian subsidiary contributed a sizable portion, about 28%, to its parent's consolidated attributable profit--profits available for distribution to shareholders after the deduction of company taxes, preferred dividends, and other provisions--in fiscal 2011. We expect that it will continue to provide a high proportion of consolidated profits and capital, and that it will drive significant growth for its parent. Santander Brasil enjoys a significant market position as the fourth-largest Brazilian bank, excluding Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Economico e Social (BNDES) and Caixa Economica Federal (CEF). Santander Brasil, at approximately 9% of the Brazilian banking system's total assets, ranks behind government-owned Banco do Brasil S.A. (about 18%), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (about 16%), and Banco Bradesco S.A. (about 13%). (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale on Santander Brasil, see "Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Rating Is Raised To 'BBB' On Revised Banking Criteria; Off Watch, Outlook Stable," published Nov. 29, 2011, on RatingsDirect.) RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 RATINGS LIST Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/A-3 New Rating Senior Unsecured CHF150 mil sr unsecd nts due 2016 BBB Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.