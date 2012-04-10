TEXT-S&P: Res-Care ratings unaffected credit facility increase

April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that Res-Care Inc.'s (B+/Stable/--) newly completed $375 million senior secured credit facility is $25 million higher than what we considered in our analysis. Specifically, the $200 million revolving credit facility is $25 higher than the amount we considered. The additional amount does not have any impact on our corporate credit and issue-level ratings, and our recovery rating of '1' is unchanged. Our ratings incorporate Res-Care's "weak" business risk profile reflecting its exposure to state budgets, and competitive pressures of operating in a highly fragmented market. We continue to expect Res-Care to maintain an "aggressive" financial risk profile over the near term, given our expectation of its credit metrics and its sponsor ownership.