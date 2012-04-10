版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 10日 星期二 23:17 BJT

CONSTELLATIONBRANDS/BRIEF (URGENT)

April 10 Constellation Brands Inc : * Moodys upgrades Constellation Brands to ba1, stable outlook; rates new $400M

senior unsecured notes ba1

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐