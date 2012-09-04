TEXT - S&P rates Catalent Pharma Solutions

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned
ratings to Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.'s proposed $250 million senior notes.
We rated the notes 'B' (one notch below the 'B+' corporate credit rating on the
company) with a recovery rating of '5', indicating our expectation of modest
(10%-30%) recovery in the event of default. The 'B+' corporate credit rating and
stable outlook on Catalent remain unchanged. The company intends to use proceeds
from the new notes to repay a portion of the borrowings under its existing
higher coupon $619.1 million senior payment-in-kind (PIK) notes, which we also
rate 'B'.
The rating reflects Catalent's "highly leveraged" (under Standard & Poor's
criteria) financial risk profile, characterized by adjusted leverage that we
expect to be sustained at over 6x over the next year and funds from operations
to total debt in the high-single digits. The ratings also reflect the
company's "satisfactory" business risk profile: Catalent has a leading
position in the outsourced pharmaceutical manufacturing space, business scale
and diversity, and long-term contractual arrangements, promoting business
stability. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the
summary analysis on Catalent, published May 15, 2012, on RatingsDirect.)
RATINGS LIST
Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
Corporate Credit Rating B+/Stable/--
New Ratings
Catalent Pharma Solutions Inc.
$250 mil senior nts B
Recovery Rating 5