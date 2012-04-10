版本:
TEXT-S&P raises 8 ratings from 3 Ford Auto Securitization Trusts

OVERVIEW	
     -- We raised our ratings on eight subordinated classes from Ford Auto 	
Securitization Trust's series 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3.	
     -- We affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings on the class A notes from series 	
2009-R1, 2009-R2, 2009-R3, 2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3 and our 'AA+ (sf)' 	
rating on the class B notes from series 2010-R3.	
     -- The securitizations are backed by sales contracts secured by new and 	
used automobiles and light duty trucks originated by Ford Credit Canada Ltd.	
    	
     April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its ratings on
eight classes of subordinated notes from Ford Auto Securitization Trust's series
2010-R1, 2010-R2, and 2010-R3. In addition, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' ratings
on the class A notes from series 2009-R1, 2009-R2, 2009-R3, 2010-R1, 2010-R2,
and 2010-R3 and our 'AA+ (sf)' rating on the class B notes from series 2010-3
(see list).	
	
Today's rating actions reflect each transaction's collateral performance to 	
date, our views regarding future collateral performance, and each 	
transaction's structure and credit enhancement level. In addition, our 	
analysis incorporates secondary credit factors, such as credit stability; 	
payment priorities under various scenarios; and economic-, sector-, and 	
issuer-specific analyses. 	
	
Since the transactions closed, the credit support for each has increased as a 	
percentage of the amortizing pool balance. In addition, we decreased our 	
lifetime loss expectations for each transaction based on lower-than-expected 	
default frequencies (see table 1). In our opinion, the total credit support, 	
as a percentage of the amortizing pool balance, compared with our revised 	
expected remaining losses, is adequate for each of the raised or affirmed 	
ratings.	
	
Table 1	
Collateral Performance (%)	
As of the March 2012 distribution 	
 	
                                      Former         Revised	
                 Pool      Current    lifetime       lifetime	
Series     Mo.   factor    CNL        CNL exp.       CNL exp.	
2009-R1    33    21.41     0.75       1.10-1.20      1.00-1.10	
2009-R2    31    28.49     0.71       1.20-1.30      1.00-1.1	
2009-R3    31    27.87     0.56       1.05-1.15      0.80-0.90	
2010-R1    26    43.78     0.50       1.35-1.45      0.90-1.00	
2010-R2    23    52.01     0.54       1.45-1.55      1.25-1.35	
2010-R3    18    58.73     0.30       1.90-2.10      0.90-1.00	
	
CNL--Cumulative net loss.	
	
Each transaction has a sequential principal payment structure with credit 	
enhancement in the form of overcollateralization, a reserve account, and, to 	
the extent available, excess spread. The credit support level for each 	
transaction has grown for all outstanding classes as a percentage of the 	
declining collateral balance (see table 2).	
	
Table 2	
Hard Credit Support	
As of the March 2012 distribution	
	
                                                Current	
                          Total hard            total hard	
                          credit support        credit support	
Series      Class         at issuance(i)        (% of current)(ii)	
2009-R1     A-3           5.32                  42.49	
2009-R2     A-1           5.32                  34.42 	
2009-R3     A-3           5.30                  41.24	
	
2010-R1     A-2           5.52                  24.04	
2010-R1     A-3           5.52                  24.04 	
2010-R1     B             2.81                  17.85     	
2010-R1     C             1.00                  13.72   	
2010-R1     D             (0.81)                9.59   	
	
2010-R2     A             5.41                  22.98	
2010-R2     B             2.76                  17.88   	
2010-R2     C             1.00                  14.49	
2010-R2     D             (0.77)                11.09	
   	
	
2010-R3     A-1           5.52                  20.67     	
2010-R3     A-2           5.52                  20.67	
2010-R3     A-3           5.52                  20.67	
2010-R3     B             2.81                  16.05	
2010-R3     C             1.00                  12.97	
2010-R3     D             (0.81)                9.89	
	
(i)Consists of a reserve account, overcollateralization, and, for the 	
higher-rated trances, subordination; excludes excess spread, which can also 	
provide additional enhancement. (ii)Total hard credit support at issuance and 	
current total hard credit support are as a percentage of the gross receivables 	
balance.	
	
We incorporated a cash flow analysis into our review of each series, which 	
included current and historical performance to estimate future performance. 	
The various cash flow scenarios included forward-looking assumptions on 	
recoveries, timing of losses, and voluntary absolute prepayment speeds that we 	
believe are appropriate given each transaction's current performance. The 	
results demonstrated, in our view, that all of the classes have adequate 	
credit enhancement at their raised and affirmed rating levels.	
	
While we did not take any rating action on the series 2011-R1 and 2011-R2 	
transactions, they are trending better than our initial expectations.	
	
We will continue to monitor each transaction's performance to ensure that the 	
credit enhancement remains sufficient, in our view, to cover our revised 	
cumulative net loss expectations under our stress scenarios for each of the 	
rated classes. 	
	
STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT	
	
SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating 	
relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a 	
description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms 	
available to investors and a description of how they differ from the 	
representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar 	
securities. The Rule applies to in-scope securities initially rated (including 	
preliminary ratings) on or after Sept. 26, 2011. 	
	
If applicable, the Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this 	
credit rating report are available atRELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH	
     -- Global Structured Finance Scenario And Sensitivity Analysis: The 	
Effects Of The Top Five Macroeconomic Factors, published Nov. 4, 2011.	
     -- General Methodology And Assumptions For Rating U.S. Auto Loan 	
Securitizations, published Jan. 11, 2011.	
     -- Understanding Standard & Poor's Rating Definitions, published June 3, 	
2009.	
 	
RATINGS RAISED	
Ford Auto Securitization Trust	
	
                           Rating	
Series        Class     To         From 	
2010-R1       B         AA+ (sf)   AA (sf)	
2010-R1       C         AA (sf)    A (sf)	
2010-R1       D         AA- (sf)   BB+ (sf)	
	
2010-R2       B         AA+ (sf)   AA (sf)	
2010-R2       C         AA (sf)    A (sf)	
2010-R2       D         AA- (sf)   BBB (sf)	
	
2010-R3       C         AA (sf)    A+ (sf)	
2010-R3       D         AA- (sf)   BBB+ (sf)	
	
RATINGS AFFIRMED	
Ford Auto Securitization Trust	
	
Series        Class     Rating	
2009-R1       A-3       AAA (sf)	
2009-R2       Notes     AAA (sf)	
2009-R3       A-3       AAA (sf)	
	
2010-R1       A-2       AAA (sf)	
2010-R1       A-3       AAA (sf)	
	
2010-R2       A         AAA (sf)	
	
2010-R3       A-1       AAA (sf)	
2010-R3       A-2       AAA (sf)	
2010-R3       A-3       AAA (sf)	
2010-R3       B         AA+ (sf)

