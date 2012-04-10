版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 02:25 BJT

Fitch expects to rate Discover's new unsecured notes 'bbb'

April 10 NEW YORK, April 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to
rate Discover Financial 	
Services' (Discover) new unsecured notes 'BBB', following an announcement by 	
Discover of their intention to refinance certain outstanding liabilities. 	
	
The new notes are expected to be exchanged for up to $400 million of existing 	
10.25% unsecured notes maturing July 15, 2019 and up to $50 million of existing 	
6.45% unsecured notes maturing June 12, 2017, for a minimum of $250 million of 	
new notes. The new notes are expected to be issued from the holding company, 	
ranking pari passu with existing unsecured debt and maturing in 2022. 	
	
Fitch believes the exchange is being conducted in an effort to reduce Discover's	
cost of funding, given the attractive interest rate environment, and extend the 	
maturity of the existing notes. The issuance is not expected to impact 	
Discover's capitalization or funding profile.   	
	
Fitch currently rates Discover as follows:	
	
Discover Financial Services	
	
-- Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB';	
	
-- Short-term IDR 'F2';	
	
-- Viability rating 'bbb';	
	
-- Senior debt 'BBB';	
	
-- Support '5'; and	
	
-- Support floor 'NF'.	
	
Discover Bank	
	
-- Long-term IDR 'BBB';	
	
-- Short-term IDR 'F2';	
	
-- Viability Rating 'bbb';	
	
-- Short-term deposits 'F2';	
	
-- Long-term deposits 'BBB+';	
	
-- Subordinated debt 'BBB-';	
	
-- Support '5'; and	
	
-- Support floor 'NF'.	
	
Contact:	
	
Primary Analyst	
	
Meghan Neenan, CFA	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-212-908-9121	
	
Fitch, Inc.	
	
One State Street Plaza	
	
New York, NY 10004	
	
Secondary Analyst	
	
Justin Fuller, CFA	
	
Director	
	
+1-312-368-2057	
	
Committee Chairperson	
	
Ed Thompson	
	
Senior Director	
	
+1-212-908-0364

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐