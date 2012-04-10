TEXT-Fitch takes rating actions on Ayt Caja Murcia I, II

April 10 - Fitch Ratings has maintained four tranches of Ayt Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, FTA (Murcia I) and Ayt Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA (Murcia II) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed two tranches, as follows: AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario I, FTA: Class A (ISIN ES0312282009): 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN Class B (ISIN ES0312282017): 'AA-sf'; maintained on RWN Class C (ISIN ES0312282025): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable AyT Caja Murcia Hipotecario II, FTA: Class A (ISIN ES0312272000): 'AAAsf'; maintained on RWN Class B (ISIN ES0312272018): 'A+sf'; maintained on RWN Class C (ISIN ES0312272026): affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable; The senior and mezzanine tranches of Murcia I and II were originally placed on RWN following the downgrade of the account bank, Confederacion Espanola de Cajas de Ahorros to 'BBB+'/'F2' (see "Fitch Places 59 Spanish SF Transactions on RWN Due to Counterparty Risk" dated 4 April 2012 at www.fitchratings.com). The agency expects to resolve the RWN in the next six weeks, subject to completion of the proposed remedial action. The affirmation of the class C notes reflects that the performance of the underlying assets in the two transactions remains in line with Fitch's expectations as well as the sufficient level of credit enhancement available to the rated notes. The two Spanish RMBS transactions are backed by residential mortgage loans originated and serviced in Spain by Caja de Ahorros de Murcia (now part of Banco Mare Nostrum, 'BBB'/Negative/'F3'). Caja Murcia has a strong track record of origination in its home region of Murcia, where most of its branches are located. The assets in the two deals are highly seasoned (in January 2012 the seasoning was 105 months for Murcia I and 94 months for Murcia II) and the portfolios have repaid to 39% of the initial pool balance for Murcia I and 48% for Murcia II. In addition, the weighted average original loan-to-value ratio is moderate in each case (70% for Murcia I and 63% for Murcia II) compared to the average in the Spanish market (75%), contributing to the solid performance of the transaction despite the difficult macroeconomic environment. As of January 2012, loans in arrears by more than three months stood at 1.16% and 0.16% of the current pool balances of Murcia I and Murcia II, respectively. The good performance of the underlying loans is also reflected in the negligible levels of defaults (defined as loans in arrears by more than 18 months) to date. Due to the low pipeline of loans in arrears, Fitch expects the amount of defaults for both pools to be limited in the upcoming periods. The two transactions feature a provisioning mechanism, whereby defaulted loans are fully provisioned using excess spread generated by the structure. In January 2012, period (quarterly) gross excess spread stood at 0.2% of current pool balance for both Murcia I and Murcia II. Fitch expects excess spread to be sufficient to cover any defaults in the upcoming periods and no reserve fund draws in the next 18 months. The reserve funds of both transactions are fully funded. In Murcia I the reserve fund is at its floor of EUR1.75m (1.28% of current note balance) and in Murcia II EUR1.8m (1.22% of current note balance). Due to the solid performance of both Murcia I and Murcia II, the notes are amortising pro-rata, and are not expected to revert to sequential amortisation in the next 18 months, thereby limiting the further build-up of credit enhancement on all rated notes. Fitch understands that the original terms and conditions have been modified for a proportion of loans in the portfolios (January 2012: 2% and 1% of current pool balance for Murcia I and Murcia II, respectively). The modifications were either in the form of margin reduction or maturity extension. To reflect the affordability strain that borrowers may be under, Fitch has applied additional default probability hits to these loans. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. The ratings above were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore, Fitch has been compensated for the provision of the ratings. Sources of information - in addition to those mentioned in the applicable criteria, the sources of information used to assess these ratings were investor reports. Applicable criteria, 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria' dated 16 August 2011; 'EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria Addendum - Spain' dated 11 August 2011; 'Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria', dated 4 August 2011; 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions' and 'Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance Transactions: Derivative Addendum', dated 12 March 2012 are available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria EMEA Residential Mortgage Loss Criteria EMEA Criteria Addendum - Spain - Mortgage Loss and Cash Flow Assumptions