版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 11日 星期三 04:16 BJT

TEXT-S&P affirms Cedar Brakes I rating

April 10 - Overview	
     -- Exelon Corp. recently completed its merger with Constellation Energy 	
Group Inc. and assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.	
     -- We are affirming our 'BBB-' rating on project Cedar Brakes I LLC's 	
senior secured bonds.	
     -- The rating on the bonds reflects the "weakest-link" approach between 	
the 'BBB-' senior unsecured issue rating of the power supplier, Exelon Corp. 	
(BBB/Stable/A-2), and the preliminary 'BBB' senior unsecured issue rating of 	
the offtaker, Public Service Electric & Gas Co. (PSE&G) (BBB/Positive/A-2).	
     -- The stable outlook mirrors that of Exelon.	
	
Rating Action	
On April 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BBB-' 	
rating on Cedar Brakes I LLC's $310.6 million ($75.6 million outstanding) 	
senior secured bonds due 2014 and removed the rating from CreditWatch, where 	
we placed it with positive implications on June 10, 2011. The outlook is 	
stable.	
	
Rationale	
The rating action follows our affirmation of the 'BBB-' senior unsecured debt 	
ratings on Constellation Energy Group Inc. following completion of its merger 	
with Exelon Corp. Exelon assumed Constellation's senior unsecured notes.	
	
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (A/Stable/A-1) owns the project, which is a contract 	
monetization of a previous power purchase agreement (PPA) between PSE&G and 	
Newark Bay.	
	
Cedar Brakes I has operated as projected. It is structured to achieve a 1.03x 	
annual debt-service coverage ratio. Standard & Poor's expects the Cedar Brakes 	
I transaction to continue to operate as structured under the original project 	
documents.	
	
The rating on Cedar Brakes I's bonds reflects the following strengths:	
	
     -- All of Cedar Brakes I's projected revenues come from 'BBB' rated 	
PSE&G. The agreement has economic and strategic benefits for PSE&G, including 	
a purchased-power price reduction and mitigation of plant-specific delivery 	
risk, in that PSE&G can receive power sourced from the entire PJM 	
Interconnection market, rather than only from specific units.	
     -- PSE&G met its obligations under New Jersey's Electric Discount and 	
Energy Competition Act to mitigate the cost of above-market PPAs. As such, the 	
New Jersey Board of Public Utilities grants PSE&G full and timely recovery of 	
its payments to Cedar Brakes I.	
     -- There is a liquidity reserve, equal to the semiannual interest 	
payment, which is available to cover any mismatches in energy delivery times 	
and the required debt-service payments.	
     -- Exelon will source its energy and capacity from the PJM system, which 	
is a very liquid and efficient market, making it likely that Exelon will be 	
able to fulfill its obligation to provide energy and capacity.	
	
The following risks constrain the ratings:	
	
     -- PSE&G may pay out-of-market prices for power under the amended and 	
restated PPA, exposing the lenders to renegotiation risk. However, Standard & 	
Poor's has concluded that this risk is mitigated by legislative prohibitions 	
against reopening the contract to renegotiation and the New Jersey regulatory 	
agency's approval of PSE&G's full recovery.	
     -- The low price that Cedar Brakes I pays to Exelon for power (generally 	
below $30 per megawatt-hour (MWh)) may pressure Exelon during periods of 	
higher prices. This is especially true in the later years of the transaction 	
because Exelon would need to source the power at a lower rate for the mirror 	
PPA to be profitable. Highly unprofitable contracts may be put on Exelon's 	
balance sheet as imputed debt.	
	
Liquidity	
A debt-service reserve account that covers six months of interest payments 	
provides liquidity. We consider this adequate to cover liquidity needs from 	
the timing of power deliveries.	
	
Outlook	
The stable outlook mirrors that on Exelon, the counterparty that currently has 	
the lowest senior unsecured rating in the Cedar Brakes I structure. We will 	
continue to apply the "weakest link" methodology for the Cedar Brakes I 	
structure. If we lower our senior unsecured ratings on Exelon or PSE&G to 	
below 'BBB-', we would lower our rating on the Cedar Brakes I debt. 	
Conversely, if we raised the senior unsecured rating on Exelon, we would 	
upgrade Cedar Brakes I.	
	
Related Criteria And Research	
     -- Exelon Corp. Ratings Affirmed; Constellation Energy Ratings Raised, 	
Then Withdrawn After Merger Completion, March 23, 2012	
     -- Project Finance Construction And Operations Counterparty Methodology, 	
Dec. 20, 2011	
     -- Updated Project Finance Summary Debt Rating Criteria, Sept. 18, 2007	
	
Ratings List	
Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action	
                                        To                 From	
Cedar Brakes I LLC	
 Senior Secured                         BBB-/Stable        BBB-/Watch Pos	
	
Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on 	
the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected 	
by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at 	
www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left 	
column.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐