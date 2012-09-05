TEXT-S&P rates Wellpoint senior unsecured debt 'A-'

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'A-' senior unsecured debt rating to WellPoint Inc.'s (NYSE:WLP) planned debt issuance, which is expected to consist of a mix of three-year to 30-year securities. We expect WellPoint to use the offering proceeds to fund its acquisition of Amerigroup Corp., which was announced in July and is now expected to close by year-end 2012. We view this issuance as generally consistent with the plan of finance outlined when WellPoint announced the deal. Key factors supporting our current rating and outlook on WellPoint include the sustained strength of its business profile relative to its peer group and the sector overall. Operating performance, discretionary cash-flow generation, liquidity, and financial flexibility are collectively strong and increasingly well supported by the diversity and scale of its core business lines. By year-end 2012 we expect total revenue to exceed $60 billion and membership (excluding BlueCard members) to be 28.0 million to 28.5 million medical members. We expect operating income (EBIT) and cash flow (EBITDA) to be more than $4 billion (6%-7% ROR) and $4.5 billion (7%-8% margin), respectively. If WellPoint were to perform at a level consistent with these expectations, adjusted EBITDA interest coverage would fall within our intermediate term range of expectation of 8x-10x. These results and an expected cash position near $1 billion at the holding-company level as of year-end 2012 would likely continue to support a very strong liquidity position and strong financial flexibility assessment overall. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH Holding Company Analysis, June 11, 2009 RATINGS LIST WellPoint Inc. Counterparty Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 New Rating WellPoint Inc. Senior Unsecured Notes A- Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.