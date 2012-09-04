TEXT-S&P affirms Claire's Stores notes after add-on

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has affirmed
its 'B' rating, with a recovery rating of '2', on Claire's Stores Inc.'s senior
secured first-lien notes due 2019, following the company's announcement of an
add-on which brings the total amount to $1.1 billon. According to the company,
it plans to use the proceeds from the add-on first-lien notes to repay the term
loan B. (For the recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Claire's, to be
published on RatingsDirect as soon as possible following the release of this
article.)
All other ratings on the company, including the 'B-' corporate credit rating,
remain unchanged. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
full analysis on Claire's, published Aug. 6, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Claire's Stores Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B-/Stable/--
Ratings Affirmed
Claire's Stores Inc.
$1.1 bil first-lien notes due 2019 B
Recovery Rating 2
