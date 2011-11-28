Text-Fitch revises Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac outlook to neg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)

NEW YORK, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac at 'AAA'. The Rating Outlooks has been revised to Negative from Stable.

These rating actions follow Fitch's affirmation of the U.S. Government's 'AAA' IDR and the revision of the Rating Outlook to Negative earlier today. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. The ratings of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are linked to the U.S. Sovereign rating, as articulated in Fitch's report 'Rating Linkages to the U.S. Sovereign Rating', dated July 18, 2011. The government sponsored entities (GSEs) remain regular issuers in the capital markets, benefiting from their implicit guarantee and ongoing explicit acts of meaningful financial support from the U.S. government. A key element of the explicit support is the guarantee by the U.S. Treasury to inject funds into Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, so that each firm can avoid being considered technically insolvent by their regulator. Fitch believes continued material credit expenses from each firm's legacy books of business and their quarterly dividend obligation to the U.S. Treasury makes it highly likely that one or both firms will continue to rely on capital support from the U.S. Treasury for the foreseeable future. Back in February 2011, the Obama Administration issued a report to Congress titled 'Reforming America's Housing Finance Market.' In this report, when referring to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the Administration stated: 'The government is committed to ensuring that Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have sufficient capital to perform under any guarantees issued now or in the future and the ability to meet any of their debt obligations. The Administration will not pursue policies or reforms in a way that would impair the ability of Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac to honor their obligations.' Fitch believes such a definitive statement by the Administration confirms its on-going support to Fannie and Freddie, and as a result, Fitch anticipates maintaining the equalization of the long- and short-term IDRs and Rating Outlooks of these firms with that of the U.S. Sovereign. Fitch has also affirmed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's preferred stock ratings at 'C/RR6', reflecting the ongoing deferral of payments and very low prospects for recovery. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings: Fannie Mae (Federal National Mortgage Association) --Long-term IDR at 'AAA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support rating at '1'; --Support floor at 'AAA'; --Short-term debt at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured at 'AAA'; --Subordinated debt at 'AA-'; --Preferred stock at 'C/RR6'. Freddie Mac (Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation) --Long-term IDR at 'AAA'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable; --Short-term IDR at 'F1+'; --Support rating at '1'; --Support floor at 'AAA'; --Short-term debt at 'F1+'; --Senior unsecured at 'AAA'; --Subordinated debt at 'AA-'; --Preferred stock at 'C/RR6'.