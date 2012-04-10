TEXT-S&P raises Macy's corporate credit rating to 'BBB'

Overview -- Performance over the past year has been ahead of our expectations for U.S. moderate department store operator Macy's Inc. -- We expect further operational gains over the intermediate term, which will lead to an enhanced credit protection profile. -- We are raising the corporate credit rating on Macy's to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. -- The stable outlook reflects our view that strong merchandising and solid execution will lead to further performance gains. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services raised its corporate credit rating on Cincinnati-based department store operator Macy's Inc. to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we raised the issue-level rating on the company's unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. The upgrade reflects strong performance over the past year, which has led to an enhanced credit protection profile. It incorporates our view that the company will continue to demonstrate operational gains ahead of its peers, generate solid free operating cash flows (FOCF), and that credit protection measures will improve modestly over the next two years. Rationale The ratings on Macy's reflect robust performance that has been ahead of not only our expectations, but also its peers. It incorporates our view that these trends will continue over the next 12 to 24 months. As a result, the company has strengthened its credit protection measures. We believe Macy's will manage its financial policies over the next two years to maintain its metrics within its stated ranges, which, in our view, are commensurate with an "intermediate" financial risk profile and an investment-grade rating. The company's "satisfactory" business risk profile reflects its solid position in the moderate department store sector, good geographic diversity, and operational gains from the "My Macy's" strategy that helps distinguish it from competitors. The company's operating metrics are among the highest for moderate department stores. We note, though, that the department store sector is intensely competitive and vulnerable to declines in the U.S. economy. Performance was robust over the past year, with total sales increasing by 5.6%. Same-store sales grew by 5.3% and Internet sales increased 39.6%. EBITDA margins strengthened slightly based on positive operating leverage, but were offset by expansion of free shipping and omnichannel investments. Our specific assumptions for the intermediate term include: -- Minimal increase in square footage over the next 12 to 24 months; -- Sales per square feet growth in the mid-single digits likely; -- Direct sales increase in the upper-20% range; -- Margins expected to be relatively stable as benefits from lower discounting and positive operating leverage are offset by continued omnichannel investments; -- Inventory growth to be relatively in line with total sales growth; -- Share repurchases to range from $1 billion to $1.5 billion per year; and -- Debt issuances to be in the $750 million to $1 billion area per year. The company's intermediate financial risk profile reflects credit protection measures that have recently strengthened, our view that performance gains will lead to an enhanced profile over the intermediate term, and the company's solid cash flow generation. Debt to EBITDA was 2.9x at Jan. 28, 2012, compared with 3.0x for the prior year. Although leverage did not improve as much as we expected, we believe that $800 million of debt issued last year was to pre-fund the current maturities and that it will decline to the mid-2.0x area over the intermediate term. Interest coverage increased to 6.3x from 4.7x year over year, and we expect it to remain around this level over the next 24 months. Funds from operations (FFO) to total debt increased to 24.4% from 21.7% period over period, and we expect it to strengthen to about 30% over the intermediate term. Liquidity We assess the liquidity for Macy's as "strong." We expect sources of cash to exceed uses over the next 12 to 24 months. Cash sources include about $2.8 billion of cash on hand, FOCF of about $1.5 billion, and approximately $1.5 billion available under its credit facility. Cash uses are estimated to be about $850 million of capital expenditures per year and about $1.1 billion of maturities over the next two years. Additionally, we expect share repurchase activity to be in the $1 billion to $1.5 billion range per year. Other relevant aspects of the company's liquidity, in our view, are as follows: -- Coverage of sources over uses, which we estimate to be above 1.5x; -- Expectations that net sources would be positive, even with a 30% decline in EBITDA; -- Sufficient covenant headroom for EBITDA to decline by 30% without the company breaching the coverage test; -- Well-established and solid relationships with its banks; and -- Manageable debt maturities over the intermediate term. Outlook The stable outlook on Macy's reflects our view that strong merchandising and solid execution will lead to further performance gains. We believe that the investments in omnichannel business will yield gains, with Internet sales in the upper-20% range over the next 24 months. We expect margins to remain relatively stable as lower markdowns and positive operating leverage are offset by spending on omnichannel initiatives. Furthermore, we believe the company will manage its debt issuance and share repurchase activity to maintain an intermediate financial risk profile. We do not consider an upgrade likely over the next two years. However, an upgrade would be predicated on a revision of the company's financial targets to be more in line with a "modest" financial risk profile. This would include leverage in the mid-1x area, interest coverage meaningfully above 10x, and FFO to total debt above 45%. Along with an enhanced credit protection profile, the business would continue to outperform our expectations as well as its department store peers over this period. Although unlikely, we would consider lowering the rating if performance falters because of a substantial and sharp deterioration of the economy, poor execution, or merchandising missteps. -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 Ratings List Upgraded To From Macy's Inc. Corporate Credit Rating BBB/Stable/-- BBB-/Stable/-- Macy's Retail Holdings Inc. Senior Unsecured BBB BBB- 