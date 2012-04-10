TEXT-S&P: Res-Care ratings unaffected credit facility increase

UPDATE 1-On Deck Capital posts wider loss; to cut jobs
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Res-Care Inc.'s (B+/Stable/--) newly completed $375 million senior secured credit facility is $25 million higher than what we considered in our analysis. Specifically, the $200 million revolving credit facility is $25 higher than the amount we considered. The additional amount does not have any impact on our corporate credit and issue-level ratings, and our recovery rating of '1' is unchanged. Our ratings incorporate Res-Care's "weak" business risk profile reflecting its exposure to state budgets, and competitive pressures of operating in a highly fragmented market. We continue to expect Res-Care to maintain an "aggressive" financial risk profile over the near term, given our expectation of its credit metrics and its sponsor ownership.
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
* Pool Corporation reports record 2016 results and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* United Fire Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results