TEXT-S&P raises BorgWarner corporate credit rating to 'BBB+'

Overview -- U.S.-based auto supplier BorgWarner Inc.'s financial performance improved more than we had assumed in 2011, and we believe BorgWarner's performance in 2012 will remain robust notwithstanding significant weakness in the important European market. -- As a result, we are raising the corporate credit rating on BorgWarner to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. -- We are also raising our issue-level ratings on the company's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+'. -- The rating outlook is stable, reflecting our belief that the credit improvement is sustainable. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on BorgWarner to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The rating outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised our ratings on BorgWarner's senior unsecured debt to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. Rationale The ratings on Auburn Hills, Mich.-based BorgWarner Inc. reflect the company's intermediate financial risk profile and satisfactory business risk profile. The company's significant market position in the very challenging global auto supplier industry includes engine- and drivetrain-related products (71% and 29%, respectively) that should allow BorgWarner to continue earning double-digit EBITDA margins. Standard & Poor's Ratings Services believes these margins and BorgWarner's track record of exceeding industry sales growth supports the satisfactory business risk profile. The industry is highly cyclical and typically subject to intense pricing pressure from customers and competitors. However, we expect BorgWarner to continue benefiting from global efforts to improve the fuel economy of passenger vehicles, leading to increasing demand for many of their products that make engines more efficient. We believe vehicle sales and production in Europe, BorgWarner's largest market at about 56% of sales, could be down by at least single digits in 2012 because of the weakness in many European economies. Nonetheless, we expect that BorgWarner's sales in Europe will be positive because its product sales have historically outpaced the market and we expect this trend to continue. In the U.S., where BorgWarner has 24% of sales, we expect 2012 light-vehicle sales to rise around 11%, to 14.1 million units; this would be slightly above estimated replacement levels for the first time since 2009. We expect BorgWarner's financial results to benefit from continuing application of turbochargers by automakers for both diesel and gasoline engines. In the U.S., we expect the trend of shifting to smaller engines for fuel efficiency to provide growth for BorgWarner's turbo charger products. BorgWarner projects it will have $2.5 billion net new-business revenues from 2012 through 2014, almost half of which would be in Europe, with 35% in Asia. However, as with most auto suppliers, new-business projections depend heavily on production volumes and could be lower if there were to be a downturn in production. We expect BorgWarner's moderate financial policy and existing business strategy to remain unaltered as the company activates its executive succession plan under which James Verrier was recently promoted to president and chief operating officer and Ron Hundzindki to CFO. Our ratings reflect our assumption that BorgWarner will be able to maintain its recent profitability and cash flow generation in 2012 and 2013. For example, BorgWarner reported a 26% increase in sales in 2011 and EBITDA margin, by our calculation, of 15.7% up from 14.8% in 2010. We assume the company's performance will remain solid in 2012, even if global production does not increase significantly, because we believe the large backlog means that the company's products are being added to vehicles and many of the company's products relate to improved fuel efficiency. Adjusted funds from operations (FFO) to debt were 53.8% for 2011. For the rating, we assume this ratio will remain at 45% or better over the cycle, which would be consistent with our assessment of BorgWarner's intermediate financial risk profile. We also expect for the rating that debt to total capital will remain at 45% or less; this measure was 41.2% at year end 2011 and will improve to well under 40% because the company will settle the maturity of $374 million in convertible senior notes with common stock on April 16. Our adjustments include the addition to debt of underfunded postretirement benefit liabilities, the present value of operating leases, and other debt-like obligations. BorgWarner's technologically advanced products and track record of innovation support EBITDA margins of 14% to 15%, which, in our view, compares favorably with those of nearly all rated auto suppliers. While we believe there is risk to production volumes, our ratings reflect our assumption that EBITDA margin will be at least 15% in 2012 as the company increases capacity utilization on higher revenues and benefits from cost savings achieved during the downturn. Liquidity We consider BorgWarner's liquidity to be strong under our criteria. We believe BorgWarner can more than cover its needs for the next two years, even if EBITDA were to decline 30% from our assumed level. Estimated sources of liquidity for 2012 total about $1 billion. Sources include cash and short-term investments of about $360 million as of Dec. 31, 2011, a $650 million secured multicurrency revolving credit facility ($70 million used at year end 2011) that includes a feature that allows the company to increase its borrowings to $1 billion. The company also has an on-balance sheet $80 million accounts receivable securitization facility that matures Dec. 21, 2012. The company spent $205 million (around one times sales) in January 2011 to acquire the traction systems business of Haldex Traction Holdings AB. Also in 2011, BorgWarner paid $29.4 million to acquire the noncontrolling interest's 40% share of BorgWarner Vikas Emissions Systems India Private Limited. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions: -- We expect liquidity sources (including cash, FFO, and credit facility availability) over the next 12 months to exceed uses by at least 1.5x. -- We believe the financial covenants under the revolving credit facility are manageable, given BorgWarner's improving performance. The consolidated leverage test is 3.25x. We expect EBITDA clearance regarding this measure and the interest-coverage ratio test (4x) to have ample clearance. -- The company has good relationships with its banks, and a good standing in the credit markets, in our assessment which is based on recent capital markets transactions. -- Annual capital expenditures of up to $450 million to $500 million, or about 5.5% to 6% of sales, some of which supports capacity-related expansion to meet new demand. -- We expect BorgWarner to generate free cash flow of at least $500 million for each of 2012 and 2013. Debt maturities are manageable in our view--largely the $80 million accounts receivable facility that renews monthly (but expires only on Dec. 21, 2012). Mandatory pension contributions are reported to be around $22 million in 2012. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our view that BWA's robust operating performance--given that its products enhance fuel efficiency which is being driven by tightening global regulations--and currently strong financial metrics will enable it to withstand expected demand slowdowns in Europe. Our base case assumes that the company will remain committed to balancing investments, dividends, and acquisitions in line with an "intermediate" financial profile. At the current rating level, we believe the company has sufficient free cash flow to accommodate some acquisitions and modest share buybacks. Still, we expect BorgWarner's key credit ratios may improve somewhat in 2012 compared to 2011. We are not likely to raise the rating in the next two years because a fundamental improvement in the company's business profile is not expected, given its exposure to cyclical and highly competitive end-markets with potential swings in profitability and our view that there will be some growth through debt financed acquisitions. Over the longer term, it is possible the business profile could improve, since the auto industry is evolving into a global marketplace and, as a result, cyclicality could moderate in the years ahead for those tier 1 suppliers-such as BorgWarner-that provide product to a highly diverse and widely distributed customer base. We could lower the ratings if we believed there was an increased likelihood of a combination of adverse market conditions, large acquisitions or share buybacks that would weaken the company's credit measures to below what we see as commensurate for the 'BBB+' rating. 