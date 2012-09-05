版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 9月 5日 星期三 23:26 BJT

TEXT-S&P rates Nuveen Investment Inc senior unsecured notes

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said it has assigned its
'CCC' debt rating to Nuveen Investment Inc.'s $400 million senior unsecured
notes due 2017 and $745 million senior unsecured notes due 2020. At the same
time, the company is adding $435 million to the extended first lien term loan
due 2017.  

Nuveen will use the proceeds to prepay $935 million 10.5% senior unsecured 
notes due 2015, $298 million (nonextended) first lien term loan due 2014, $14 
million nonextended revolving credit facility due 2013, and $108 million 
extended revolving credit facility due 2015. It will use the remainder of the 
proceeds to cover various refinancing costs and add approximately $150 million 
of cash to the balance sheet.  

On the positive side, the transactions extend near-term debt maturities. The 
next major debt maturity is $300 million 5.5% senior unsecured notes due 2015. 
On the negative side, gross outstanding debt will increase to $4.5 billion--a 
heavy burden that limits the ratings on Nuveen.   


RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
     -- Nuveen Investments Inc. Oct. 24, 2011
     -- Industry Report Card: Global Asset Managers' Second-Quarter 2012 
Fundamental Performance Showed Signs Of Weakness, Aug. 28, 2012
     -- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 1, 2004

RATINGS LIST
Nuveen Investment Inc.
 Issuer credit rating                          B-/Stable/--

New Ratings
Nuveen Investment Inc.
 $400 million senior unsecured notes due 2017  CCC
 $745 million senior unsecured notes due 2020  CCC

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐