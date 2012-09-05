版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Brookfield Office Properties

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BB+' and
'P-3 (High)' issue ratings to Brookfield Office Properties Inc.'s     
(Brookfield's) proposed offering of C$200 million series T cumulative five-year
rate reset preference shares. The preferred shares will be listed on the Toronto
Stock Exchange. Brookfield plans to use proceeds from the offering for general
corporate purposes, which will include the redemption of higher-cost (6%) series
F preferred shares. We expect the offering to close on or about Sept. 13, 2012.

Our ratings on Brookfield acknowledge the company's high-quality office 
portfolio, characterized by in-place rents that are below current market rents 
(on average). In addition, long-term leases to good-quality tenants and 
concentrations in comparatively healthier global office markets continue to 
support our view of the company's "strong" business risk profile. However, low 
fixed-charge coverage and higher debt-to-EBITDA measures relative to peers 
result in a financial risk profile that we consider "significant," 
notwithstanding above-average portfolio occupancy and benefits from 
substantial capital transactions over the past three years. 

The negative ratings outlook reflects our belief that Brookfield's 
fixed-charge coverage is now likely to remain at current low levels for the 
next two years. We would likely lower the corporate credit rating one notch if 
fixed-charge coverage measures deteriorate from their current (1.4x) levels. 
Our credit perspective could also change if the strategic evolution of parent 
Brookfield Asset Management materially alters the operating platform or legal 
structure of Brookfield. We don't see much potential for upgrade despite 
Brookfield's "strong" business risk profile, unless the company meaningfully 
deleverages its balance sheet to strengthen its currently "significant" 
financial risk profile.


RATINGS LIST

Brookfield Office Properties Inc.
 Corporate credit rating   BBB/Negative/--

Rating Assigned
Brookfield Office Properties Inc.
 C$200 million preferred shares
 Global scale              BB+
 Canadian scale            P-3 (High)

