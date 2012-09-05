TEXT-S&P rates NVR senior unsecured notes 'BBB'

Overview -- NVR Inc. is planning to issue $500 million of senior unsecured debt and to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases. -- We are assigning a 'BBB' rating to the company's planned senior unsecured debt issue. -- We are affirming the existing 'BBB' corporate credit rating and maintaining a stable outlook. While financial leverage will increase as a result of the debt issuance, particularly if share repurchases follow, we had expected this change in financial posture. Rating Action On Sept 5, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned a 'BBB' rating to NVR Inc.'s planned $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB' corporate credit rating on NVR. The outlook is stable. Rationale We expect Reston, Va.-based NVR to use proceeds from the planned notes for general corporate purposes, which may include share repurchases. With this debt issuance, NVR is moving away from what has been an extremely conservative financial posture, which was an important factor in helping the company weather the recent severe downturn in the U.S. homebuilding industry better than all of its rated peers. However, we had anticipated that the company would increase financial leverage as its markets recovered. Moreover, we expect NVR to maintain moderate financial leverage and adequate liquidity. Our rating on NVR continues to reflect the company's "satisfactory" business risk profile as it is the best-positioned U.S. homebuilder we rate. Our rating also reflects the company's "intermediate" financial risk profile. The U.S. market for new homes was negatively affected by the downturn that commenced in 2006. Our current baseline expectation is for new home sales to total about 380,000 units in 2012--modestly improved from the trough level of 310,000 in 2011--and then reach a more satisfactory level of 480,000 units in 2013. These figures are in stark contrast to the 2006 peak of 1.28 million. Overall, home prices have fallen by more than 30% since 2006 and could decline a bit further, adding to the difficulties for homebuilders. We believe market conditions will continue to be affected for the next one to two years by the substantial overhang of existing homes currently in the foreclosure process, tight consumer credit, poor job and income growth, and low consumer confidence. Against this backdrop of a deep and protracted housing downturn, NVR has significantly outperformed its peers. NVR benefits from the large scale of its operations and from being among the nation's five largest builders based on home closings and total revenue. Within homebuilding, the company has some degree of diversity in terms of: -- Product types, with some participation in condominiums and town-houses, apart from its core detached single-family house business; -- Price points covering a wide range of customer segments. Thus, during 2011, NVR settled homes at prices in the $103,000 to $2.3 million range, averaging $307,500; and, -- Geography, in that NVR operates in 15 states in eastern half of the U.S. The company is the leading homebuilder in the mid-Atlantic region (Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware). NVR has some geographic concentration in the mid-Atlantic region, accounting for about 60% consolidated revenues. Broadly, market conditions in the mid-Atlantic region were not as hard-hit during the recent downturn as the regions to which many of its peers have exposure. However, prospects for near-term improvement are more muted. NVR has made significant market share gains in recent years, mitigating the effect of market weakness. Yet, one particular concern for NVR is that Washington, D.C. and the surrounding area is the company's largest single market. Approximately 35% of its home settlements in 2011 occurred in the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas, which accounted for approximately 46% of its 2011 homebuilding revenues. Prospects for the Washington, D.C. market are clouded at present. If mandated cutbacks to federal government spending are implemented, employment in the Washington, D.C. area could be particularly affected, leading to pressures in its housing market. Importantly, NVR is highly efficient. NVR sells an overwhelming majority of its single-family houses, townhouses, and condominiums before construction, limiting NVR's exposure to near-term fluctuations in market conditions and containing its capital requirements. In addition, NVR typically controls almost all of its lot/land supply through option contracts, which limits its direct land risk to its deposits (typically 5%-10% of the finished lot price). NVR is still subject to losses on its option deposits. The company recorded related impairment charges aggregating $601 million in 2006 through 2008. Still, using option contracts affords the company more flexibility to respond to market downturns than direct land ownership and development. As of June 30, 2012, NVR controlled 50,300 lots with cash deposits of $225 million ($156 million net of reserves) and $4 million of letters of credit. While NVR's lot option strategy has been very successful, even in the current restrictive lending environment, there is the risk that, at some point, NVR may need to fund larger deposits, pay higher lot prices, and/or use its own balance sheet to control desirable land parcels. As of June 30, 2012, NVR had a $71 million investment in raw land in the Washington, D.C. metro area, which the company expects to develop into approximately 830 finished lots. In addition, as of June 30, 2012, NVR had an aggregate investment of $88 million in four joint ventures, which it expects to produce 6,500 finished lots, or which 3,800 are under contract with NVR. Through these different channels, NVR controls an adequate supply of lots (more than five years), based on the most recent quarter's order rate, for an aggregate investment of $384 million. This figure is still less than 20% of NVR's total assets. Unlike all of its rated peers, NVR has generated consistently positive net earnings (after impairment charges) through the downturn, except fourth-quarter 2008. Over this period, the company has also consistently generated positive free operating cash flow. Notwithstanding persisting difficult market conditions, NVR had 12.9% return on capital, 18.5% overall gross margin, and a 10.2% EBITDA margin for the 12 months ended June 30, 2012, thereby continuing to outperform its peers. Given our assumption that volume and pricing will stabilize-to-slightly-improve in NVR's key markets over the next two years, we believe these measures should remain at or somewhat above recent levels. New orders in second-quarter 2012 increased 6% to 2,614 units when compared with 2,468 units in second-quarter 2011, after increasing 31% in first-quarter 2012, compared with the year earlier. The company's backlog of homes were sold but not settled at the end of the second quarter increased on a unit basis by 28% and on a dollar basis by 36% when compared with the same period last year. We believe this supports our expectation of some earnings improvement in coming quarters even though there was pressure on the company's homebuilding reported segment gross margin in the second quarter. The company's second quarter gross margin declined to 17.3%, compared with 18.2% during the same period in 2011. However, this was up from the 16.1% in the first quarter of 2012. Under our base case scenario, we assume that orders in full-year 2012 will be up about 10%-12% compared with 2011, and then increase another 7%-9% in 2013. We also assume that NVR's average selling price will be up 1%-3% per year over the next two years. We assume the homebuilding segment gross margin will remain in the 16%-18% range. We continue to view NVR's financial risk profile as "intermediate," although the company is shifting to a less defensive financial posture. NVR accumulated a large cash position when market conditions deteriorated during 2006-2009, reaching a peak of $1.47 billion at year-end 2009. Cash stood at $593 million as of June 30, 2012. The company's cash position declined since year-end 2009 after the resumption of share repurchases, which totaled $417 million in 2010 and $689 million in 2011 (these occurring predominantly in the first half of 2011). At the same time, NVR also reduced its already-modest debt: the company's borrowings totaled only $1 million at June 30, 2012, excluding $54 million of operating lease obligations, as calculated under our adjustment methodology. Management has stated that it is targeting debt to debt-plus-equity in the range of 25%-35%. Even if the company realized the higher end of this range by year-end 2013 (with cash balances being reduced to below $300 million) against a backdrop of only gradually improving industry conditions, we believe credit protection measures would remain at acceptable levels, with debt-to-EBITDA of about 2x, EBITDA interest coverage of more than 10x, and funds from operations to total debt of more than 40%. Liquidity NVR's liquidity position is adequate, in our view: -- The company's cash position was large at June 30, 2012, totaling $593 million. -- Since the company had borrowings of only $1.0 million at June 30, 2012 (all of which is nonrecourse debt related to a consolidated variable interest entity), and since the planned issue will have a maturity of 10 years, NVR faces no material debt maturities within the next few years. , -- Funds from operations have comfortably covered working capital requirements in recent quarters, as well as NVR's modest capital investment requirements, although required investment in working capital could increase as the market recovery gains momentum. These factors suggest that liquidity is strong over the near term. However, we took our expectation for significant depletion of NVR's liquidity due to share repurchases into account. Also, NVR currently has no committed corporate credit facility, having voluntarily terminated a $300 million facility in October 2010. In the second quarter of 2011, NVR replaced its existing $100 million revolving mortgage repurchase facility with a $25 million facility that expires in July 2013. At June 30, 2012, there was no outstanding debt under this facility. Other things being equal, the company would need more capital to support its platform if, contrary to our near-term expectations, lot options became significantly more costly or required more upfront capital (larger deposits), and/or if NVR grew its on-balance-sheet land bank. In any event, we expect that as market conditions recover to healthier levels, NVR's working capital requirements will increase. Given NVR's record of strong financial performance, we expect the company to have sufficient access to bank credit and the public debt markets to meet these requirements. Outlook The stable outlook reflects our expectation that NVR will continue to have above-average profitability compared with its peers, even with a period of pronounced weakness in the Washington, D.C. market. The rating also assumes that the company will still maintain substantial liquidity and moderate financial leverage. In particular, our rating assumes that adjusted debt to debt-plus-equity will remain below 35% and that if its cash position were to decline below $200 million-250 million, the company would establish a sizeable revolving credit facility. Otherwise, we could lower the rating. However, given the business risks NVR faces in the extremely cyclical homebuilding sector and the company's move away from a more conservative financial posture, we currently view an upgrade as highly unlikely. Related Criteria And Research -- Issuer Ranking: U.S. Homebuilders, Strongest To Weakest, July 23, 2012 -- Industry Economic And Ratings Outlook: U.S. Home Buyers Return, But Can Builders Deliver?, July 20, 2012 -- The Credit Overhang: The Differing Recovery Trajectories Of U.S. Auto Companies And Homebuilders, May 21, 2012 -- Capital Markets Update: Homebuilder Bond Spreads May Foretell U.S. Housing Price Trends, April 20, 2012 -- Key Credit Factors: Global Criteria For Single-Family Homebuilders, Sept. 27, 2011 Ratings List New Rating NVR Inc. $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022 BBB Ratings Affirmed NVR Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/--