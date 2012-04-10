版本:
TEXT-S&P affirms Cedar Brakes II

April 10 - Overview	
     -- Exelon Corp. recently completed its merger with Constellation Energy 	
Group Inc. and assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' ratings on project Cedar Brakes II LLC's 	
senior secured bonds.	
     -- The rating on the bonds reflects the "weakest-link" approach between 	
the 'BBB-' senior unsecured issue rating of the power supplier, Exelon Corp. 	
(BBB/Stable/A-2), and the preliminary 'BBB' senior unsecured issue rating of 	
the offtaker, Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) (BBB/Positive/A-2).	
     -- The stable outlook mirrors that of Exelon.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 	
ratings on Cedar Brakes II LLC's $362.2 million ($68.9 million outstanding) 	
senior secured bonds due 2013 and removed the rating from CreditWatch where we 	
placed it with positive implications on June 10, 2011. The outlook is stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows our affirmation of the 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt 	
ratings on Constellation Energy Group Inc. following completion of its merger 	
with Exelon Corp. Exelon assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.	
	
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Stable/A-1) owns the project, which is a contract 	
monetization of a previous power purchase agreement (PPA) between PSE&G and El 	
Paso Merchant Energy.	
	
Cedar Brakes II has operated as projected. It was configured to achieve a 	
1.03x annual debt-service coverage, but it issued less debt than projected 	
and, as a result, the coverage ratios have been somewhat higher.	
	
The rating on Cedar Brakes II's bonds reflects the following strengths:	
	
     -- All of Cedar Brakes II's projected revenues come from 'BBB' rated 	
PSE&G.	
     -- The agreement's economic and strategic benefits to PSE&G include a 	
purchase-power price reduction, and mitigation of plant-specific delivery risk 	
that allows PSE&G to receive power sourced from the entire PJM Interconnection 	
market rather than only from specific units.	
     -- PSE&G met its obligations under New Jersey's Electric Discount and 	
Energy Competition Act to mitigate the cost of above-market PPAs and, as such, 	
the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities grants PSE&G full and timely recovery 	
of its payments to Cedar Brakes II.	
     -- There is a liquidity reserve, equal to the semiannual interest payment 	
or a minimum of $14.25 million, which is available to cover any timing 	
mismatches in the delivery of energy and the required debt-service payments.	
     -- Exelon will source its energy and capacity from the PJM 	
Interconnection system, which is a very liquid and efficient market, making it 	
likely that Exelon will be able to fulfill its obligation to provide energy 	
and capacity.	
	
The following risks constrain the rating:	
	
     -- PSE&G may pay out-of-market prices for power under the amended and 	
restated PPA, exposing the lenders to renegotiation risk. However, Standard & 	
Poor's has concluded that this risk is mitigated by legislative prohibitions 	
against reopening the contract to renegotiation and by the New Jersey 	
regulatory agency's approval of PSE&G's full recovery.	
     -- The low price for power that Cedar Brakes II pays to Exelon ($32 per 	
MWh) may pressure Exelon when prices are higher, because then it would need to 	
source the power at a lower rate for the mirror PPA to be profitable. Highly 	
unprofitable contracts may be put on Exelon's balance sheet as imputed debt.	
	
Liquidity	
A debt-service reserve account that covers six months of interest payments 	
(with a minimum of $14.25 million) provides liquidity. We consider this 	
adequate to cover liquidity needs that arise from the timing of power 	
deliveries.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook mirrors that of Exelon, the counterparty that currently has 	
the lowest senior unsecured rating in the Cedar Brakes II structure. We will 	
continue to apply the "weakest link" methodology for the Cedar Brakes II 	
structure. If we lower our senior unsecured ratings on Exelon or PSE&G below 	
'BBB-', we would lower our rating on the Cedar Brakes II debt. Conversely, if 	
we raised the senior unsecured rating on Exelon, we would upgrade Cedar Brakes 	
II.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Exelon Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Constellation Energy Ratings Raised, 	
Then Withdrawn After Merger Completion, March 23, 2012	
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 	
Dec. 20, 2011	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Cedar Brakes II LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BBB-/Stable          BBB-/Watch Pos	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

