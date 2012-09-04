TEXT-S&P rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc proposed notes

Sept 4 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned a 'B' rating to American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.'s proposed $550 million senior unsecured notes due 2022, with a recovery rating of '6', indicating our expectation that lenders would receive negligible (0%-10%) recovery in the event of a default. At the same time we are lowering the issue-level rating on the company's $425 million 9.25% senior secured notes due 2017 to 'BB' from 'BB+', and revising the recovery rating to '2' from '1'. The lower issue-level and recovery ratings on the senior secured notes are based on the increase in the commitment on the class D revolving credit facility to $365 million from $235 million, which is pari passu with the senior secured notes regarding claims on the assets of the holding company and the subsidiary guarantors. The company will use net proceeds from the offering to make a tender offer for the 5.25% notes, to redeem in part its 9.25% notes, and to fund certain pension obligations and general corporate purposes. The 'BB-' corporate credit rating on American Axle reflects the company's "weak" business risk profile and "aggressive" financial risk profile, which incorporate substantial exposure to the highly cyclical light-vehicle market. For further details please see our summary analysis on American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. published June 27, 2012, and the recovery report to be published following this release, both on RatingsDirect. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Rating Each Issue, April 15, 2008 RATING LIST American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. Corporate credit rating BB-/Stable/-- Ratings assigned American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. Senior unsecured $550 mil. notes due 2022 B Recovery rating 6 Ratings lowered To From American Axle & Manufacturing Inc. Senior secured $425 mil. 9.25% notes due 2017 BB BB+ Recovery rating 2 1