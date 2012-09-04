TEXT-S&P cuts Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes to 'B'

Overview
-- We project that cash flows at Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas
Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) will remain weak in 2012 due to higher fuel
and leasing costs, and that recovery in 2013 will come gradually, at an
uncertain pace.
-- We are therefore lowering our long-term corporate credit rating on GOL
to 'B' from 'B+' and removing it from CreditWatch negative.
-- The stable outlook reflects our assumption that the company's efforts
to improve operations, mostly by reducing capacity, will result in operating
profitability by the end of 2013.
Rating Action
On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered to 'B' from 'B+'
its global-scale long-term corporate credit rating on Brazilian airline Gol
Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL). We also lowered to 'brBBB-' from
'brBBB' our Brazil national scale rating on GOL. At the same time, we removed
all our ratings on GOL from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative
implications on Aug. 15, 2012. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The downgrade reflects the deterioration in GOL's credit metrics and our
expectation that an improvement will take longer to materialize. The delay in
the recovery of GOL's creditworthiness is mainly because of lower demand
growth and ongoing overcapacity in the domestic passenger transportation
sector, preventing the airline from making any significant increase in fare
prices. At the same time, costs have increased further following a devaluation
in the Brazilian real (R$) of about 15% this year, affecting U.S.
dollar-denominated expenses such as leasing, maintenance, and fuel
(collectively about 50% of the company's total costs).
The ratings reflect our assessment of GOL's business risk profile as "weak"
and financial risk profile as "highly-leveraged." We consider the main
constraint on the ratings to be exposure to the airline industry's cyclicality
and capital intensity, which leads to volatile financial results. Offsetting
this risk to some degree are GOL's prudent liquidity strategy, which includes
sound cash reserves and low debt maturities in the next two years; and its
solid market position in the Brazilian airline industry.
We believe domestic demand fundamentals remain positive over the longer term,
including favorable demographics and improving income and employment levels in
Brazil. However, excess capacity and the economic slowdown in the country have
kept domestic fares low (in order to sustain at least break-even load
factors), while high fuel prices have hurt GOL's profitability and cash
generation to a greater extent than we previously anticipated. GOL is
particularly affected by the slowdown in demand because its revenues are
primarily generated from domestic flights. We believe actions to reduce
capacity, which are crucial to improve performance, will take time to
implement and so financial results will take longer to consolidate.
We note that GOL has lost some market share and has recently presented lower
load factors on its domestic flights as it has tried to increase ticket prices
to cope with higher fuel costs. We acknowledge that GOL's second-quarter
performance is seasonally the weakest for any given year and that its results
should improve for the remainder of the year. However, the company has revised
its guidance for 2012 and now expects its EBIT margin to be negative for the
year, whereas it previously forecast a margin of between 4% and 7%.
In our opinion, profitability should improve with GOL's recently implemented
strategy to reduce capacity, including route reductions and labor force cuts.
We assume that the total fleet should fall from 150 to 138 aircraft by the end
of 2012, including a reduction of 15 of the less-efficient Boeing 737-300
aircraft. Nevertheless, we understand it might take more than a few quarters
to turn around the negative EBIT and we anticipate that a positive margin of
around 3% will only be achieved by the end of 2013. On the positive side, we
consider GOL's competitive position is still supported by its low-cost
business model, noticeably with a CASK (cost per available seat per kilometer)
ex-fuel of about R$9.3--the lowest in the industry in Brazil--and a market
share of 35%-40% in the domestic market.
In the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, the company's operating-lease-adjusted
(OLA) total debt amounted to R$7.1 billion and EBITDA was R$200 million. In
our base case, we assume fuel prices and the real-to-dollar exchange rate will
remain at current levels, and that load factors will gradually improve to
reach an average of 70% in 2012 and 72% in 2013. We also project fairly stable
yields, although these should gradually and marginally improve in 2013. We
also take account of some margin improvement as the company adjusts its
fixed-cost structure and reduces capacity. Considering improvements in 2012,
we believe credit metrics should improve and that OLA adjusted total debt to
EBITDA should reduce to about 6x in 2012. While these are aggressive metrics,
we consider GOL's sound cash reserves and low refinancing risks as mitigating
factors.
Liquidity
We assess GOL's liquidity as "adequate" as our criteria define the term, and
estimate liquidity sources to exceed uses by more than 1.2x during the next 12
months. Our assumptions include:
-- Reported available cash of R$1.7 billion and short-term debt of R$605
million as of June 30, 2012.
-- As cash reserves are GOL's main source of liquidity, cash sources
would remain higher than cash uses even if EBITDA were to decline by a further
30% relative to our projected figures.
-- Capital expenditures in the coming years should be conservative, as
the company reduces its fleet size.
-- In our view, the company has a good relationship with large Brazilian
banks and adequate access to credit markets.
GOL is subject to some restrictive financial covenants for a debt with the IFC
(International Finance Corp.), and for debentures with Bradesco and Banco do
Brasil. The company did not meet the covenants for these instruments in
December 2011. Regarding the IFC loan, the outstanding amount is low (R$31
million) and the company could easily repay it, if needed. The covenants on
the R$1 billion debentures were granted a waiver in March 2012, which is valid
until the next compliance check in December 2012.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our opinion that GOL's cash flows will remain
pressured, resulting in fragile credit metrics until at least the end of 2012.
That said, we anticipate that the recent actions in reducing its capacity will
lead to in an improved load factor and a gradual recovery in operating profits
in the coming quarters, resulting in OLA total debt to EBITDA of close to 6x
in 2013. The company's current weak credit metrics are partially compensated
by its sound cash position and low debt amortization for the next two years.
We will monitor closely management's ability to obtain a higher load factor
against the current weak demand, and its gradual return to positive EBIT in
the second semester of 2012. The ratings could be lowered if GOL fails to
gradually improve its operating performance within the next quarters, or if
liquidity is depleted amid further and bigger operating losses. Rating upside
would depend on GOL being able to revert to positive cash flows and reduce
debt, which will be possible only after it concludes its initiatives to adjust
its cost structure and if market conditions eventually improve allowing for
higher yields.
Ratings List
Downgraded; CreditWatch/Outlook Action
To From
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A.
Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- B+/Watch Neg/--
Brazilian Rating Scale brBBB-/Stable/-- brBBB/Watch Neg/--
Gol Finance Inc.
Senior Unsecured Debt B- B/Watch Neg
