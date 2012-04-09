TEXT-S&P affirms Banco Industrial at 'BB/B'

Overview -- The ratings reflect the Guatemala-based commercial bank's strong business position; moderate capital and earnings, and risk position; adequate liquidity; and average funding compared with other Guatemalan and Latin American banks. -- We are affirming our issuer credit ratings on BI at 'BB/B'. -- The outlook remains negative, mirroring the sovereign ratings on Guatemala and our expectation that the bank will maintain its current performance but warn that a risk-adjusted capital ratio below 5%, might result in a lower stand-alone credit profile, as we could lower our capital and earnings assessment. -- We could downgrade the bank if we downgraded Guatemala. Rating Action On April 9, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its issuer credit ratings on Guatemala-based commercial bank Banco Industrial S.A. (BI) at 'BB/B'. The outlook remained negative. The stand-alone credit profile (SACP) remains unchanged at 'bb+'. Rationale The ratings reflect BI's "strong" (as our criteria define it) business position within the Guatemalan banking system, which in our view has a low level of financial penetration, "moderate" capital and earnings, and "moderate" risk position. Even though the bank relies on a stable and growing customer deposit base, we believe it has a similar funding and liquidity profile as the rest of the industry in Guatemala, resulting in "average" funding and "adequate" liquidity. We limit the ratings on the bank by our ratings on the Republic of Guatemala (foreign currency: BB/Negative/B; local currency: BB+/Negative/B) because we believe it does not meet the conditions our bank criteria specify for us to rate it higher than the sovereign. Our bank criteria use the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment's (BICRA) economic and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor, the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating. The anchor for a commercial bank operating in Guatemala is 'bb+'. Our economic risk score of '7' on Guatemala reflects its limited fiscal flexibility, stemming primarily from a low tax base, likely higher debt over the next several years absent any measures to strengthen tax revenue and boost GDP growth prospects, and very high credit risk in the economy primarily because of high foreign-currency lending. Our industry risk score of '5' is based on Guatemala's still-developing regulatory, supervisory, and institutional framework; and its low competitive risk because private banks dominate the Guatemalan banking system as a result of a low market presence of nonbank finance companies. Despite a stable and growing core customer deposit base, access to external funding is limited, and the Guatemalan debt capital market remains undeveloped. We consider BI's market position as "strong," based on its rank as the largest bank in Guatemala by far. As of December 2011, the unconsolidated bank had a 26% market share in loans and 26.3% in deposits in the Guatemalan banking system. The bank has historically focused on commercial lending but intends to expand in the retail segment to enhance its customer base and diversify its business activity. This further supports our "strong" business position assessment. As of December 2011, retail loans were barely 17% (including mortgage, credit cards, auto loans, and personal loans) of the bank's total loan portfolio, significantly lower than its targeted level of 30% within the next three years. We believe BI will maintain its dominant position because it has a strong franchise in the country. We consider management to be strong and committed to delivering results, but we expect management will likely cope with higher price competition. We expect the increase in the retail segment could help the bank maintain its margins, if it is successful in its strategy. We believe that achieving a higher proportion of retail loans in its loan portfolio might take time. We asses the bank's capital and earnings as moderate, as we expect the consolidated risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to remain at about 5.6% during 2012 and 2013. This expectation considers a 15% expansion of the loan portfolio for 2012 and 13% for 2013, and a capital injection in 2012. During 2011, the loan portfolio grew by 16%, and dividend payouts also affected our RAC ratio. Self-generated capital has been insufficient to maintain capitalization, according to our methodology. We assess quality of capital and earnings as moderate, mainly because the bank has significant hybrid capital in its capital base: $35 million noncumulative capital notes due in 2068 out of a paid-in capital of $516 million as of year-end 2011. We consider this hybrid as having an "intermediate" equity content under our revised bank hybrid criteria methodology (published Nov. 1, 2011), but the rest is paid-in capital and retained earnings. Earnings are moderate in our view because the earnings buffer is less than 1%; we expect this to improve slightly during 2012 and 2013 but to remain moderate. Core earnings to adjusted assets were 1.21% based on expenses related to branch openings, and the bank received no extraordinary income, as compared with last year, when it benefited from VISA equity sales. This year, we expect the bank will improve its core earnings to adjusted assets slightly, on lower expenses. The moderate risk position considers BI's higher-than-peers dollarization of its balance sheet (up to 44% as of December 2011), with a credit expansion similar to the rest of the industry's, and comparatively lower complexity of products. We the consider bank's risk profile in its loan portfolio as low, with historically fewer losses than the industry's, which we expect it will maintain in the medium term. We also factor into our risk position assessment the fact that our RAC ratio doesn't capture the bank's market risks, because Guatemala has no capital requirement for market risks. Nonetheless, we believe the market risk exposure of the bank will likely be relatively low, considering that its trading on a proprietary position is marginal. We expect the bank to diversify its loan portfolio toward retail loans and loans outside Guatemala, mainly El Salvador, from 2013 to 2014. Even though the bank relies on a stable and growing customer deposit base, it has a similar funding profile as the rest of the industry, resulting in an "average" assessment of funding. We consider its liquidity to be similar to that of the rest of the system. The loans-to-deposits ratio has historically been less than 80%, relying on a stable and ample deposit base. Growing customer deposits underpin its funding base, which we expect to continue based on its expansion plans. The bank also has diversified payment rights programs, which represented 7.9% of its total deposits as of year-end 2011, and has access to several interbank lines. In our opinion, BI enjoys sufficient liquidity to support expected growth for 2012. Outlook Our outlook on BI is negative, mirroring that on Guatemala. We could lower the ratings if we downgraded the sovereign. If we revised the outlook on the sovereign to stable, we would do the same on BI. Ratings Score Snapshot To From Issuer Credit Rating BB/Negative/B BB/Negative/B SACP bb+ bb+ Anchor bb+ bb+ Business Position Strong (+1) Strong (+1) Capital and Earnings Moderate (0) Moderate (0) Risk Position Moderate (-1) Moderate (-1) Funding and Liquidity Average Average and Adequate (0) and Adequate (0) Support 0 0 GRE Support 0 0 Group Support 0 0 Sovereign Support 0 0 Additional Factors -1 -1 Related Criteria And Research -- Global Financial Future Flow Transaction Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 14, 2011 -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 -- Bank Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 6, 2010 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Industrial S.A. Counterparty Credit Rating BB/Negative/B Certificate Of Deposit BB/B Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.