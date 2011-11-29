Text-S&P raises Newpark Resources sr uscd nts to B

BRIEF-Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency.)
NEW YORK (Standard & Poor's) Nov. 29, 2011--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
today revised the recovery rating on Newpark Resources (NR.N) Inc.'s $172.5
million 4% senior unsecured convertible notes due 2017 to '5' from '6'. At the
same time, we raised our issue rating on the notes to 'B-' from 'CCC+'. The '5'
recovery rating indicates our expectation of modest (10% to 30%) recovery in
the event of a payment default.
Newpark resources' 'B' corporate credit rating remains unchanged.
Our revised recovery rating reflects Newpark's recently amended and extended
revolving credit facility and our revised, higher valuation for the company in
a default scenario.
For a more detailed analysis, see Standard & Poor's recovery report on Newpark
Resources, to be published after this release on RatingsDirect.
RELATED RESEARCH AND CRITERIA
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Corporate Ratings Criteria 2008, published April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Newpark Resources Inc. Corporate credit ratings B/Stable/-- Upgraded; Recovery Rating Revised
To From Senior unsecured B- CCC+ Recovery Rating 5 6 (New York Ratings team) (email: Harold.Barnett@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters messaging: harold.barnett.thomsonreuters.net; Tel: +1-646-223-4186))
Feb 7 Altair Resources Inc * Altair appoints Harold Shipes as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 7 London-listed DCC Plc said it would buy retail petrol station network of ExxonMobil's Norwegian unit, Esso Norge AS, for 2.43 billion Norwegian crowns ($293.38 million).
Feb 7 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher 4 to 8 points, or as much as 0.1 percent, on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.09 percent ahead of the cash market open.