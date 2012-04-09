TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Industrial at 'BB/B'

Overview
-- The ratings reflect the Guatemala-based commercial bank's strong
business position; moderate capital and earnings, and risk position; adequate
liquidity; and average funding compared with other Guatemalan and Latin
American banks.
-- We are affirming our issuer credit ratings on BI at 'BB/B'.
-- The outlook remains negative, mirroring the sovereign ratings on
Guatemala and our expectation that the bank will maintain its current
performance but warn that a risk-adjusted capital ratio below 5%, might result
in a lower stand-alone credit profile, as we could lower our capital and
earnings assessment.
-- We could downgrade the bank if we downgraded Guatemala.
Rating Action
On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issuer
credit ratings on Guatemala-based commercial bank Banco Industrial S.A. (BI)
at 'BB/B'. The outlook remained negative. The stand-alone credit profile
(SACP) remains unchanged at 'bb+'.
Rationale
The ratings reflect BI's "strong" (as our criteria define it) business
position within the Guatemalan banking system, which in our view has a low
level of financial penetration, "moderate" capital and earnings, and
"moderate" risk position. Even though the bank relies on a stable and growing
customer deposit base, we believe it has a similar funding and liquidity
profile as the rest of the industry in Guatemala, resulting in "average"
funding and "adequate" liquidity. We limit the ratings on the bank by our
ratings on the Republic of Guatemala (foreign currency: BB/Negative/B; local
currency: BB+/Negative/B) because we believe it does not meet the conditions
our bank criteria specify for us to rate it higher than the sovereign.
Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's (BICRA)
economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting
point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank
operating in Guatemala is 'bb+'. Our economic risk score of '7' on Guatemala
reflects its limited fiscal flexibility, stemming primarily from a low tax
base, likely higher debt over the next several years absent any measures to
strengthen tax revenue and boost GDP growth prospects, and very high credit
risk in the economy primarily because of high foreign-currency lending. Our
industry risk score of '5' is based on Guatemala's still-developing
regulatory, supervisory, and institutional framework; and its low competitive
risk because private banks dominate the Guatemalan banking system as a result
of a low market presence of nonbank finance companies. Despite a stable and
growing core customer deposit base, access to external funding is limited, and
the Guatemalan debt capital market remains undeveloped.
We consider BI's market position as "strong," based on its rank as the largest
bank in Guatemala by far. As of December 2011, the unconsolidated bank had a
26% market share in loans and 26.3% in deposits in the Guatemalan banking
system. The bank has historically focused on commercial lending but intends to
expand in the retail segment to enhance its customer base and diversify its
business activity. This further supports our "strong" business position
assessment. As of December 2011, retail loans were barely 17% (including
mortgage, credit cards, auto loans, and personal loans) of the bank's total
loan portfolio, significantly lower than its targeted level of 30% within the
next three years. We believe BI will maintain its dominant position because it
has a strong franchise in the country. We consider management to be strong and
committed to delivering results, but we expect management will likely cope
with higher price competition. We expect the increase in the retail segment
could help the bank maintain its margins, if it is successful in its strategy.
We believe that achieving a higher proportion of retail loans in its loan
portfolio might take time.
We asses the bank's capital and earnings as moderate, as we expect the
consolidated risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to remain at about 5.6% during
2012 and 2013. This expectation considers a 15% expansion of the loan
portfolio for 2012 and 13% for 2013, and a capital injection in 2012. During
2011, the loan portfolio grew by 16%, and dividend payouts also affected our
RAC ratio. Self-generated capital has been insufficient to maintain
capitalization, according to our methodology. We assess quality of capital and
earnings as moderate, mainly because the bank has significant hybrid capital
in its capital base: $35 million noncumulative capital notes due in 2068 out
of a paid-in capital of $516 million as of year-end 2011. We consider this
hybrid as having an "intermediate" equity content under our revised bank
hybrid criteria methodology (published Nov. 1, 2011), but the rest is paid-in
capital and retained earnings. Earnings are moderate in our view because the
earnings buffer is less than 1%; we expect this to improve slightly during
2012 and 2013 but to remain moderate. Core earnings to adjusted assets were
1.21% based on expenses related to branch openings, and the bank received no
extraordinary income, as compared with last year, when it benefited from VISA
equity sales. This year, we expect the bank will improve its core earnings to
adjusted assets slightly, on lower expenses.
The moderate risk position considers BI's higher-than-peers dollarization of
its balance sheet (up to 44% as of December 2011), with a credit expansion
similar to the rest of the industry's, and comparatively lower complexity of
products. We the consider bank's risk profile in its loan portfolio as low,
with historically fewer losses than the industry's, which we expect it will
maintain in the medium term. We also factor into our risk position assessment
the fact that our RAC ratio doesn't capture the bank's market risks, because
Guatemala has no capital requirement for market risks. Nonetheless, we believe
the market risk exposure of the bank will likely be relatively low,
considering that its trading on a proprietary position is marginal. We expect
the bank to diversify its loan portfolio toward retail loans and loans outside
Guatemala, mainly El Salvador, from 2013 to 2014.
Even though the bank relies on a stable and growing customer deposit base, it
has a similar funding profile as the rest of the industry, resulting in an
"average" assessment of funding. We consider its liquidity to be similar to
that of the rest of the system. The loans-to-deposits ratio has historically
been less than 80%, relying on a stable and ample deposit base. Growing
customer deposits underpin its funding base, which we expect to continue based
on its expansion plans. The bank also has diversified payment rights programs,
which represented 7.9% of its total deposits as of year-end 2011, and has
access to several interbank lines. In our opinion, BI enjoys sufficient
liquidity to support expected growth for 2012.
Outlook
Our outlook on BI is negative, mirroring that on Guatemala. We could lower the
ratings if we downgraded the sovereign. If we revised the outlook on the
sovereign to stable, we would do the same on BI.
Ratings Score Snapshot
To From
Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Negative/B
SACP bb+ bb+
Anchor bb+ bb+
Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Moderate (0)
Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average Average
and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0)
Support 0 0
GRE Support 0 0
Group Support 0 0
Sovereign Support 0 0
Additional Factors -1 -1
Ratings List
Ratings Affirmed
Banco Industrial S.A.
Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B
Certificate Of Deposit BB/B
