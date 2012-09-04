TEXT-S&P affirms BBVA Panama 'BBB-/A-3' ratings

Overview -- BBVA Panama maintained its growth strategy and we continue considering the bank as a moderately strategically important subsidiary to BBVA group . -- We are affirming our 'BBB-/A-3' ratings on the bank. -- The stable outlook reflects our expectations that the bank will maintain a moderate business position and adequate capital and earnings levels. Rating Action On Sept. 4, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term and 'A-3' short-term ratings on BBVA Panama S.A. y Subsidiarias (BBVA Panama). The outlook is stable. Rationale The issuer credit ratings on BBVA Panama reflect the bank's "moderate" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, "average" funding, and "adequate" liquidity. The ratings also reflect our view of the bank's status as a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to its parent, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA; BBB+/Negative/A-2), according to Standard & Poor's group methodology. Our bank criteria use our BICRA economic risk and industry risk scores to determine a bank's anchor stand-alone credit profile (SACP), the starting point in assigning an issuer credit rating (ICR). Our anchor SACP for a commercial bank operating only in Panama is 'bbb-'. Our economic risk score for Panama is '6', reflecting high debt levels somewhat offset by strong economic conditions and a good payment culture, which are mitigating credit risk, as demonstrated by the low amount of nonperforming loans even in downturns. In addition, residential real estate prices, which are banks' main exposure, have shown limited volatility. Our industry risk score for Panama is '5', reflecting our view that supervision practices still lag behind international standards because the method for calculating capital requirements does not account for all risks that banks in Panama face. In addition, Panama lacks a lender of last resort. However, banks rely on deposits for liquidity, and we think deposits will remain a major funding source because we expect authorities to develop a deeper market-funding structure and a fund to protect the financial system in the medium term. We classify Panama as "supportive uncertain" because the large banks in the country are difficult to support. We consider BBVA Panama to be a "moderately strategic" subsidiary to its parent and incorporate factors such as BBVA's full ownership of its Panamanian subsidiary and integration of the subsidiary's operations with its business strategy for the region and risk management practices. As a result, the issuer credit rating ratings on BBVA Panama include one notch of support over its SACP of "bb+." We view BBVA Panama's business position as "moderate," as a result of its moderate market share and business stability amid aggressive competition in the Panamanian banking system. During the past three years, the bank has been struggling to maintain its market share, as some local banks exerted pressures on net interest margins and relaxed underwriting standards. As of June 30, 2012, BBVA Panama held a 5.3% loan market share in the national banking system, down from 5.8% as of the end of 2011 and 6.4% as of the end of 2010. These declines in market share resulted from its slower pace in loan origination than for the financial system. BBVA Panama, however, has maintained satisfactory management practices and conservative underwriting standards, which, in our opinion, partially offset the bank's moderate business stability. We do not expect BBVA Panama to relax its pricing or underwriting standards. Consequently, we believe the bank will continue to face challenges to maintain its market share for the next 18 months. In our view, BBVA Panama's capital and earnings are "adequate," due to adequate capitalization levels and satisfactory earnings capacity. We expect our forecasted risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio to average about 9.8% over the next 18 months. We estimate BBVA Panama's earnings buffer to about 115 basis points (bps), which represents a fairly adequate coverage for normalized credit losses. In addition, we expect the bank's core earnings over adjusted assets to remain at about 1.6% over the next two years, compared with 1.65% in 2011 and 2% in prior due to continued competitive pressures. BBVA Panama's risk position is "adequate," based on the bank's conservative growth plans, good origination policies, and absence of complex products. These factors offset certain client portfolio and deposit concentration. We are not expecting the bank to enter into new business lines or relax its pricing or origination policies to achieve higher growth rates, given the bank's conservative strategy and long track record of maintaining a relatively low-risk business profile. During the past few quarters, the bank's asset quality has deteriorated: nonperforming loans (NPL) over customer loans ratio rose to 2% as of June 2012 from 1.5% as of the end of December 2011 and 0.9% as of the end of December 2010. This deterioration responds to single exposures and we expect a recovery in metrics in the coming months. We assess the bank's funding as "average" because it finances most of its operations with deposits, which is in line with the characteristics of Panama's banking system. Core deposits represented 85% of its total funding as of the end of June 2012. However, BBVA Panama's total loans to customer deposits have averaged 111% for the past three years, which is higher than the banking system's average. We expect the bank's ratios to remain stable over the next 18 months, given the relatively high availability of liquidity in Panama and our expectation that the bank's portfolio growth plans will remain moderate. BBVA Panama's liquidity is "adequate," which is an industry standard; most of Panama's banks keep close track of their liquidity gaps and maintain adequate liquid assets. As of June 30, 2012, the bank's liquid assets (cash plus investments available for sale accounting only government investments as liquid assets) represented 25.7% of the deposit base, compared with the 28.9% average in the past three fiscal years. This decline in liquidity is related to an specific decrease in deposits, expecting a gradual recovery in the coming quarters. Outlook The outlook is stable and reflects our expectations that the bank will maintain a moderate business position in the local market, adequate funding and liquidity levels, and adequate capital and earnings. We expect the RAC ratio to average 9.8% over the next 18 months, which incorporates assumptions of moderate loan growth rates (of less than 7% on average over the next two years). A downgrade is possible if the parent's capacity to support the bank's operations and/or if we perceive that the parent is reducing its support. Rating upside is limited at this point and would depend on a significant consolidation in business position or in an improvement in the banking industry risk in the country. Ratings Score Snapshot Lead Bank Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 SACP bb+ Anchor bbb- Business Position Moderate (-1) Capital and Earnings Adequate (0) Risk Position Adequate (0) Funding And Liquidity Average and Adequate (0) Support 1 GRE Support 0 Group Support 1 Sovereign Support 0 Additional Factors 0 Related Criteria And Research -- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology and Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Group Rating Methodology For Banks, Nov. 9, 2011 -- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011 Ratings List Ratings Affirmed Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (Panama) S.A. y Subsidiaria Counterparty Credit Rating BBB-/Stable/A-3 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. 