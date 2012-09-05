版本:
TEXT-S&P rates Verisk notes 'BBB-'

Sept 5 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it assigned its
'BBB-' issue-level rating to Verisk Analytics Inc.'s proposed $250
million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The company intends to use the entirety
of the proceeds from the proposed notes to repay a portion of its outstanding
revolver borrowings ($500 million at Aug. 31, 2012). We rate the new notes the
same as the company's corporate credit rating. The corporate credit rating and
outlook are unaffected by the transaction, as credit metrics are unchanged by
the debt for debt swap.  

Verisk's ratings reflect its "satisfactory" business risk profile, which 
encompasses its leading market share for data and analytics tools for the 
Property & Casualty (P&C) insurance industry and a large recurring revenue 
base with high customer retention, and its "intermediate" financial risk 
profile, illustrated by robust cash flow characteristics. An acquisitive 
growth and diversification strategy, significant share repurchases, and 
limited geographic diversity are partly offsetting ratings considerations. 

RATINGS LIST

Verisk Analytics Inc.
 Corporate Credit Rating                         BBB-/Stable/--

New Ratings

Verisk Analytics Inc.
 Senior Unsecured
  $250 mil nts due 2022                          BBB-


Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 
column.

