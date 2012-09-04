TEXT-Fitch affirms Versailles Commercial Paper purchase agreement

Sept 4 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the 'BBB-sf' rating for the Versailles Commercial Paper LLC Credit Asset Purchase Agreement (CAPA). The rating addresses the likelihood of Natixis Financial Products Inc., as the CAPA provider, suffering a loss. Fitch's Portfolio Credit Model is used as a primary analytical tool to maintain the rating. Each exposure to the CAPA is input into the model to simulate a default of the credit exposures in the portfolio, taking into account each exposure's estimated default probability and correlation. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper', Nov. 30, 2011 --'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions', May. 30, 2012 --'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', June 6, 2012. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Rating Criteria for Asset-Backed Commercial Paper Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria