TEXT-S&P raises BorgWarner corporate credit rating to 'BBB+'

Overview	
     -- U.S.-based auto supplier BorgWarner Inc.'s financial performance	
improved more than we had assumed in 2011, and we believe BorgWarner's 	
performance in 2012 will remain robust notwithstanding significant weakness in 	
the important European market. 	
     -- As a result, we are raising the corporate credit rating on BorgWarner 	
to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'.	
     -- We are also raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior 	
unsecured debt to 'BBB+'.	
     -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the credit 	
improvement is sustainable.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate 	
credit rating on BorgWarner to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The rating outlook is 	
stable. At the same time, we raised our ratings on BorgWarner's senior 	
unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. 	
Rationale	
The ratings on Auburn Hills, Mich.-based BorgWarner Inc. reflect the company's 	
intermediate financial risk profile and satisfactory business risk profile. 	
The company's significant market position in the very challenging global auto 	
supplier industry includes engine- and drivetrain-related products (71% and 	
29%, respectively) that should allow BorgWarner to continue earning 	
double-digit EBITDA margins. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes these 	
margins and BorgWarner's track record of exceeding industry sales growth 	
supports the satisfactory business risk profile. The industry is highly 	
cyclical and typically subject to intense pricing pressure from customers and 	
competitors. However, we expect BorgWarner to continue benefiting from global 	
efforts to improve the fuel economy of passenger vehicles, leading to 	
increasing demand for many of their products that make engines more efficient. 	
	
We believe vehicle sales and production in Europe, BorgWarner's largest market 	
at about 56% of sales, could be down by at least single digits in 2012 because 	
of the weakness in many European economies. Nonetheless, we expect that 	
BorgWarner's sales in Europe will be positive because its product sales have 	
historically outpaced the market and we expect this trend to continue. In the 	
U.S., where BorgWarner has 24% of sales, we expect 2012 light-vehicle sales to 	
rise around 11%, to 14.1 million units; this would be slightly above estimated 	
replacement levels for the first time since 2009. 	
	
We expect BorgWarner's financial results to benefit from continuing 	
application of turbochargers by automakers for both diesel and gasoline 	
engines. In the U.S., we expect the trend of shifting to smaller engines for 	
fuel efficiency to provide growth for BorgWarner's turbo charger products. 	
BorgWarner projects it will have $2.5 billion net new-business revenues from 	
2012 through 2014, almost half of which would be in Europe, with 35% in Asia. 	
However, as with most auto suppliers, new-business projections depend heavily 	
on production volumes and could be lower if there were to be a downturn in 	
production. 	
	
We expect BorgWarner's moderate financial policy and existing business 	
strategy to remain unaltered as the company activates its executive succession 	
plan under which James Verrier was recently promoted to president and chief 	
operating officer and Ron Hundzindki to CFO. 	
	
Our ratings reflect our assumption that BorgWarner will be able to maintain 	
its recent profitability and cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013. For 	
example, BorgWarner reported a 26% increase in sales in 2011 and EBITDA 	
margin, by our calculation, of 15.7% up from 14.8% in 2010. We assume the 	
company's performance will remain solid in 2012, even if global production 	
does not increase significantly, because we believe the large backlog means 	
that the company's products are being added to vehicles and many of the 	
company's products relate to improved fuel efficiency. 	
	
Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt were 53.8% for 2011. For the 	
rating, we assume this ratio will remain at 45% or better over the cycle, 	
which would be consistent with our assessment of BorgWarner's intermediate 	
financial risk profile. We also expect for the rating that debt to total 	
capital will remain at 45% or less; this measure was 41.2% at year end 2011 	
and will improve to well under 40% because  the company will settle the 	
maturity of $374 million in convertible senior notes with common stock on 	
April 16. Our adjustments include the addition to debt of underfunded 	
postretirement benefit liabilities, the present value of operating leases, and 	
other debt-like obligations.	
	
BorgWarner's technologically advanced products and track record of innovation 	
support EBITDA margins of 14% to 15%, which, in our view, compares favorably 	
with those of nearly all rated auto suppliers. While we believe there is risk 	
to production volumes, our ratings reflect our assumption that EBITDA margin 	
will be at least 15% in 2012 as the company increases capacity utilization on 	
higher revenues and benefits from cost savings achieved during the downturn.	
	
Liquidity	
We consider BorgWarner's liquidity to be strong under our criteria. We believe 	
BorgWarner can more than cover its needs for the next two years, even if 	
EBITDA were to decline 30% from our assumed level. 	
	
Estimated sources of liquidity for 2012 total about $1 billion. Sources 	
include cash and short-term investments of about $360 million as of Dec. 31, 	
2011, a $650 million secured multicurrency revolving credit facility ($70 	
million used at year end 2011) that includes a feature that allows the company 	
to increase its borrowings to $1 billion. The company also has an on-balance 	
sheet $80 million accounts receivable securitization facility that matures 	
Dec. 21, 2012. The company spent $205 million (around one times sales) in 	
January 2011 to acquire the traction systems business of Haldex Traction 	
Holdings AB. Also in 2011, BorgWarner paid $29.4 million to acquire the 	
noncontrolling interest's 40% share of BorgWarner Vikas Emissions Systems 	
India Private Limited.	
	
Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:	
     -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility 	
availability) over the next 12 months to exceed uses by at least 1.5x.	
     -- We believe the financial covenants under the revolving credit facility 	
are manageable, given BorgWarner's improving performance. The consolidated 	
leverage test is 3.25x. We expect EBITDA clearance regarding this measure and 	
the interest-coverage ratio test (4x) to have ample clearance.	
     -- The company has good relationships with its banks, and a good standing 	
in the credit markets, in our assessment which is based on recent capital 	
markets transactions. 	
     -- Annual capital expenditures of up to $450 million to $500 million, or 	
about 5.5% to 6% of sales, some of which supports capacity-related expansion 	
to meet new demand. 	
     -- We expect BorgWarner to generate free cash flow of at least $500 	
million for each of 2012 and 2013. 	
	
Debt maturities are manageable in our view--largely the $80 million accounts 	
receivable facility that renews monthly (but expires only on Dec. 21, 2012). 	
Mandatory pension contributions are reported to be around $22 million in 2012.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook reflects our view that BWA's robust operating 	
performance--given that its products enhance fuel efficiency which is being 	
driven by tightening global regulations--and currently strong financial 	
metrics will enable it to withstand expected demand slowdowns in Europe. Our 	
base case assumes that the company will remain committed to balancing 	
investments, dividends, and acquisitions in line with an "intermediate" 	
financial profile. At the current rating level, we believe the company has 	
sufficient free cash flow to accommodate some acquisitions and modest share 	
buybacks. Still, we expect BorgWarner's key credit ratios may improve somewhat 	
in 2012 compared to 2011.	
 	
We are not likely to raise the rating in the next two years because a 	
fundamental improvement in the company's business profile is not expected, 	
given its exposure to cyclical and highly competitive end-markets with 	
potential swings in profitability and our view that there will be some growth 	
through debt financed acquisitions. Over the longer term, it is possible the 	
business profile could improve, since the auto industry is evolving into a 	
global marketplace and, as a result, cyclicality could moderate in the years 	
ahead for those tier 1 suppliers-such as BorgWarner-that provide product to a 	
highly diverse and widely distributed customer base. 	
	
We could lower the ratings if we believed there was an increased likelihood of 	
a combination of adverse market conditions, large acquisitions or share 	
buybacks that would weaken the company's credit measures to below what we see 	
as commensurate for the 'BBB+' rating. We could lower the ratings if free 	
operating cash flow turns negative for multiple quarters, or if funds from 	
operations to total debt were to decline below 30%. We believe this would not 	
occur unless another very substantial downturn in auto production caused 	
BorgWarner's revenues to decline 25% or more. 	
	
Ratings List	
BorgWarner Inc.	
	
Upgraded                               To                 From	
Corporate Credit Rating                BBB+/Stable/--     BBB/Stable/--	
	
Senior Unsecured                       BBB+               BBB	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

