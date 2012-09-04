版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Mercantil do Brasil's 'BB-/B ratings

Overview
     -- Banco Mercantil do Brasil continues to expand its loan portfolio with 
greater focus on payroll deductable lending and better use of its branch 
network, but tight capitalization remains a risk.
     -- We are affirming our global scale 'BB-/B' and national scale 'brA-' 
ratings on the bank.
     -- In our view, the bank's creditworthiness will remain stable through 
2013.

Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its global scale 
'BB-/B' and national scale 'brA-' issuer credit ratings on Banco Mercantil do 
Brasil S.A. (MB). The outlook is stable.

Rationale
Standard & Poor's bases its ratings on MB's "moderate" business position (as 
our criteria define it), "weak" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk 
position, "below-average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity.

Our bank criteria use our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) 
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting 
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. Our anchor for a commercial bank 
operating only in Brazil is 'bbb'. Our economic risk assessment of '5' 
reflects our opinion that economic improvements and cautious fiscal and 
monetary policies have added to the Brazilian economic authorities' 
flexibility to manage significant external shocks and potential distortions 
arising from the current economic expansion in Brazil. We believe these 
potential risks remain manageable, and that the central bank's proactive 
stance has contained them. Our assessment of industry risk at '3' benefits 
from Brazil's sound regulation and good regulatory track record, and the high 
and stable share of core deposits supporting the Brazilian banking industry. 
We consider the banking sector's moderate risk appetite as a positive factor.

MB's business position is "moderate." It is a midsize private bank in Brazil, 
currently listed on the Brazilian stock exchange, and has been operating for 
more than 70 years. With R$13.8 billion in assets and R$9.1 billion in loans 
as of June 2012 (considering loans assignments with co obligation), it is the 
29th largest bank by assets, according to the central bank's data, 
representing less than 1% of the financial system's total assets. The bank's 
loan portfolio is made up of loans to individuals (49%) and to small and 
midsize enterprises (SMEs; 51%). MB's credit portfolio is going through an 
increase in loans to individuals that reflects the bank's strategy to increase 
payroll deductable lending following the acquisition of Instituto Nacional do 
Seguro Social's payrolls, which is likely to increase origination from its 
branch network and improve efficiency. This increase is also due to the 
discontinuing of loan sales to other financial institutions with co-obligation 
following the regulatory changes earlier this year. The changes resulted in 
the deferral of the income from sale of the loan for the duration of the 
operation, rather its recognition upfront. We view this strategic change as 
positive, as it will help the bank to achieve a more sustainable growth. 
Payroll origination through the branches reduces risks inherent to this kind 
of operation, such as early liquidation of the loans and posterior sale to 
other banks by the correspondent, when the operation is originated by this 
kind of agent. MB's operations are concentrated in the state of Minas Gerais 
and Sao Paulo, however, its presence in the city of Sao Paulo is comparatively 
small.

Our "weak" assessment of the bank's capital and earnings is due to its weak 
capital ratios and still sluggish historical profitability. According to our 
risk-adjusted capital framework (RACF) methodology, we expect the bank's 
capital to be slightly below 5% on average for 2012 and 2013. This metric is 
higher than in 2011 given the parent's capital injection of R$85 million, and 
incorporates the robust growth of its loan portfolio in the first half of 2012 
and our expectation for similar growth for the rest of this year and 2013. The 
bank has a historically weak profitability and high-cost structure, as seen in 
its return on average assets (ROA) of 0.53% as of June 2012, 0.84% as of 
December 2011, and -0.70% as of December 2010, excluding nonrecurring items. 
The absence of loan sales will weaken the bank's ROA for 2012, but we believe 
the bank is going through a transition period by focusing on payroll lending 
and on-balance operations that will improve its efficiency and increase 
earnings in the long term with a cost structure that can handle expanded 
operations.

We view MB's risk position as "adequate." The bank's nonperforming loans to 
total loans were 3.34% in June 2012, down from 3.77% in January 2012, but net 
charge-offs to total loans increased to 4.5% from 2.74% in June 2011, while 
loan loss reserves to NPLs were at 103.5% in June 2012. A significant increase 
in credit losses or NPLs could trigger a downgrade, but we believe the bank's 
expansion in payroll deductible lending will stabilize its asset quality. 
Additionally, the bank's loan portfolio has limited concentration in clients: 
the 20 largest debtors represented less than 10% of total loan portfolio. 
Overall, we don't expect the bank's risk position to weaken, as it will remain 
focused on its core line of business and as long as it manages its asset 
quality and credit-related losses.

In our opinion, MB's funding is "below average" and liquidity is "adequate." 
The bank relies on time deposits to fund its activities, as it represents 
around 66% of its funding sources. However, the bank's time deposits are more 
retail oriented than for its peers thanks to its branch network that allows it 
to better capture these types of deposits. We believe this is also a 
reflection of its focus on payroll coupled with branch origination which 
allows the bank to have a more stable client base. Thirty one percent of its 
time deposits were related to individual investors, 41% to corporations, and 
28% to institutional investors such as asset managers and funds, and as of 
June 2012, 24.4% of its time deposits had liquidity condition. Compared with 
its peers, MB has no significant concentration among its 20 largest 
depositors. As of June 2012, the bank's liquid assets covered 23% of its total 
deposits and 123% of its deposits with liquidity condition. 

Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that MB will continue expanding 
its activities and branch network to improve its profitability and 
capitalization levels. We could raise the ratings if the bank's earnings 
retention in the next 12 months is enough to raise our projected average RAC 
ratio above 5% or if there is another capital injection to boost its current 
capital levels. Conversely, if its asset quality deteriorates, capital levels 
drop, or if liquidity decreases, we could lower the ratings on the bank.


Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating            BB-/Stable/B

SACP                            bb-
 Anchor                         bbb
 Business Position              Moderate (-1)
 Capital and Earnings           Weak (-2)
 Risk Position                  Adequate (0)
 Funding and Liquidity          Below Average and Adequate (-1)

Support                         0
 GRE Support                    0
 Group Support                  0
 Sovereign Support              0

Additional Factors              0

Related Criteria And Research
     -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Bank Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, 
Nov. 9, 2011
     -- Banks: Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010


Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed

Banco Mercantil Do Brasil S.A.
 Counterparty Credit Rating             BB-/Stable/B       
 Brazilian Rating Scale                 brA-/Stable/--

Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

