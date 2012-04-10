TEXT-S&P assigns Protection One revolver 'B+' rating

April 10 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned its 'B+' issue-level rating and '2' recovery rating to Romeoville, Ill.-based Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc.'s $25 million senior secured revolving credit facility and $520 million first-lien term loan. The '2' recovery rating indicates our expectation for meaningful (70%-90%) recovery for lenders in the event of payment default. (For the complete corporate credit rating rationale, see the summary analysis on Protection One, published March 26, 2012, on RatingsDirect. For the complete recovery analysis, see the recovery report on Protection One, published March 23, 2012.) Our 'B' corporate credit rating and stable outlook on Protection One remain unchanged and reflect our view that the company's "highly leveraged" financial risk profile (as defined in our criteria) and modest cash flows are likely to preclude sustained de-leveraging. We consider the company's business risk profile "weak" (according to our criteria), reflecting its limited scale compared with its largest competitor, and the fact that its revenue has only recently stabilized. RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH -- U.S. Technology Companies' Liquidity Is Higher, For Now, Jan. 18, 2012 -- Industry Economic Outlook: Slow Global IT Spending Growth Is Likely To Continue Into 2012, Jan. 12, 2012 -- Issuer Ranking: Global Technology Ratings, Strongest To Weakest, Dec. 22, 2011 -- Reshuffling The Debt: Global High-Tech M&A Activity Accelerates, Oct. 13, 2011 -- Liquidity Descriptors For Global Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011 -- Key Credit Factors: Methodology And Assumptions On Risks In The Global High Technology Industry, Oct. 15, 2009 -- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009 -- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008 RATINGS LIST Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. Corporate Credit Rating B/Stable/-- New Ratings Protection One Alarm Monitoring Inc. Senior Secured $25 mil revolving credit facility B+ Recovery Rating 2 $520 mil first-lien term loan B+ Recovery Rating 2 Complete ratings information is available to subscribers of RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal at www.globalcreditportal.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the Ratings search box located in the left column.