TEXT-S&P cuts Vertellus Specialties rating to 'B-'

April 10 - Overview -- Earnings and cash flow at U.S.-based chemical maker Vertellus Specialties Inc. have weakened, and we expect them to remain soft for the next several quarters. -- We are lowering our corporate credit rating on the company to 'B-' from 'B' and lowering all our issue-level ratings by one notch. -- The negative outlook indicates that ratings could move lower if operating results or liquidity deteriorate further. Rating Action On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its corporate credit rating on Vertellus Specialties Inc. to 'B-' from 'B'. We also lowered the rating on the company's asset-based revolving credit facility (which has been increased to $100 million) maturing in March 2015 to 'B+' from 'BB-' with a recovery rating of '1'. This indicates our expectation for very high (90% to 100%) recovery in the event of a payment default. We lowered the rating on the company's $345 million senior secured notes due October 2015 to 'B-' from 'B' with a recovery rating of '4'. This indicates our expectation for average (30% to 50%) recovery in the event of a payment default. Rationale The downgrade reflects oversupply conditions in pyridine, picolines, and vitamin B-3, particularly in China. This has resulted in very competitive pricing in Asia and Europe, and Vertellus' inability to fully recoup raw material cost increases in its agriculture and nutrition business. In addition, the company has been spending heavily on capacity expansion during the past year. These factors have resulted in increasingly negative free operating cash flow in each of the past few quarters. We expect market conditions to remain challenging throughout this year. Our base case calls for an improvement in free operating cash flow beginning about mid-2012 primarily because of significantly lower planned capital spending. However, we currently view liquidity as less than adequate (as defined by our criteria), and the negative outlook indicates that we could lower the ratings further if operating performance or liquidity are worse than we expect. The ratings on Vertellus reflect its highly leveraged financial risk profile and weak business risk profile. Vertellus has two business units--agriculture and nutrition, and specialty materials--each representing roughly 50% of sales. It is the largest producer of pyridine and picolines, which are used in crop protection chemicals, and the company also manufactures derivative products used in many other applications. Vertellus is also the second-largest global producer of vitamin B-3, used in animal and human nutrition. In specialty materials, Vertellus produces castor-oil based additives used in coatings and other applications, DEET (an active ingredient in insect repellents), and various niche products used to make polymers, plastics, pharmaceutical, medical, and other products. Operating results depend on the continued success of a few key product categories and remain vulnerable to fluctuations in raw material costs, including formaldehyde (prices of which move with methanol pricing) and acetaldehyde (prices of which move with ethylene and ethanol pricing). In addition, most of its end markets are vulnerable to economic cycles. Concentration risks--though improved in the past couple of years--are still high, with the top three customers representing about one-fourth of the company's total business. Offsetting positives include the company's leading market share in the pyridine and picolines markets, its favorable technology position and attractive operating margins in certain niche chemical products, and geographic diversity, with about 60% of 2011 sales outside the U.S. In 2011, EBITDA margins were about 13%, near the low end of their historic 12% to 17% range. We expect them to remain depressed for the next several quarters, while markets remain oversupplied. Vertellus is highly leveraged. As of Dec. 31, 2011, total adjusted debt to EBITDA was about 10x (with payment-in-kind preferred stock at a parent holding company treated as debt), and 7.2x (excluding the PIK preferred). Although the PIK securities provide qualitative benefits to the company in terms of the lack of debt service from a cash flow standpoint, these instruments do not receive formal equity credit under our hybrid criteria for financial ratio analysis because we question their permanence. Based on our scenario forecasts, we expect book debt and leverage excluding the PIK preferred to remain very aggressive but fairly stable as a function of the company achieving neutral free operating cash flow in tandem with lower capital spending. However, leverage including the PIK preferred is likely to continue to increase in the near term. Liquidity We regard liquidity as less than adequate. In December 2011, the amount of Vertellus' asset-based revolving credit facility maturing in 2015 was increased by $15 million to $100 million. As of year-end 2011, Vertellus had about $41 million available under this facility and had $8 million of cash. However, the company would be subject to a fixed charge coverage ratio of 1.1x if excess availability over a 60-day period averages below agreed-upon levels. In addition, at year-end 2011, it had approximately $26 million of borrowings in China under credit facilities with annual maturities, which management expects will be renewed based on local lending practices and the facilities' requirements. Large interest payments in April and October of each year affect liquidity as do fluctuations in working capital associated with raw material cost changes. Based on our methodology, sources of liquidity could exceed uses by less than 1.2x during the next year. Key assumptions underlying this expectation are: -- Asset-based loan (ABL) availability is restricted by covenants; -- The short-term foreign credit facilities may not be renewed, and the company may need to refinance outstanding borrowings under the ABL; -- No further meaningful deterioration in EBITDA; -- Funds from operations of about $30 million in 2012; -- No major increase in working capital caused by higher raw material costs or other factors; -- Capital spending will not exceed management's target of $22 million in 2012 (we estimate annual maintenance capital spending at about $10 million); and -- Pension funding and environmental outlays will not increase significantly in the near term. Other than the short-term Chinese facilities, the company has no large debt maturities until 2015, when the ABL facility and $345 million of senior secured notes become due. Recovery analysis For the complete recovery analysis, see our recovery report on Vertellus to be published later on RatingsDirect. Outlook The outlook is negative. Our base case scenario indicates that EBITDA should stabilize at approximately current levels, and free operating cash flow should be neutral primarily because of lower capital spending. However, we could lower the ratings in the next few quarters if operating results continue to worsen as a result of overcapacity and competitive pricing in key product lines or if other factors such as a sharp spike in raw material costs or higher capital or environmental spending erode liquidity. To consider an outlook revision to stable, we would need to see operating earnings and cash flow stabilize at a level that would result in positive cash flow generation after capital spending. In addition, liquidity would have to strengthen to adequate levels. Related Criteria And Research -- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- Key Credit Factors: Business And Financial Risks In The Commodity And Specialty Chemical Industry, Nov. 20, 2008 Ratings List Downgraded To From Vertellus Specialties Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B-/Negative/-- B/Negative/-- Senior Secured US$345 mil 9.375% nts due 10/01/2015 B- B Recovery Rating 4 4 US$100 mil revolving credit fac bank B+ BB- ln due 03/31/2015 Recovery Rating 1 1 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.