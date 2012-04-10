TEXT-S&P cuts 4 CSFB Mortgage 2001-CK6 ratings

OVERVIEW -- We lowered our ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2001-CK6, a U.S. CMBS transaction. -- In addition, we withdrew our 'AAA' (sf)' rating on the interest only (IO) A-X class, following the downgrade of the principal and interest paying class F, according to our criteria for rating IO securities. -- The downgrades reflect our analysis of continued interest shortfalls and decreased liquidity support available to the trust. -- We lowered our ratings on the class H and J certificates to 'D (sf)' because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its ratings on four classes of commercial mortgage pass-through certificates from Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp.'s series 2001-CK6, a U.S. commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. Concurrently, we withdrew our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the IO A-X class in the same transaction (see list). The downgrades reflect our review of the continued interest shortfalls affecting the trust, the decreased liquidity support available to the trust, as well as credit support erosion that we anticipate will occur upon the eventual resolution of the 17 loans ($86.4 million, 83.6%) that are currently with the special servicer, Midland Loan Services Inc. (Midland). The downgrades of classes F and G also considered the susceptibility of further interest shortfalls in the future relating to the specially serviced loans and reflect the potential for the master servicer to recover $1.4 million of outstanding servicer advances for one ($5.8 million, 5.6%) of the 17 specially serviced loans. We lowered our ratings to 'D (sf)' on the class H and J certificates because we expect the accumulated interest shortfalls to remain outstanding for the foreseeable future. Classes H and J had accumulated interest shortfalls outstanding between three to six months, respectively. In addition, we withdrew our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the IO A-X class, following the downgrade of the principal and interest paying class F, which was previously rated 'AA- (sf)', according to our criteria for rating IO securities.RATINGS LOWERED Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-CK6 Credit Reported Rating enhancement interest shortfalls ($) Class To From (%) Current Accumulated F BBB+ (sf) AA- (sf) 88.25 0 0 G CCC+ (sf) BBB+ (sf) 74.08 87,247 87,247 H D (sf) BB (sf) 59.91 91,836 270,561 J D (sf) CCC+ (sf) 44.40 81,193 344,126 RATING WITHDRAWN Credit Suisse First Boston Mortgage Securities Corp. Commercial mortgage pass-through certificates series 2001-CK6 Credit Rating enhancement Class To From (%) A-X NR AAA (sf) N/A NR-Not rated. N/A-Not applicable.